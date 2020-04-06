Monday, April 6, 2020
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX First Look (12 Fast Facts)

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX First Look (12 Fast Facts)

In an alternative universe, right now we’d be providing you with a ride review of the new 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX. However, due to interruptions of our preferred routine, we’re going to give you a first look at this SX version of the upright Ninja 1000 platform, and there are quite a few upgrades.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX First Look - MSRP

1. Integrated riding modes come to the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX. Kawasaki keeps it simple, with Sport, Road, and Rain modes. Sport and Road offer full power, though the Road mode has a less aggressive throttle response. Traction control is at a minimum in the Sport mode, and kicked up a bit for the Road mode. The Rain mode, as you would expect, has the most active traction control, and a lower power mode with gentle throttle response. There is also a customizable Rider mode that allows you to set the power (full or low) and the traction control level (1, 2, 3, and off) in whatever combination suits you.

2. To improve the performance of the riding mode, the 1000SX has a Bosch IMU and ride-by-wire technology. That allows the power delivery and ABS to be cornering aware. Along with the IMU, ride-by-wire is now part of the package.

3. With ride-by-wire comes electronic throttle valves. This means the air/fuel metering can be more precise than ever. The setup continues to be a downdraft design for maximum efficiency.

4. There are now two intake funnel lengths for the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX’s throttle bodies, plus a single muffler. The two inside tubes are full length, with the outer tubes 1.8-inches shorter. The new intakes work in conjunction with a new exhaust system—a single-muffler 4-2-1 setup. The primary reason for this is emissions reductions, though the new system also sheds 4.4 pounds from the 1000SX. Maximum torque of 82 ft-lbs @ 7800 remains unchanged.

5. To keep the motor quieter, the camshaft profiles have been revised. This is done to tamp down the tappet noise.

6. An up/down quickshifter has been added to the mix, along with an adjustable clutch lever. As long as the motor is running at a minimum of 2500 rpm, you won’t be needed the clutch to shift the six-speed transmission. Although the clutch lever won’t get as much use, you can now adjust how far it sits from the grip.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX First Look - sport motorcycle

7. Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tires are standard equipment on the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX. We’re big fans of the S22s, as they have outstanding street performance, as well as impressive wear patterns. They are an excellent choice for a sport-touring platform such as the 1000SX.

8. The Showa suspension gets some minor tweaking. A passage was added to the damping pistons to reduce negative pressure inside the fork tubes on the compression stroke. This smooths out the action and softening the suspension on small bumps. Other settings were also adjusted. The fork remains fully adjustable, while the shock makes do with spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustment.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX First Look - sport-touring motorcycle
2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX with optional saddlebags

9. There are several sport-touring enhancements. The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX has cruise control, denser padding for the seats with dampers to reduce vibration, a more vertical four-position windscreen (no-tool adjustment), vents to move engine heat away from the riders, and mirrors that give a better view to the rear.

10. The TFT display is new, and incorporated Rideology The App—Kawasaki’s proprietary app. Rideology allows the rider to keep tabs on the Ninja 1000SX via a smartphone. It enables the owners to make adjustments to the motorcycle, and be aware of maintenance needs. Additionally, it can track the 1000SX on a trip, as well as record data such as lean angle and G-force. The TFT has multiple display options, including the choice of a white or black background.

11. That’s a new three-piece fairing on the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX, and there’s also a new front fender. This all gives the 1000SX a sportier look, even as its touring credentials are enhanced. Mounted in the fairing are new LED headlights.

12. Amazingly, the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is only $200 more than the standard Ninja 1000 it replaces. Those are quite a few updates for a pair of C-notes. To say we can’t wait to throw a couple of saddlebags ($1130 accessory) on the Ninja 1000SX and go for a very long ride is an understatement.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-4
  • Displacement: 1043cc
  • Bore x stroke 77.0 x 56.0mm
  • Maximum torque: 82 ft/lbs @ 7800 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 11.8:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 16 valves
  • Fuel management: EFI w/ four Keihin 38mm throttle bodies
  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ up/down quickshifter
  • Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted 41mm Showa cartridge fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Showa shock; 5.4 inches
  • Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 190/50 x 17
  • Front brake: 300mm semi-floating discs w/ radially mounted monobloc calipers and radial pump
  • Rear brake: 250mm disc
  • ABS: Standard, cornering-aware

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 56.7 inches
  • Rake: 24 degrees
  • Trail: 3.9 inches
  • Seat height: 32.3 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 5.0 gallons
  • Curb weight: 514 pounds
  • Color:  Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Diablo Black

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price: $12,399 MSRP

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX First Look

Previous articleXPD X-Two Boots Review: Low-Rise Motorcycle Footwear
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Gear / Parts

XPD X-Two Boots Review: Low-Rise Motorcycle Footwear

Don Williams -
0
The blur between motorcycle boots and riding shoes continues, with the XPD X-Two boots offering racing-like protection from the ankle down in a mid-height...
Read more
News

Optimizing Recovery with Backmate by Eric Bostrom

Eric Bostrom -
0
During his years as a professional racer, Eric Bostrom had a reputation as one of the fittest riders in the AMA paddock. Now retired...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 First Look: Italian Supermoto

Don Williams -
0
Have you ever heard of Vent motorcycles? We hadn’t either until recently. Based in Introbio, less than 40 miles from Milan, Vent started off...
Read more
News

Neale Bayly Returns Home after Thirty Years

Neale Bayly -
0
It was the summer of ‘85 when the Moto Guzzi blew its engine. I borrowed money for a big Laverda then flipped a friend’s...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

The Great Race Tee by Pro Circuit First Look: Upgrade Your Closet

Don Williams -
0
There are a lot more motorcycle racers who are legendary than there are race team owners. However, Mitch Payton is definitely an exception to...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Run-in with the Police—a Harley-Davidson Road King Police, That Is

Gary Ilminen -
0
I don’t often have a run-in with the police. Well, I recently had one. No, not some enforcement of the “Safer at Home” COVID-19 type...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX First Look (12 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
In an alternative universe, right now we’d be providing you with a ride review of the new 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX. However, due to...
Read more
Gear / Parts

XPD X-Two Boots Review: Low-Rise Motorcycle Footwear

Don Williams -
0
The blur between motorcycle boots and riding shoes continues, with the XPD X-Two boots offering racing-like protection from the ankle down in a mid-height...
Read more
News

Optimizing Recovery with Backmate by Eric Bostrom

Eric Bostrom -
0
During his years as a professional racer, Eric Bostrom had a reputation as one of the fittest riders in the AMA paddock. Now retired...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 First Look: Italian Supermoto

Don Williams -
0
Have you ever heard of Vent motorcycles? We hadn’t either until recently. Based in Introbio, less than 40 miles from Milan, Vent started off...
Read more
News

Neale Bayly Returns Home after Thirty Years

Neale Bayly -
0
It was the summer of ‘85 when the Moto Guzzi blew its engine. I borrowed money for a big Laverda then flipped a friend’s...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

The Great Race Tee by Pro Circuit First Look: Upgrade Your Closet

Don Williams -
0
There are a lot more motorcycle racers who are legendary than there are race team owners. However, Mitch Payton is definitely an exception to...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling