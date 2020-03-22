Monday, March 23, 2020
Buyers Guide Honda 2020 Honda CRF250L Buyer's Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Honda CRF250L Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

This 2020 Honda CRF250L is a throwback to the concept of “You meet the nicest people on a Honda.” It’s an unintimidating dual-sport motorcycle that welcomes new riders into the wide world of motorcycling. The abilities of the CRF250L are varied, and that means the possibilities are endless.

As a dual-sport motorcycle, the Honda CRF250L is not limited to pavement. It’s happy to go off-road, and can even be counted on to take on black-diamond rated trails. Now, before you get too excited, keep in mind that it will be tackling those off-road routes at a leisurely pace.

2020 Honda CRF250L Buyer's Guide: Specs & PriceThe CRF250L is not a fast motorcycle, and while it may have a name and styling close to the CRF250RX off-road racer, it has virtually no common parts. However, with a low 34.4-inch seat height, the CRF250L will take you where you want to go without drama—just be patient.

As a commuter and city motorcycle, the 2020 Honda CRF250L is an obvious winner. It is easy to ride, gives you a view about the traffic, the power is not overwhelming, and the long-travel suspension will take on the largest of city potholes without complaint.

Impressively, the CRF250L’s fuel-injected 250cc DOHC motor will take you up to freeway speeds, particularly in the city. If you’re buying the Honda CRF250L primarily for street riding and have limited off-road ambitions, be sure to spring for the ABS option for an additional $300—you can afford it with an MSRP of $5199.

Read our CRF250L Review.

2020 Honda CRF250L Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder
  • Displacement: 250cc
  • Bore and stroke: 76 x 55 mm
  • Compression ratio: 10.7:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, four valves
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Final drive: 520 chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks; 9.8 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted non-adjustable shock; 9.4 inches
  • Front tire: 3.00 x 21; IRC Trails GP-21F
  • Rear tire: 120/80 x 18; IRC Trails GP-22R
  • Front brake: 256mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc
  • ABS: Optional ($300)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57.3 inches
  • Rake: 27.6 degrees
  • Trail: 4.4 inches
  • Seat height: 34.4 inches
  • Ground clearance: 10.0 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.1 gallons
  • Curb weight: 322 pounds

Color: 

  • Red

2020 Honda CRF250L Price:

  • $5199

Previous article2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices
Next articleKenda Kruz K673 Cruiser Motorcycle Tires Review: All-Conditions Rubber
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Proudly recalling the 1970s AMF era of Harley-Davidson ownership, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 is a compact, chopper-style cruiser that will appear to smaller...
Read more
Suzuki

2020 Suzuki GSX-R750 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
Take Suzuki GSX-R600 supersport chassis and put in a 750cc cheater motor, and you have the 2020 Suzuki GSX-R750. Sure, it doesn't fit in...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
When it comes to ADV, there is no shortage of motorcycles with liter-plus size engines. It's much less crowded in the small displacement division,...
Read more
Honda

2020 Honda Shadow Phantom Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
The Honda Shadow line has been around so long that motorcycles are now in the retro class, along with being cruisers. Trading on the appeal...
Read more
Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
An authentically retro-styled motorcycle, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim may not have "bobber" in its name, but it has all of the styling cues associated with the genre.
Read more
Yamaha

2020 Yamaha TW200 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Yamaha TW200 is an authentic vintage dual-sport motorcycle that is virtually untouched since its debut. The TW200 appeared on the motorcycle scene...
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

Brabec Wins Sorona Rally – Five Days in México

Don Williams -
0
As racing is winding down around the world, the Yokohama Sonora Rally in México’s Sorona Desert was a final holdout. Monster Energy Honda Team’s...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

IndianxWorkhorse Appaloosa v2.0: From Spirit Lake to Lake Baikal

Don Williams -
0
One hundred years after the first Indian Scout was produced in Springfield, the latest iteration of the iconic model found a highly modified version...
Read more
Reviews

Kenda Kruz K673 Cruiser Motorcycle Tires Review: All-Conditions Rubber

Neil Wyenn -
0
I have a stable of one bike—my 2007 Yamaha Royal Star Venture that I love to take on long rides (no, not walks on...
Read more
Honda

2020 Honda CRF250L Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
This 2020 Honda CRF250L is a throwback to the concept of “You meet the nicest people on a Honda.” Here's a buyer's guide with specs and prices.
Read more
Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Proudly recalling the 1970s AMF era of Harley-Davidson ownership, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 is a compact, chopper-style cruiser that will appear to smaller...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Yamaha MT-03 Review (13 Fast Facts)

Kelly Callan -
0
Yamaha welcomes a new member to the MT family in 2020 with the introduction of the MT-03. Having already covered the mid-size through liter-class...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling