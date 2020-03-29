2020 Arai Isle of Man TT Limited Edition Corsair-X First Look

Although the 2020 Isle of Man TT will not be run, that’s not stopping from Arai from continuing a tradition that dates back to 2007. Every year, Arai Helmets puts out a special Isle of Man TT Limited Edition Corsair-X helmet, and that means unique graphics that celebrate the amazing race on that unique island in the Irish Sea.

The 2020 Arai Isle of Man TT Limited Edition Corsair-X has graphics derived with help from Drudi Performance in Rimini, Italy. Drudi Performance’s Aldo Drudi is behind the iconic artwork on helmets Valentino Rossi has worn over the length of his career.

Arai sees the offering of the Isle of Man TT helmet as a way of softening the blow of the race being canceled. The helmet stands in defiance of the disappointment.

“Even though the 2020 Isle of Man TT events have been postponed,” Arai Americas Managing Director Brian M. Weston told us, “we have decided to introduce the stunning 2020 Isle of Man TT Limited Edition Corsair-X to give fans around the world something to keep their spirits up.”

With black, gold, and red dominating the graphics on the Arai Corsair-X, giving it a classically timeless look, the are plenty of design touches that are pure Isle of Man. The most apparent one is the triskelion, which features three legs continuously running, on both sides of the helmet. Further, the triskelion is running across a map of the Isle of Man TT Mountain Course, which runs nearly 38 miles.

On the right side of the helmet, you’ll see the words Isle of Man above the eyeport. On the opposite side, the words Ellan Vannin appear—the Manx name for the Isle of Man, and rendered in a lowercase Celtic-style font. The back of the helmet features a stylized drawing of the Senior Trophy.

The Corsair-X is Arai’s flagship helmet, as it is designed for the highest performance. Reflecting that status, and the value of the design, the 2020 Arai Isle of Man TT Limited Edition Corsair-X helmet has an MSRP of $1060. It is available in sizes X-small to X-large.