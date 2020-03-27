Friday, March 27, 2020
2020 Suzuki DR650S Buyer's Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Suzuki DR650S Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

A living classic, the 2020 Suzuki DR650S is a living, breathing relic from the 1900s with a cool twist—it still works as a viable dual-sport motorcycle. With a piston measuring 100mm across, the DR650S’s motor puts out plenty of torque to move around its 366 pounds without complaint.

While that’s a lot of weight for a dual-sport motorcycle, it’s light compared to adventure motorcycles. With a change in tires, there are a lot of places you can take the DR650S that you wouldn’t want to venture on an ADV motorcycle.

2020 Suzuki DR650S SpecsWith the stock tires, the 2020 Suzuki DR650S fulfills its duty as a dual-sport motorcycle, taking on trails and city traffic with equal confidence. It has more than enough power for the freeway, so ADV-like dual-sport touring is also part of its capability.

A secret weapon the DR650S has is that Suzuki offers an optional lowering kit. That drops the seat height by nearly two inches, as it shortens suspension travel by about 1.5 inches. It’s an excellent option for trail riders, as there’s still plenty of suspension on tap, and they get easier access to the ground, when necessary. Because it’s a lowering kit, the DR650S retains its ergonomics, which is a huge plus.

Riders who don’t like modern conveniences will appreciate that the 2020 Suzuki DR650S has a carburetor, an air-/oil-cooled motor, and unsophisticated suspension. They will have to tolerate the electric starting, though, on this impressively versatile and enduring motorcycle.

For more, read our DR650S review.

2020 Suzuki DR650S Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single cylinder
  • Displacement: 644cc
  • Bore x stroke: 100 x 82mm
  • Compression ratio: 9.5:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves
  • Fueling: 40mm Mikuni BST carburetor
  • Cooling: Air/oil
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Final drive: DID 525 O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Height-adjustable telescopic fork; 10.2 inches (8.7 inches w/ optional lowering kit)
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable, piggyback shock; 10.2 inches (8.7 inches w/ optional lowering kit)
  • Tires: Tube type
  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21; Bridgestone Trail Wing 41
  • Rear tire: 120/90 x 17; Bridgestone Trail Wing 42
  • Front brake: Floating 290mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • ABS: None

DIMENSIONS

  • Wheelbase: 58.7 inches
  • Seat height: 34.8 inches (33.0 inches w/ optional lowering kit)
  • Ground clearance: 10.4 inches (8.9 inches w/ optional lowering kit)
  • Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons
  • Curb weight: 366 pounds

Color:

  • Solid Iron Gray

2020 Suzuki DR650S Price:

  • $6699 MSRP

