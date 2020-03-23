Monday, March 23, 2020
Motorcycle Types Sport 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S: Live Streaming On Wednesday

Ducati will be hosting a live-streaming presentation of the new 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S on Wednesday, March 25, at 1:30 p.m. EDT. The men and women behind the Ducati Streetfighter V4 project will be delivering a detailed technical presentation on every facet of the new machines, giving the public an in-depth look into Ducati’s new motorcycles – from the very people that made it happen.

Arguably the most anticipated naked sport machine for this model year, The Ducati Streetfighter V4 comes out swinging incredibly impressive spec-sheet figures, with a claimed 208 horsepower at 12,750 rpm and 90 ft/lbs of torque at 11,500 rpm. Those claimed numbers effectively make the Streetfighter V4 platform the most powerful motorcycle in its class.

2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S: Live Streaming On WednesdayDucati staff, including engineers, and designers, will host the event, giving the general public the inside story in a format not entirely dissimilar from a press trip. Now, you’ll be able to learn the nitty-gritty of the new Streetfighter V4s, direct from the sources.

Ultimate Motorcycling was slated to attend the world press launch of the 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S at Circuito Ascari, in Ronda, Spain, this week. Sadly, due to the global health crisis in response to the COVID-19 virus, Ducati was forced to cancel that event.

However, the Italian Streetfighter should be making landfall in the US market, just before summer, so we won’t have to wait too much longer to get our hands on one and test it ourselves.

Ducati to present 2020 Streetfighter via live streamingDucati will be live streaming this event on its official website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. If you’re cooped up at home, it doesn’t mean you still can’t enjoy the sport of motorcycling.

Kick your feet up, grab some snacks, and indulge in some technical information about the 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S motorcycles that we are anxiously looking forward to riding. We’ll be watching right alongside you.

