Monday, March 30, 2020
Community Motorcycle Safety Husqvarna 701 Svartpilen and 701 Vitpilen Recall: Possible Fuel Leak

KTM, the owner of Husqvarna, has recalled 1500 of its 701 Svartpilen and 701 Vitpilen motorcycles.

KTM says the fuel may leak from the fuel-level sensor and fuel pump mounting area.

2019 Husqvarna 701 Vitpilen

The following model years are affected:

  • 2019-2020 701 Svartpilen
  • 2018-2020 701 Vitpilen

The remedy for this recall is still under development. Owners will be notified when the remedy is available and to take their motorcycles to a Husqvarna Motorcycle North America, Inc. (HMNA) dealership for repairs.

The recall is expected to begin on May 15, 2020. Owners may contact HMNA customer service at 1-888-985-6090. HMNA’s number for this recall is HTB2011.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

The 701 Svartpilen and Vitpilen motorcycles are powered by KTM 690 Duke’s 693cc single-cylinder engine. The motor produces a claimed 75 horsepower at 8500 rpm and 53 ft/lbs of torque at 6750 rpm.

Staff
Staff

