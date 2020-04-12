Sunday, April 12, 2020
Gear / Parts Dainese Killalane Suit First Look: For Women on the Track

Dainese Killalane Suit First Look: For Women on the Track

Named after the famed Killalane Road Races run by the Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club north of Dublin, the new Dainese Killalane 1 PC Perf. Lady Leather Suit offers racing-level protection in a one-piece leather suit for women. In addition to its styling and protection, the cost of a nickel less than $1000 is an attractive feature.

Looking at safety first, expected CE standards are met for the shoulders, elbows, hips, and knees. The entire suit meets CE Cat. II professional standards. The aluminum plate on the shoulder is replaceable. The only thing you will need to add is your choice of back protection.

Dainese Killalane Suit - Women's Racing

For comfort and flexibility, there are plenty of stretch panels, including the back’s bi-axial elastic system. Shoulder movement is essential, and the floating shoulder construction makes that possible. For comfort in the neck area, the color has an elasticated insert. Each calf gets a zipper for a secure fit. Inside, there is a Dainese Nanofeel liner with silver-ion treatment to kill bacteria. Should you need to carry paperwork with you on the track, the Killalane suit has a single inner pocket.

Performance is enhanced by de rigueur back hump, which improves aerodynamics. Knee sliders are standard, though elbow sliders are not. Tutu cowhide leather is used in the construction of the Dainese Killalane suit, with perforation for cooling in select areas.

Dainese Killalane Suit - Price

Dainese also has a selection of matching technical apparel for the track. The Carbon 3 Lady gloves ($180/pair) come in black to match the black or white suit, and Black/Aqua-Green/Anthracite to match the most colorful of the Killalane suit colorways. Dainese Torque 3 Out Lady boots ($400) are track-ready and compatible with the Killalane suit, as is the Wave 1S D1 Air back protector ($190). All in, a fully track-capable Dainese package for the discerning woman rider can be put together for under $2k.

Dainese Killalane 1 PC Perf. Lady Leather Suit Fast Facts

Sizes: Euro 40-54

Colors: Black-Matt/Aqua-Green/Black; Black-Iris/Haute-Red/Black; Pearl-White/Charcoal-Gray/Black

Dainese Killalane 1 PC Perf. Lady Leather Suit Price: $1000 MSRP

