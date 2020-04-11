Sunday, April 12, 2020
Gear / Parts Akrapovič Exhaust For 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade

Akrapovič Exhaust For 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade

While we continue to anticipate riding the 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, we can also enjoy the appearance of the Akrapovič Evolution Line Kit (Titanium) for the highly anticipated superbike.

In addition to being highly functional, the Akrapovič exhaust is pure, unadulterated industrial art. If you buy the HRC Race Kit for your 2021 Fireblade, Honda R&D recommends that you get the Akrapovič Evolution Line Kit (Titanium) to go with it. This is not a street-legal exhaust by any stretch of the imagination. It helps a street-going superbike turn into a no holds barred racing motorcycle.

Akrapovič Exhaust for Fireblade - Price

Fully titanium, the exhaust system uses cast parts made in Akrapovič’s exclusive in-house titanium foundry in Slovenia. Akrapovič casts the four headers in the foundry to ensure a perfect fit and ideal performance at all points of the rev range. Keep in mind that the stock CBR-1000RR-R SP Fireblade is claimed to put out 215 horsepower at its peak.

Akrapovič claims the entire Evolution Line Kit (Titanium) weighs just 11 pounds, which is a huge weight saving compared to the street-legal system.

Akrapovič Exhaust for Fireblade - MSRP

“The Evolution Line Kit (Titanium) is aimed directly at racing teams and riders using the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade on the track and under competition regulations,” an Akrapovič representative tells us, “and it has been developed exclusively for use with Honda’s latest track-focused motorcycle. The full system, with its race-inspired design, featuring a relief-imprinted muffler, is specifically adapted to meet the exacting demands of racing. The routing, diameters, positioning, and all specifications of design are solely designed for the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, an expertise that Akrapovič provides through the entire manufacturing process.”

The 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is scheduled to hit American dealers in June, and has an MSRP of $28,500. Availability of the Fireblade SP will be limited, according to Honda, and they are positioning it as a track-focused motorcycle. Check out our first look at the Fireblade SP.

Akrapovič Evolution Line Kit (Titanium) For Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade Photo Gallery

 

Previous articleMotoGP Virtual Race 2 Preview (with Rider Interviews)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual Race 2 Preview (with Rider Interviews)

Don Williams -
0
MotoGP Virtual Race 2 is coming on Easter Sunday, and the returning racers and new competitors are talking about their preparations and expectations for...
Read more
News

HJC IS-5 Helmet Review: Motorcycle Riding with the Wind In Your Face

Don Williams -
0
Although nothing beats a full-face helmet for safety, there is something about a 3/4-helmet that is truly elemental to the motorcycle riding experience. Peter...
Read more
Motorcycle Industry News

Indian Offers Home Motorcycle Delivery: Click.Deliver.Ride Program

Don Williams -
0
You say you don’t feel like going down to your local Indian Motorcycle dealer to buy a bike, so you want it delivered instead?...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

One-Off Ducati Hypermotard 950 Won By California Rider

Don Williams -
0
After the Ducati Hypermotard 950 Concept was unveiled at the 2019 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d'Este at Italy’s Lake Como, Ducati decided to do a...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Energica Planning Production Restart at Modena, Italy Headquarters

Don Williams -
0
Energica, builders of electric-powered road-going motorcycles and the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup racebikes, is making plans to restart production at its headquarters in...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Adventure Review: Home Court Test

Nic de Sena -
0
Around this time last year, I found myself traipsing around the luxurious island of Sardinia, just a short hop off the western shores of...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Akrapovič Exhaust For 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade

Don Williams -
0
While we continue to anticipate riding the 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, we can also enjoy the appearance of the Akrapovič Evolution Line Kit...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual Race 2 Preview (with Rider Interviews)

Don Williams -
0
MotoGP Virtual Race 2 is coming on Easter Sunday, and the returning racers and new competitors are talking about their preparations and expectations for...
Read more
News

HJC IS-5 Helmet Review: Motorcycle Riding with the Wind In Your Face

Don Williams -
0
Although nothing beats a full-face helmet for safety, there is something about a 3/4-helmet that is truly elemental to the motorcycle riding experience. Peter...
Read more
Motorcycle Industry News

Indian Offers Home Motorcycle Delivery: Click.Deliver.Ride Program

Don Williams -
0
You say you don’t feel like going down to your local Indian Motorcycle dealer to buy a bike, so you want it delivered instead?...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

One-Off Ducati Hypermotard 950 Won By California Rider

Don Williams -
0
After the Ducati Hypermotard 950 Concept was unveiled at the 2019 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d'Este at Italy’s Lake Como, Ducati decided to do a...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Energica Planning Production Restart at Modena, Italy Headquarters

Don Williams -
0
Energica, builders of electric-powered road-going motorcycles and the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup racebikes, is making plans to restart production at its headquarters in...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling