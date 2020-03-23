Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Mid Boots Review: Touring + Dirt

The trend toward mid-rise adventure boots continues unabated, with the Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Mid boots joining the fray. Based on the full-height boots of the same name—sans Mid—the shorter boots make for a compelling choice for the touring-oriented ADV rider who knows he might stray into the dirt now and then. Plus, there’s the rugged dirt-bike inspired styling that will appeal to the rough-and-ready urban scrambler aficionado.

Slipping on the Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Mid boots is a simple matter—release the two sturdy buckles and pull away the Velcro flap at the top. The opening is more than enough to slide your foot inside comfortably. I’m normally a Euro 43 (US 9), and these A2 Mid boots fall into sizing line.

The buckles are outstanding and easy to manipulate, with a traditional sawtooth adjuster on the straps. The straps and buckles are quickly replaceable, should the need arise. The Velcro tab allows that last bit of fitting personalization.

Once your foot is inside, you will notice the usually plush feel of the boots. Sidi typically has a minimalist interior that gives you a more direct feel for the pegs, foot controls, and ground, at the cost of some comfort. The Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Mid boots feel like slippers, even with shoe socks on.

This makes sense for a boot that’s aimed at the adventure-touring market, and they are a pleasure to wear. Cambrelle takes care of the foot area with Teflon mesh in the upper. Both are non-absorbent, so they can disperse sweat and moisture, keeping the boot from smelling like an unattended landfill.

There’s no break-in time required, as the A2 Mids are ready to go right out of the box. Despite the plush interior, the boots have plenty of feel for the brake pedal and shift lever. There’s a plastic protector for your shift toe, with it repeated on your right boot for styling consistency—though it would come in handy should you be riding a 1963 BSA Gold Star. Regardless, the toe protector is there for the top of your foot, as well as to prevent wear to the boot.

Although the Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Mid boots don’t have the feel of a pure street boot, they do offer outstanding touring comfort—the plush interior can’t be beaten. Also, if you like the protective feeling of dirt-style boots, the A2 Mids deliver it. Street safety is enhanced by a reflective panel above your heel, just as long as your pants don’t obscure it.

Walking around isn’t an issue, as the heeled, cleated sole feels natural on terra firma. With pants over them, they don’t look that different from serious hiking boots.

While your shin in unprotected from halfway-up, the rest of your foot is pretty much bulletproofed. There is a lot of impact-resistant plastic, with a sturdy toe and heel cup. Sidi designed the boots specifically to protect your feet and ankles from off-road hazards, and the Adventurer 2 Gore-Tex Mid boots accomplish that goal.

Water resistance is excellent on the A2 Mids. You’ll never take a drop into the boots, which feature a Gore-Tex membrane, due to the weather. The boots also keep your feet dry on stream crossings, though they might eventually take on water if you stand in standing water for long enough. Practically speaking, they are waterproof.

An interesting aspect of the Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Mid boots is that they are vegan-friendly. Rather than leather supplementing the plastic, Sidi uses its own Full Grain Microfiber material, along with nylon-based Cordura.

There are all levels of adventure riders, ranging from street only to the wildest of the off-roaders. The Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Mid boots will satisfy purely street-going riders, though a normal street boot is probably a better choice. If you’re serious about off-roading, go with the standard full-height Adventure 2 boots. However, if you find yourself in that vast range in-between, the Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Mid boots are an outstanding option for adventourers wanting to be ready for some dirt action.

Action photography by Kevin Wing

Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Mid Boots Fast Facts