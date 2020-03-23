2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

The venerable Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets some technical and visual updates for 2020, making it look and feel more sporting than ever. Kawasaki tapped the Ninja ZX-10R superbike for fairing styling cues, and dropped in a 4.3-inch color TFT display.

Even better, the dash hooks up the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 up with your smartphone via Bluetooth and Kawasaki’s Rideology app. The app provides you with information on your motorcycle and ride, as well as the ability to keep in touch with the outside world, if you choose to do so.

Although it’s a Ninja, the 650 is not a supersport motorcycle. The clip-on bars rise, rather than drop, from the upper triple-clamp. Also, the 649cc motor may be a DOHC design with four valves per cylinder, but it is a twin. That means plenty of torquey real-world power, peaking out at nearly 50 ft-lbs at an accessible 6500 rpm.

Real-world sport riders love the Ninja 650 for its easy handling, responsive motor, sporting KYB suspension, and impressive Nissin brakes. ABS is optional and well worth the $400 charge. As a bonus, the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja does double duty as a capable commuter motorcycle, and the KRT will turn heads as you ride through town.

For more, read our 2020 Ninja 650 Review.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 649 cc

Bore x stroke: 83.0 x 60.0mm

Maximum torque: 48.5 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.8:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ two Keihin 36mm throttle bodies

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder

Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.1 inches

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brakes: 300mm petal discs w/ two-piston calipers

Rear brake: 220mm petal disc

ABS: Optional ($400)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.5 inches

Rake: 24 degrees

Trail: 3.9 degrees

Seat height: 31.1 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 4.0 gallons

Curb weight: 419 pounds (ABS: 423 pounds)

COLORS

Metallic Spark Black

Pearl Blizzard White

Lime Green/Ebony (Kawasaki Racing Team [KRT] Edition)

2020 KAWASAKI NINJA 650 PRICES

$7399 (standard)

$7799 (ABS)

$7599 (KRT Edition)

$7999 (ABS KRT Edition)

