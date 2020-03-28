Saturday, March 28, 2020
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2020 KTM 890 Duke R First Look (10 Fast Facts)

2020 KTM 890 Duke R First Look (10 Fast Facts)

We first saw it in at EICMA 2019, and we were told we wouldn’t see the KTM 890 Duke R until model year 2021, with a Fall 2020 debut. Well, KTM has moved up its time frame, and there will be a limited number of 2020 KTM 890 Duke R available to KTM dealers in America before summer. Let’s take a look at this naked upright sportbike, the first 890 from Austria.

1. Like the 790 Duke, the 2020 KTM 890 Duke R will have a parallel-twin powerplant.

2020 KTM 890 Duke R First Look

2. It’s not just the displacement that is increasing—the motor is new. Inside new cases, here’s what’s different:

  • Crankshaft
  • Connecting rods
  • Longer stroke
  • New piston design w/ larger bore
  • Larger valves
  • Higher compression ratio
  • Higher redline

3. Without providing hard numbers, KTM claims more horsepower and more torque from the 890 compared to the 790. That’s not a surprise, giving the additional displacement. Additionally, KTM says that the 890 will have “better rideability due to increased rotating mass.”

4. The 2020 KTM 890 Duke R will have sophisticated engine mapping. Each cylinder gets its own adjustments.

5. Rider aids are plentiful. Traction control settings have been updated, and there’s a 6D lean-angle sensor. There are various ride modes, and you probably won’t want to pass up the optional Track mode and up/down quickshifter.

2020 KTM 890 Duke R First Look - Price

6. The 890 gets new WP Apex suspension, with both ends fully adjustable. The shock has both high- and low-speed compression damping adjustability.

7. With a faster motor, the 890 Duke R gets better braking. Brembo calipers will be working on larger discs. Bosch ABS includes a Supermoto ABS mode that allows the rider to get seriously aggressive. The entire braking package is claimed to be lighter than what is used on the 790.

8. Tires have been upgraded to Michelin Power Cup 2 rubber. Michelin calls this model its “street legal sportbike tire designed for 90 percent track use.” This tire also debuted at EICMA 2019. The upswept exhaust should let the 890 Duke R test the edge grip of the Michelins.

Michelin Power Cup 2 motorcycle tires

9. With more performance comes sportier ergonomics. Compared to the 790, KTM has installed a handlebar with a lower and flatter bend, as well as moved the footpegs up and back. The cover for the pillion seat is standard, and there are new mirrors.

10. “The KTM 890 Duke R is a sportier and edgier no-compromise naked motorcycle for conquering twisty mountain roads or hard riding on the racetrack,” according to KTM. This sort of news is exactly what we need right now—a 2020 KTM 890 Duke R. We loved the 790, and cannot wait to throw this one into a corner. We’ll let you know the MSRP when KTM announces a price.

Previous articleHarley Screamin’ Eagle 128/131 Stage IV Kits Released: 121 Horsepower
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Gear / Parts

Harley Screamin’ Eagle 128/131 Stage IV Kits Released: 121 Horsepower

Staff -
0
Harley-Davidson's new Screamin' Eagle Stage IV kits for 2017 and newer Touring platforms carry the tagline "Go Big or Go Home." And for a good...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

Honda CB-F Concept First Look: Inspired by the CB900F

Don Williams -
0
What’s old is new, and the latest Honda CB-F Concept motorcycle takes the current Honda CB1000R and gives it a makeover with graphics and...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual Race on Sunday with MotoGP Stars

Don Williams -
0
The first-ever MotoGP Virtual Race will be held on Sunday, March 29. It will feature many of the top MotoGP racers competing against each...
Read more
News

2020 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule Revised: Rounds 11-17 Are On

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule may be feeling a bit like Mark Twain, who said, “The report of my death was an...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Ducati SuperSport S Touring Review | Filling the Gap

Don Williams -
0
With the rise of adventuring motorcycles, the sport-touring segment has been dealt a near-fatal blow. For touring, more motorcyclists prefer the morphing of an...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Zero SR/S Premium Review (17 Fast Facts)

Nic de Sena -
0
The 2020 Zero SR/S is the California based electric motorcycle manufacturers first foray into the world of fully-faired motorcycles. Here's our review.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 KTM 890 Duke R First Look (10 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
We first saw it in at EICMA 2019, and we were told we wouldn’t see the KTM 890 Duke R until model year 2021,...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Harley Screamin’ Eagle 128/131 Stage IV Kits Released: 121 Horsepower

Staff -
0
Harley-Davidson's new Screamin' Eagle Stage IV kits for 2017 and newer Touring platforms carry the tagline "Go Big or Go Home." And for a good...
Read more
Suzuki

2020 Suzuki DR650S Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
A living classic, the 2020 Suzuki DR650S is a living, breathing relic from the 1900s with a cool twist—it still works as a viable...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

Honda CB-F Concept First Look: Inspired by the CB900F

Don Williams -
0
What’s old is new, and the latest Honda CB-F Concept motorcycle takes the current Honda CB1000R and gives it a makeover with graphics and...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual Race on Sunday with MotoGP Stars

Don Williams -
0
The first-ever MotoGP Virtual Race will be held on Sunday, March 29. It will feature many of the top MotoGP racers competing against each...
Read more
News

2020 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule Revised: Rounds 11-17 Are On

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule may be feeling a bit like Mark Twain, who said, “The report of my death was an...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling