Friday, May 22, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News New 2020 American Flat Track Schedule: Racing Is On

New 2020 American Flat Track Schedule: Racing Is On

The 2020 American Flat Track schedule has been released, with the format of nine doubleheader weekends from July to October. There are a few holes to be filled in the calendar, though the American Flat Track organizers are giving us an idea of the general location of those races.

2020 American Flat Track Schedule

Not only will there be racing, but AFT is working on getting spectators at each venue. AFT has consulted with public health experts to come up with a plan that will satisfy all levels of government at each track. Here is what AFT has planned:

  • Reduction in ticket availability to conform with state and local guidelines for sporting events.
  • Reserved seating areas to include buffer zones to provide ample space between fans.
  • Fans entering each venue will be provided with complimentary facial coverings.
  • Enhanced sanitation and disinfection protocols with frequent cleaning throughout each facility.
  • Enhancements to mobile ticketing and elimination of printed tickets.
  • Cashless, contactless transactions for concessions and merchandise.
  • Regular medical screening of staff and competitors.
  • No public access to the paddock.
  • No rider autograph sessions.
  • Fan Walk is suspended for the season.

Cable and streaming coverage will be available to fans who can’t make it to the race venues. NBCSN will air races, and all 18 events will be live-streamed on the NBC Sports Gold’s American Flat Track on TrackPass and TrackPass: All-Access subscription services.

You will likely note that some races have been canceled. If you have a ticket for a race that won’t be held, contact tickets@americanflattrack.com for a refund or credit.

Photography courtesy of AFT

2020 American Flat Track Schedule

July 17-18: Volusia Half-Mile I and II, Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL

July 31 and Aug. 1: Lima Half-Mile I and II, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH

Aug. 28-29: TBA, Northeast US

Sep. 4: AFT Singles, Springfield TT, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

Sep. 5-6: Springfield Mile I and II, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

Sep. 11-12: Williams Grove Half-Mile I and II; Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA

Sep. 25-26: TBA, Texas

Oct. 2-3: Atlanta Short Track I and II, Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA

Oct. 9-10: TBA, North Carolina

Oct. 15-16: AFT Season Finale I and II; Daytona Beach, FL

News

2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Review (25 Fast Facts)

Nic de Sena -
0
Since Ducati announced the Panigale V4 in 2018, sportbike enthusiasts have been licking their chops at the prospect of a naked version of the...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Honda Shadow Aero Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
With a history that dates back to the 1980s, the 2020 Honda Shadow Aero is a fully sorted out midsize cruiser. The motor debuted...
Read more
MotoAmerica

2020 MotoAmerica Road America Supersport Races Live On MAVTV

Don Williams -
0
As we know, the opening rounds of the 2020 MotoAmerica road racing series will be held in front of empty stands at Road America...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road

Repsol Honda Márquez Brothers Return To Riding (with Video)

Don Williams -
0
As the world emerges from the COVID-19 shutdowns, reigning MotoGP World Champion Marc Márquez and his brother, reigning Moto2 World Champion Álex Márquez, return...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2020 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The James Bond movie franchise has an impressive history of incorporating motorcycles into the action, and it looks like the latest Bond movie will...
Read more
Community

Royal Enfield Recall For Brake Caliper Corrosion Issue

Don Williams -
0
Royal Enfield is recalling 15,200 motorcycles in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Korea for corrosion issues with a brake caliper. According to Royal Enfield,...
Read more
