2020 Yamaha MT-07 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

With the introduction of the MT-03, the 2020 Yamaha MT-07 moves up a slot in the Masters of Torque hierarchy. Instead of being presented as an entry point in the MT family, it’s now a step-up model. Thanks to its friendly yet capable crossplane crankshaft twin-cylinder CP2 powerplant, the MT-07 is happy to cruise around town casually, while being ready to pounce in the canyons at a moment’s notice.
The handling on the MT-07 is responsive, and it weighs in at just over 400 pounds with its 3.7-gallon tank filled. That works in its favor as both an urban and sporting motorcycle. Yamaha helps the MT-07 embrace its multi-purpose capabilities with suspension that suited toward a rider who wants comfort on city streets, as well as a bit of cush in the twisties. Although the MT-07 is not a committed sport motorcycle, it is no slouch in the corners thanks to its light weight, sporting geometry, and accomplished motor.
With a great burble thanks to the 270-degree crank firing sequence, the 2020 Yamaha MT-07 is a great commuter motorcycle (a claimed 58 mpg), fun to knock around town on, and ready to ambush a lazy rider of a larger motorcycle on the tightest roads.
For more, read our MT-07 Review.
2020 Yamaha MT-07 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: CP2 parallel twin
- Displacement: 689cc
- Bore x stroke: 80.0 x 68.6mm
- Maximum torque: 50 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11.5:1
- Transmission: 6-speed
CHASSIS
- Frame: Diamond steel
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlax BT023
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 282mm discs w/ 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.1 inches
- Rake: 24.8 degrees
- Trail: 3.5 degrees
- Seat height: 31.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 58 mpg
- Curb weight: 403 pounds
COLORS
- Ice Fluo
- Matte Raven Black
- Team Yamaha Blue
2020 YAMAHA MT-07 PRICE
- $7599 MSRP