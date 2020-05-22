New 2020 American Flat Track Schedule: Racing Is On

The 2020 American Flat Track schedule has been released, with the format of nine doubleheader weekends from July to October. There are a few holes to be filled in the calendar, though the American Flat Track organizers are giving us an idea of the general location of those races.

Not only will there be racing, but AFT is working on getting spectators at each venue. AFT has consulted with public health experts to come up with a plan that will satisfy all levels of government at each track. Here is what AFT has planned:

Reduction in ticket availability to conform with state and local guidelines for sporting events.

Reserved seating areas to include buffer zones to provide ample space between fans.

Fans entering each venue will be provided with complimentary facial coverings.

Enhanced sanitation and disinfection protocols with frequent cleaning throughout each facility.

Enhancements to mobile ticketing and elimination of printed tickets.

Cashless, contactless transactions for concessions and merchandise.

Regular medical screening of staff and competitors.

No public access to the paddock.

No rider autograph sessions.

Fan Walk is suspended for the season.

Cable and streaming coverage will be available to fans who can’t make it to the race venues. NBCSN will air races, and all 18 events will be live-streamed on the NBC Sports Gold’s American Flat Track on TrackPass and TrackPass: All-Access subscription services.

You will likely note that some races have been canceled. If you have a ticket for a race that won’t be held, contact tickets@americanflattrack.com for a refund or credit.

Photography courtesy of AFT

2020 American Flat Track Schedule

July 17-18: Volusia Half-Mile I and II, Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL

July 31 and Aug. 1: Lima Half-Mile I and II, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH

Aug. 28-29: TBA, Northeast US

Sep. 4: AFT Singles, Springfield TT, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

Sep. 5-6: Springfield Mile I and II, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

Sep. 11-12: Williams Grove Half-Mile I and II; Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA

Sep. 25-26: TBA, Texas

Oct. 2-3: Atlanta Short Track I and II, Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA

Oct. 9-10: TBA, North Carolina

Oct. 15-16: AFT Season Finale I and II; Daytona Beach, FL