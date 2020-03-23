Monday, March 23, 2020
BMW Recalls 4,000 Motorcycles Due to Flashing Brake Light

BMW Motorrad’s North American division has recalled 4,026 of its 2019-2020 motorcycles due to the brake lights flashing under braking.

BMW says a flashing brake light can cause confusion to other drivers on the road, increasing the risk of a crash.

2020 BMW F 850 GS Adventure

The following motorcycles are being recalled:

2020 Models:

  • F 900 R
  • F 900 XR
  • S 1000 RR
  • S 1000 R
  • F 750 GS
  • F 850 GS
  • F 850 GS Adventure
  • R 1250 GS
  • R 1250 GS Adventure
  • R 1250 RS
  • R 1250 R
  • R nineT
  • R nineT Pure
  • R nineT Scrambler

2019:

  • S 1000 R

BMW says these motorcycles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

BMW says will notify the owner, and dealers will reprogram the emergency stop signal function, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 4, 2020.

Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

