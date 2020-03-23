Monday, March 23, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies Brabec Wins Sorona Rally - Five Days in México

Brabec Wins Sorona Rally – Five Days in México

As racing is winding down around the world, the Yokohama Sonora Rally in México’s Sorona Desert was a final holdout. Monster Energy Honda Team’s Ricky Brabec, fresh off his historic victory in the Dakar Rally, took the win by less than a minute. His margin of victory was 50 seconds over Skyler Howes, with Brabec turning in a cumulative time of 11 hours, 45 minutes and 9 seconds for the five stages. They were the only two riders to finish in under 12 hours.

Podium

Brabec was playing catchup after the first day, when he suffered a 13-minute penalty. Brabec won four of the five stages, with Howes winning Stage 3. Despite being faster on the dirt, Brabec went into Stage 5 behind Howes. However, Brabec bested Howes by 1:50 in the final stage to win the overall by 50 seconds. It is Brabec’s third Sonora Rally win, and his second in a row.

Brabec Wins Sonora Rally - CRF450 Rally

“I always look forward to the Sonora Rally in México,” Brabec said. “It’s the only rally in North America that simulates a Dakar-style rally raid. It has all the ingredients—fast pistes, mountains, washes, and mountains dunes! This year, the organization laid out a route that took us to new places and new faces. I had a setback in Stage 1 that left me with a large penalty, and I had to claw my way back to the top day-by-day.

Brabec Wins Sonora Rally - Mexico

“It made the final stage interesting when I needed to make up over a minute and only have 142 kilometers (88 miles) to do it,” Brabec continued. “Thanks to my Team and my Factory CRF450 Rally, I was able to overcome and finish on top for the third time in the Sonora Rally. It was an incredible event, well organized and looking forward to coming back in 2021. I wanted to also give my condolences to all the victims of the current COVID-19 virus. Everyone, please be safe and stay healthy so we can get back to normal soon.”

Monster Energy Honda Team - HRC

The race on the west coast of México’s Mar de Cortés—hosted in the cities of Hermosillo, Bańamichi, Caborca, Puerto Peñasco, and San Luis Río—included 844 miles of racing, with 670 miles of that total being timed special stages.

Brabec Wins Sonora Rally - Sand Roost

Fourth place overall was Wes VanNieuwenhuise. VanNieuwenhuise won the Adventure class and was the only non-Pro in the top 10 overall. Canada’s Jim Pearson (P7) and South Africa’s Taye Perry (P9) were the only non-Americans in the top 10.

Photography by Justin W. Coffey, Steve Green, and Miguel Santana

2020 Sonora Rally Overall Results

  1. Ricky Brabec, 11:56:09
  2. Skyler Howes, 11:56:59
  3. Bill Conger, 14:08:05
  4. Wes VanNieuwenhuise, 14:08:14
  5. Mike Johnson, 14:12:17
  6. Olton Udall, 14:23:42
  7. Jim Pearson, 14:48:29
  8. Matthew Ransom, 14:58:39
  9. Taye Perry, 15:17:35
  10. Nathan Rafferty, 15:37:14

Previous articleIndianxWorkhorse Appaloosa v2.0: From Spirit Lake to Lake Baikal
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Classic and Custom Motorcycles

IndianxWorkhorse Appaloosa v2.0: From Spirit Lake to Lake Baikal

Don Williams -
0
One hundred years after the first Indian Scout was produced in Springfield, the latest iteration of the iconic model found a highly modified version...
Read more
Reviews

Kenda Kruz K673 Cruiser Motorcycle Tires Review: All-Conditions Rubber

Neil Wyenn -
0
I have a stable of one bike—my 2007 Yamaha Royal Star Venture that I love to take on long rides (no, not walks on...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Yamaha MT-03 Review (13 Fast Facts)

Kelly Callan -
0
Yamaha welcomes a new member to the MT family in 2020 with the introduction of the MT-03. Having already covered the mid-size through liter-class...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2021 Quail Motorcycle Gathering Date Set; 2020 Event Canceled

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Quail Motorcycle Gathering will be held on May 14 and 15 at the Quail Lodge and Golf Club in Carmel-by-the-Sea in California....
Read more
Gear / Parts

Spidi Garage Jacket Review: Vintage Charm for the Modern Man

Nic de Sena -
0
The Italian brand of Spidi has been hitting home run after home run when it comes to classically styled gear, and the Garage jacket...
Read more
Motorcycle Industry News

Ducati To Reopen Factory On March 25

Don Williams -
0
Following the closure of the Borgo Panigale factory production line on March 13 due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, Ducati is planning on restart...
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

Brabec Wins Sorona Rally – Five Days in México

Don Williams -
0
As racing is winding down around the world, the Yokohama Sonora Rally in México’s Sorona Desert was a final holdout. Monster Energy Honda Team’s...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

IndianxWorkhorse Appaloosa v2.0: From Spirit Lake to Lake Baikal

Don Williams -
0
One hundred years after the first Indian Scout was produced in Springfield, the latest iteration of the iconic model found a highly modified version...
Read more
Reviews

Kenda Kruz K673 Cruiser Motorcycle Tires Review: All-Conditions Rubber

Neil Wyenn -
0
I have a stable of one bike—my 2007 Yamaha Royal Star Venture that I love to take on long rides (no, not walks on...
Read more
Honda

2020 Honda CRF250L Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
This 2020 Honda CRF250L is a throwback to the concept of “You meet the nicest people on a Honda.” Here's a buyer's guide with specs and prices.
Read more
Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Proudly recalling the 1970s AMF era of Harley-Davidson ownership, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 is a compact, chopper-style cruiser that will appear to smaller...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Yamaha MT-03 Review (13 Fast Facts)

Kelly Callan -
0
Yamaha welcomes a new member to the MT family in 2020 with the introduction of the MT-03. Having already covered the mid-size through liter-class...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling