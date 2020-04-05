Sunday, April 5, 2020
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 First Look: Italian Supermoto

2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 First Look: Italian Supermoto

Have you ever heard of Vent motorcycles? We hadn’t either until recently. Based in Introbio, less than 40 miles from Milan, Vent started off building 50cc dual-sport and supermoto motorcycles for budding world champions. Eventually, Vent advanced into the 125cc market and currently builds its motorcycles in a 65,000 square foot facility. The 2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 caught our eye.

The Vent Derapage RR 125 is powered by an undersquare 125cc powerplant that sport a four-valve head, 30mm Keihin CVK flat-side carburetor, electric starting, a six-speed transmission. This year, the 125 gets a new under-motor exhaust system.

2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 First Look - Supermoto

For 2020, the RR receives a new 5th generation aluminum twin-spar frame, along with new suspension and linkage. The RR’s suspension is fully adjustable, except for compression damping.

Braking is upgraded, and that’s a 300mm disc up front slowing down a motorcycle with a claimed dry weight of just 230 pounds. While though new handguards might look like they’re carbon fiber, they are not. Also new are the blue-anodized triple clamps.

2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 First Look - Price

With 17-inch wheels and a seat height of 34.3 inches, it’s ready for supermoto racing, though it uses road-going Michelin Pilot Street tires. There’s no doubt that the 2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 looks the part of a supermoto racer, and we can only imagine how much fun it would be to rip around an Italy city on this lightweight motorcycle.

If someone wants to bring these little jewels into the United States, we can only encourage the idea!

2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
  • Displacement: 125cc
  • Bore x stroke: 52 x 58.6mm
  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves
  • Fueling: 30mm Keihin CVK flat-side carburetor
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Starting: Electric
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Semi double-cradle aluminum twin-spar
  • Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable 41mm inverted fork; 10.2 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable piggyback shock
  • Tires: Michelin Pilot Street
  • Front tire: 110/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 140/70 x 17
  • Front brake: 300mm wave disc w/ floating 4-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm wave disc w/ floating single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.5 inches
  • Seat height: 34.3 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 1.9 gallons
  • Dry weight: 230 pounds
  • Colors: Orange; White; Blue; Red; Green

2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 Price: €5390 (Approx. $5825 at press time)

2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 Photo Gallery

Previous articleNeale Bayly Returns Home after Thirty Years
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

News

Neale Bayly Returns Home after Thirty Years

Neale Bayly -
0
It was the summer of ‘85 when the Moto Guzzi blew its engine. I borrowed money for a big Laverda then flipped a friend’s...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

The Great Race Tee by Pro Circuit First Look: Upgrade Your Closet

Don Williams -
0
There are a lot more motorcycle racers who are legendary than there are race team owners. However, Mitch Payton is definitely an exception to...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Run-in with the Police—a Harley-Davidson Road King Police, That Is

Gary Ilminen -
0
I don’t often have a run-in with the police. Well, I recently had one. No, not some enforcement of the “Safer at Home” COVID-19 type...
Read more
Cruiser

Pando Moto Unveils 2020 Collection – Fashionable Moto Gear for the Safety Conscious

Staff -
0
Lithuanian motorcycle gear manufacturer Pando Moto has unveiled its voguish new 2020 collection. Included in this year’s lineup is a full range of motorcycle...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW R 18 First Look (18 Fast Facts): The Big Boxer Arrives

Don Williams -
0
The long-awaited mega cruiser from BMW is here. Inspired by the classic R 5 from the 1930s, the 2021 BMW R 18 looks ready...
Read more
Community

Mimi and Moto Ride The Alphabet: Kids Motorcycle Book Review

Don Williams -
0
As a kid growing up, I became aware of motorcycles organically. I would see them on the highway during road trips with my parents;...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 First Look: Italian Supermoto

Don Williams -
0
Have you ever heard of Vent motorcycles? We hadn’t either until recently. Based in Introbio, less than 40 miles from Milan, Vent started off...
Read more
News

Neale Bayly Returns Home after Thirty Years

Neale Bayly -
0
It was the summer of ‘85 when the Moto Guzzi blew its engine. I borrowed money for a big Laverda then flipped a friend’s...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

The Great Race Tee by Pro Circuit First Look: Upgrade Your Closet

Don Williams -
0
There are a lot more motorcycle racers who are legendary than there are race team owners. However, Mitch Payton is definitely an exception to...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Run-in with the Police—a Harley-Davidson Road King Police, That Is

Gary Ilminen -
0
I don’t often have a run-in with the police. Well, I recently had one. No, not some enforcement of the “Safer at Home” COVID-19 type...
Read more
Cruiser

Pando Moto Unveils 2020 Collection – Fashionable Moto Gear for the Safety Conscious

Staff -
0
Lithuanian motorcycle gear manufacturer Pando Moto has unveiled its voguish new 2020 collection. Included in this year’s lineup is a full range of motorcycle...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW R 18 First Look (18 Fast Facts): The Big Boxer Arrives

Don Williams -
0
The long-awaited mega cruiser from BMW is here. Inspired by the classic R 5 from the 1930s, the 2021 BMW R 18 looks ready...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling