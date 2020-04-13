KTM 790 Adventure and R Recall: Rear Brake Hose Issues

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there is a recall for the 2019 and 2020 KTM 790 Adventure and Adventure R. The recall says that “the rear brake hose may overheat, causing the rear brake system to fail.” The remedy is KTM dealers installing a new rear brake line, without cost to the owner.

“The cause of the defect is due to insufficient heat transfer between the hose and the metal fitting that mounts to the rear brake caliper,” per KTM. “The material deviation could lead to a failure of the rear brake system. To remedy this defect, a new rear brake line with a longer metal fitting has been developed to improve heat transfer. The new rear brake line, along with new copper sealing rings, must be installed on all affected motorcycles.”

“On affected units, there is a possibility that the rear brake system may fail under extreme conditions,” KTM states. “To ensure the highest level of safety, performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction, it is necessary to replace the brake line that leads from the rear brake caliper to the ABS modulator. Also during the repair, it is necessary to replace the round head Torx screw on the rear brake lever with a new screw.”

KTM 790 Adventure and Adventure R models on showroom floors will have the updates performed before sale. KTM points out that this is not a DIY job: “This recall must only be performed by trained technicians with proper equipment. Dealers are not to send out parts to customers and should take every reasonable action to make sure the customer does not try to repair or perform the recall on their vehicle. Doing so is a violation of Federal law.”

KTM will begin notifying owners on June 1 via mail, and owners can contact KTM customer service directly at 888-985-6090. The KTM recall number is TB2011. Should owners feel the need, they can contact the NHTSA at 888-327-4236 or safercar.gov.