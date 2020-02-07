2020 TheArsenale x MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR First Look

No company does limited editions like MV Agusta. This time MV Agusta has produced a special edition motorcycle for TheArsenale, a high-end retail website, dubbed TheArsenale x MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR.

Based in Hong Kong, TheArsenale has showrooms in Macau, Miami, and Paris. It describes itself as “the world’s leading online marketplace for the micro industrial and independent builders” with a focus on “skateboards, bicycles, motorcycles, cars, drones, boats, planes, timepieces, and high-end art pieces settled on a niche market.”

It is not surprising that MV Agusta would align itself with this type of company for a special edition Dragster 800 RR. There are no technical differences in this edition—it’s all about presentation.

“MV designers concentrated on specific areas of the bike and on the livery to visually align with TheArsenale’s strong identity,” according to an MV Agusta spokesman. “The black and orange details create a contrasting color scheme that brings out all the irreverent, fiery character of the Dragster 800 RR and perfectly connects with TheArsenale’s concept of over-the-top excellence.”

“We are excited about this new collaboration with TheArsenale,” Director of MV Agusta Motor Ratmir Sardov said. “We were instantly seduced by their pioneering spirit and their extreme approach to luxury retail. Only the best, most exclusive models feature in their online virtual garage and our special TheArsenale edition Dragster 800 RR, a piece of pure motorcycle art, is now one of their brightest gems.”

TheArsenale CEO and founder Patrice Meignan said, “We were proud to be working on such a project with an incredible brand, and our joint efforts got paid off when we saw the bike in flesh—a performance machine that carries the graphical look that we always envisioned our dream bike to be; this MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR x TheArsenale is the embodiment of our transportation dreams.”

The price? TheArsenale describes it as “On demand.”

2020 TheArsenale x MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Gallery