2020 Isle of Man TT: Canceled due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Isle of Man TT has been canceled. This is the first time racing at the Isle of Man has not occurred since 2001, due to a breakout of hand-foot-and-mouth disease. Before 2001, the TT races were canceled from 1940 to 1946 due to World War II.

Speaking of the cancelation of the 2020 TT, which was scheduled for May 30 through June 13, Minister for Enterprise Laurence Skelly MHK said, “The decision to cancel has not been taken lightly and all options, including postponement and delaying the decision, have been considered in detail.

“Representatives from the Isle of Man Government will now discuss the implications with all relevant businesses, stakeholders, and individuals affected by this cancellation, which it recognizes will be significant.

“With the visitor restriction in place for the foreseeable future we wanted to make the decision now to give businesses, visitors and all involved stakeholders time to manage the impact going forward. The Isle of Man, and the Isle of Man TT, are faced with unique challenges regarding COVID-19 and making this decision will provide certainty to teams, competitors, sponsors, and stakeholders of the event and to visitors across the globe.

“The decision also aims to provide reassurance for our residents and healthcare professionals that the health and well-being of the Isle of Man’s residents is the single biggest priority and focus of this Government.”

For those who purchased tickets, the Department of Enterprise will issue full refunds for all official tickets, including grandstand tickets, hospitality packages and other Official Event Experiences purchased through iomttraces.com.

So far, the 2020 Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix remain on schedule. Those events begin August 22 on the IOM.

