2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 First Look: Italian Supermoto

Have you ever heard of Vent motorcycles? We hadn’t either until recently. Based in Introbio, less than 40 miles from Milan, Vent started off building 50cc dual-sport and supermoto motorcycles for budding world champions. Eventually, Vent advanced into the 125cc market and currently builds its motorcycles in a 65,000 square foot facility. The 2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 caught our eye.

The Vent Derapage RR 125 is powered by an undersquare 125cc powerplant that sport a four-valve head, 30mm Keihin CVK flat-side carburetor, electric starting, a six-speed transmission. This year, the 125 gets a new under-motor exhaust system.

For 2020, the RR receives a new 5th generation aluminum twin-spar frame, along with new suspension and linkage. The RR’s suspension is fully adjustable, except for compression damping.

Braking is upgraded, and that’s a 300mm disc up front slowing down a motorcycle with a claimed dry weight of just 230 pounds. While though new handguards might look like they’re carbon fiber, they are not. Also new are the blue-anodized triple clamps.

With 17-inch wheels and a seat height of 34.3 inches, it’s ready for supermoto racing, though it uses road-going Michelin Pilot Street tires. There’s no doubt that the 2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 looks the part of a supermoto racer, and we can only imagine how much fun it would be to rip around an Italy city on this lightweight motorcycle.

If someone wants to bring these little jewels into the United States, we can only encourage the idea!

2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

Displacement: 125cc

Bore x stroke: 52 x 58.6mm

Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves

Fueling: 30mm Keihin CVK flat-side carburetor

Cooling: Liquid

Starting: Electric

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Semi double-cradle aluminum twin-spar

Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable 41mm inverted fork; 10.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable piggyback shock

Tires: Michelin Pilot Street

Front tire: 110/70 x 17

Rear tire: 140/70 x 17

Front brake: 300mm wave disc w/ floating 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm wave disc w/ floating single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.5 inches

Seat height: 34.3 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 1.9 gallons

Dry weight: 230 pounds

Colors: Orange; White; Blue; Red; Green

2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 Price: €5390 (Approx. $5825 at press time)

2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 Photo Gallery