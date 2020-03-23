Monday, March 23, 2020
2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

The venerable Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets some technical and visual updates for 2020, making it look and feel more sporting than ever. Kawasaki tapped the Ninja ZX-10R superbike for fairing styling cues, and dropped in a 4.3-inch color TFT display.

Even better, the dash hooks up the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 up with your smartphone via Bluetooth and Kawasaki’s Rideology app. The app provides you with information on your motorcycle and ride, as well as the ability to keep in touch with the outside world, if you choose to do so.

2020 Ninja 650 pricesAlthough it’s a Ninja, the 650 is not a supersport motorcycle. The clip-on bars rise, rather than drop, from the upper triple-clamp. Also, the 649cc motor may be a DOHC design with four valves per cylinder, but it is a twin. That means plenty of torquey real-world power, peaking out at nearly 50 ft-lbs at an accessible 6500 rpm.

Real-world sport riders love the Ninja 650 for its easy handling, responsive motor, sporting KYB suspension, and impressive Nissin brakes. ABS is optional and well worth the $400 charge. As a bonus, the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja does double duty as a capable commuter motorcycle, and the KRT will turn heads as you ride through town.

For more, read our 2020 Ninja 650 Review.

Ninja 650 colors

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel twin
  • Displacement: 649 cc
  • Bore x stroke: 83.0 x 60.0mm
  • Maximum torque: 48.5 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.8:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
  • Fueling: EFI w/ two Keihin 36mm throttle bodies
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder
  • Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.1 inches
  • Tires: Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
  • Front brakes: 300mm petal discs w/ two-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 220mm petal disc
  • ABS: Optional ($400)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.5 inches
  • Rake: 24 degrees
  • Trail: 3.9 degrees
  • Seat height: 31.1 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 4.0 gallons
  • Curb weight: 419 pounds (ABS: 423 pounds)

COLORS

  • Metallic Spark Black
  • Pearl Blizzard White
  • Lime Green/Ebony (Kawasaki Racing Team [KRT] Edition)

2020 KAWASAKI NINJA 650 PRICES

  • $7399 (standard)
  • $7799 (ABS)
  • $7599 (KRT Edition)
  • $7999 (ABS KRT Edition)

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Buyer’s Guide – Photo Gallery

