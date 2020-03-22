2020 Honda CRF250L Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

This 2020 Honda CRF250L is a throwback to the concept of “You meet the nicest people on a Honda.” It’s an unintimidating dual-sport motorcycle that welcomes new riders into the wide world of motorcycling. The abilities of the CRF250L are varied, and that means the possibilities are endless.

As a dual-sport motorcycle, the Honda CRF250L is not limited to pavement. It’s happy to go off-road, and can even be counted on to take on black-diamond rated trails. Now, before you get too excited, keep in mind that it will be tackling those off-road routes at a leisurely pace.

The CRF250L is not a fast motorcycle, and while it may have a name and styling close to the CRF250RX off-road racer, it has virtually no common parts. However, with a low 34.4-inch seat height, the CRF250L will take you where you want to go without drama—just be patient.

As a commuter and city motorcycle, the 2020 Honda CRF250L is an obvious winner. It is easy to ride, gives you a view about the traffic, the power is not overwhelming, and the long-travel suspension will take on the largest of city potholes without complaint.

Impressively, the CRF250L’s fuel-injected 250cc DOHC motor will take you up to freeway speeds, particularly in the city. If you’re buying the Honda CRF250L primarily for street riding and have limited off-road ambitions, be sure to spring for the ABS option for an additional $300—you can afford it with an MSRP of $5199.

Read our CRF250L Review.

2020 Honda CRF250L Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder

Displacement: 250cc

Bore and stroke: 76 x 55 mm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, four valves

Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: 520 chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks; 9.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted non-adjustable shock; 9.4 inches

Front tire: 3.00 x 21; IRC Trails GP-21F

Rear tire: 120/80 x 18; IRC Trails GP-22R

Front brake: 256mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc

ABS: Optional ($300)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.3 inches

Rake: 27.6 degrees

Trail: 4.4 inches

Seat height: 34.4 inches

Ground clearance: 10.0 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.1 gallons

Curb weight: 322 pounds

Color:

Red

2020 Honda CRF250L Price: