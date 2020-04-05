Monday, April 6, 2020
Gear / Parts XPD X-Two Boots Review: Low-Rise Motorcycle Footwear

XPD X-Two Boots Review: Low-Rise Motorcycle Footwear

The blur between motorcycle boots and riding shoes continues, with the XPD X-Two boots offering racing-like protection from the ankle down in a mid-height package. Not as short or slight as many riding shoes, the XPD X-Two boots are for sport riders who want protection balanced with comfort.

With components derived from MotoGP racers, past and present, such as Aleix Espargaró, Scott Redding, and Hector Barbera, the X-Two boots are CE-certified footwear. Helping the boots get that certification is a once piece plastic heel cup that is firm in its resolve, as well as pliable enough to absorb impacts. The toe area is not forgotten, as it has rigid interior protection reinforced by a replaceable stainless-steel toe slider and plastic shift lever protection. Further, thick plastic protects the ankle’s lateral malleolus.

Thanks to the short height of the XPD X-Two boots, getting your foot in them is easy. There’s a large flap with hook-and-loop closure covering a YKK zipper. Zip that down, and the boot is splayed open. Slide your foot in, and you are greeted with a plush interior that still offers control feel.

To give your foot a secure feeling in the boot, you zip up, positing the flap to taste, and slide the sawtooth strap in the buckle at the top front of the boot. This attachment is what gives the XPD X-Two boots a sense of security for sport riding. Happily, when it comes time to remove the boots, releasing the buckle requires a simple pull of a tab.

Comfort while riding is outstanding, and you never feel estranged from the pegs, shift lever, or brake pedal. A large neoprene over the bridge of the boot makes it easy to pivot your foot, and works with another neoprene panel above the heel cup. Rather than leather, microfiber is used in the body of the boot. That also makes this a vegan-friendly motorcycle boot.

Although not a perforated boot, some air flows through the neoprene and an array of ventilation pinholes in the ankle area. Any incoming air will flow out the screened vents in the heel cup, as well as the back neoprene panel. The venting isn’t enough doesn’t make your feet cold in cool temperatures, and it keeps the interior boot temperatures down a bit in the summer. The mesh interior also helps wick moisture away from your socks should you be sweating.

The sole has a short heel, plus a firmly flexible rubber sole that has a good feel for the pavement at a stop. The XPD X-Two boot is excellent for walking around at your local hangout, as long as you don’t mind its racing styling—it does not look like a street shoe.

For riders looking for high-end foot and ankle protection in a low-rise boot configuration, the XPD X-Two makes a convincing argument for itself. It works as a fully capable boot for sport riding, sport-touring, and urban combat, while providing comfort and style, on and off the motorcycle.

Action photography by Kelly Callan, Don Williams, and Kevin Wing

XPD X-Two Boots Fast Facts

Sizes: Euro 38-46 (depending on colors)

Colors: Black/White; Black/Carbon; Camo; White

XPD X-Two Boots Price: $250 MSRP

XPD X-Two Boots Photo Gallery

Previous articleOptimizing Recovery with Backmate by Eric Bostrom
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

News

Optimizing Recovery with Backmate by Eric Bostrom

Eric Bostrom -
0
During his years as a professional racer, Eric Bostrom had a reputation as one of the fittest riders in the AMA paddock. Now retired...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 First Look: Italian Supermoto

Don Williams -
0
Have you ever heard of Vent motorcycles? We hadn’t either until recently. Based in Introbio, less than 40 miles from Milan, Vent started off...
Read more
News

Neale Bayly Returns Home after Thirty Years

Neale Bayly -
0
It was the summer of ‘85 when the Moto Guzzi blew its engine. I borrowed money for a big Laverda then flipped a friend’s...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

The Great Race Tee by Pro Circuit First Look: Upgrade Your Closet

Don Williams -
0
There are a lot more motorcycle racers who are legendary than there are race team owners. However, Mitch Payton is definitely an exception to...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Run-in with the Police—a Harley-Davidson Road King Police, That Is

Gary Ilminen -
0
I don’t often have a run-in with the police. Well, I recently had one. No, not some enforcement of the “Safer at Home” COVID-19 type...
Read more
Cruiser

Pando Moto Unveils 2020 Collection – Fashionable Moto Gear for the Safety Conscious

Staff -
0
Lithuanian motorcycle gear manufacturer Pando Moto has unveiled its voguish new 2020 collection. Included in this year’s lineup is a full range of motorcycle...
Read more
Gear / Parts

XPD X-Two Boots Review: Low-Rise Motorcycle Footwear

Don Williams -
0
The blur between motorcycle boots and riding shoes continues, with the XPD X-Two boots offering racing-like protection from the ankle down in a mid-height...
Read more
News

Optimizing Recovery with Backmate by Eric Bostrom

Eric Bostrom -
0
During his years as a professional racer, Eric Bostrom had a reputation as one of the fittest riders in the AMA paddock. Now retired...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 First Look: Italian Supermoto

Don Williams -
0
Have you ever heard of Vent motorcycles? We hadn’t either until recently. Based in Introbio, less than 40 miles from Milan, Vent started off...
Read more
News

Neale Bayly Returns Home after Thirty Years

Neale Bayly -
0
It was the summer of ‘85 when the Moto Guzzi blew its engine. I borrowed money for a big Laverda then flipped a friend’s...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

The Great Race Tee by Pro Circuit First Look: Upgrade Your Closet

Don Williams -
0
There are a lot more motorcycle racers who are legendary than there are race team owners. However, Mitch Payton is definitely an exception to...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Run-in with the Police—a Harley-Davidson Road King Police, That Is

Gary Ilminen -
0
I don’t often have a run-in with the police. Well, I recently had one. No, not some enforcement of the “Safer at Home” COVID-19 type...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling