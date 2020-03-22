2020 Honda CRF250L Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

This 2020 Honda CRF250L is a throwback to the concept of “You meet the nicest people on a Honda.” It’s an unintimidating dual-sport motorcycle that welcomes new riders into the wide world of motorcycling. The abilities of the CRF250L are varied, and that means the possibilities are endless.
As a dual-sport motorcycle, the Honda CRF250L is not limited to pavement. It’s happy to go off-road, and can even be counted on to take on black-diamond rated trails. Now, before you get too excited, keep in mind that it will be tackling those off-road routes at a leisurely pace.
The CRF250L is not a fast motorcycle, and while it may have a name and styling close to the CRF250RX off-road racer, it has virtually no common parts. However, with a low 34.4-inch seat height, the CRF250L will take you where you want to go without drama—just be patient.
As a commuter and city motorcycle, the 2020 Honda CRF250L is an obvious winner. It is easy to ride, gives you a view about the traffic, the power is not overwhelming, and the long-travel suspension will take on the largest of city potholes without complaint.
Impressively, the CRF250L’s fuel-injected 250cc DOHC motor will take you up to freeway speeds, particularly in the city. If you’re buying the Honda CRF250L primarily for street riding and have limited off-road ambitions, be sure to spring for the ABS option for an additional $300—you can afford it with an MSRP of $5199.
Read our CRF250L Review.
2020 Honda CRF250L Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder
- Displacement: 250cc
- Bore and stroke: 76 x 55 mm
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, four valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: 520 chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks; 9.8 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted non-adjustable shock; 9.4 inches
- Front tire: 3.00 x 21; IRC Trails GP-21F
- Rear tire: 120/80 x 18; IRC Trails GP-22R
- Front brake: 256mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc
- ABS: Optional ($300)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.3 inches
- Rake: 27.6 degrees
- Trail: 4.4 inches
- Seat height: 34.4 inches
- Ground clearance: 10.0 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.1 gallons
- Curb weight: 322 pounds
Color:
- Red
2020 Honda CRF250L Price:
- $5199