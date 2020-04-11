Akrapovič Exhaust For 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade

While we continue to anticipate riding the 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, we can also enjoy the appearance of the Akrapovič Evolution Line Kit (Titanium) for the highly anticipated superbike.

In addition to being highly functional, the Akrapovič exhaust is pure, unadulterated industrial art. If you buy the HRC Race Kit for your 2021 Fireblade, Honda R&D recommends that you get the Akrapovič Evolution Line Kit (Titanium) to go with it. This is not a street-legal exhaust by any stretch of the imagination. It helps a street-going superbike turn into a no holds barred racing motorcycle.

Fully titanium, the exhaust system uses cast parts made in Akrapovič’s exclusive in-house titanium foundry in Slovenia. Akrapovič casts the four headers in the foundry to ensure a perfect fit and ideal performance at all points of the rev range. Keep in mind that the stock CBR-1000RR-R SP Fireblade is claimed to put out 215 horsepower at its peak.

Akrapovič claims the entire Evolution Line Kit (Titanium) weighs just 11 pounds, which is a huge weight saving compared to the street-legal system.

“The Evolution Line Kit (Titanium) is aimed directly at racing teams and riders using the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade on the track and under competition regulations,” an Akrapovič representative tells us, “and it has been developed exclusively for use with Honda’s latest track-focused motorcycle. The full system, with its race-inspired design, featuring a relief-imprinted muffler, is specifically adapted to meet the exacting demands of racing. The routing, diameters, positioning, and all specifications of design are solely designed for the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, an expertise that Akrapovič provides through the entire manufacturing process.”

The 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is scheduled to hit American dealers in June, and has an MSRP of $28,500. Availability of the Fireblade SP will be limited, according to Honda, and they are positioning it as a track-focused motorcycle. Check out our first look at the Fireblade SP.

Akrapovič Evolution Line Kit (Titanium) For Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade Photo Gallery