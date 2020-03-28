2020 Yamaha MT-07 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Saturday, March 28, 2020
With the introduction of the MT-03, the 2020 Yamaha MT-07 moves up a slot in the Masters of Torque hierarchy. Instead of being presented as an entry point in the MT family, it’s now a step-up model. Thanks to its friendly yet capable crossplane crankshaft twin-cylinder CP2 powerplant, the MT-07 is happy to cruise around town casually, while being ready to pounce in the canyons at a moment’s notice.

2020 Yamaha MT-07 colorsThe handling on the MT-07 is responsive, and it weighs in at just over 400 pounds with its 3.7-gallon tank filled. That works in its favor as both an urban and sporting motorcycle. Yamaha helps the MT-07 embrace its multi-purpose capabilities with suspension that suited toward a rider who wants comfort on city streets, as well as a bit of cush in the twisties. Although the MT-07 is not a committed sport motorcycle, it is no slouch in the corners thanks to its light weight, sporting geometry, and accomplished motor.

With a great burble thanks to the 270-degree crank firing sequence, the 2020 Yamaha MT-07 is a great commuter motorcycle (a claimed 58 mpg), fun to knock around town on, and ready to ambush a lazy rider of a larger motorcycle on the tightest roads.

For more, read our MT-07 Review.

2020 Yamaha MT-07 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: CP2 parallel twin
  • Displacement: 689cc
  • Bore x stroke: 80.0 x 68.6mm
  • Maximum torque: 50 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 11.5:1
  • Transmission: 6-speed

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Diamond steel
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB fork; 5.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
  • Tires: Bridgestone Battlax BT023
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 282mm discs w/ 4-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.1 inches
  • Rake: 24.8 degrees
  • Trail: 3.5 degrees
  • Seat height: 31.7 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 58 mpg
  • Curb weight: 403 pounds

COLORS

  • Ice Fluo
  • Matte Raven Black
  • Team Yamaha Blue

2020 YAMAHA MT-07 PRICE

  • $7599 MSRP

2020 Yamaha MT-07 for sale

