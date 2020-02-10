Monday, February 10, 2020
Motorcycle Types Cruiser Harley-Davidson Unveils Road Glide in Eagle Eye Yellow Paint

Harley-Davidson Unveils Road Glide in Eagle Eye Yellow Paint

Harley-Davidson has released a new factory-installed paint scheme for its 2020 Road Glide Special, the Motor Company calling it Eagle Eye Yellow Special Edition Paint.

This new paint option is only available on the Road Glide Special, and is highlighted by an eagle that covers the right side of the gas tank and continues across the sharknose fairing.

Harley-Davidson says the factory installation offers the customer an attainable custom paint option that eliminates the need to either re-paint the original components or install an accessory paint set that leaves take-off painted parts on the shop floor.

Harley-Davidson Unveils Road Glide in Eagle Eye Yellow Paint Special“The Eagle Eye Special Edition paint option finish meets demanding Harley-Davidson standards for quality and durability, and is backed by the Harley-Davidson limited warranty,” Harley says.

The Eagle Eye paint features a yellow base color with a glossy clear coat finish that’s applied to the fairing, fuel tank, front and rear fenders, saddlebags and sidecovers.

. Harley also included a Bar & Shield logo on the left side of the tank, and branding on the outside edge of each saddlebag lid.

Harley-Davidson Unveils Road Glide in Eagle Eye Yellow Paint

The base price of the 2020 Road Glide Special model with the Eagle Eye Special Edition Paint Option is $29,294, a $1,495 premium over base price with a standard solid color.

For more, visit Harley-Davidson.

Previous articleSimpson Mod Bandit Modular Motorcycle Helmet: Review
Next article2020 Honda CRF110F vs. 2020 Yamaha TT-R110E: Comparison Review
Staff
Staff

Related Posts

Motocross / Off-Road

2020 Honda CRF110F vs. 2020 Yamaha TT-R110E: Comparison Review

Don Williams -
0
Here's our 2020 Honda CRF110F vs. 2020 Yamaha TT-R110E comparison review. Let's see how the new Honda matches up with the veteran Yamaha.
Read more
Reviews

Simpson Mod Bandit Modular Motorcycle Helmet: Review

Gary Ilminen -
0
The experience shows As Simpson Race Products enters its 61st year of manufacturing high-performance powersports safety equipment, there isn’t much argument about the company’s experience...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Kawasaki Z H2 Review: Street and Track (17 Fast Facts)

Nic de Sena -
0
We head off to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for two days of riding on the road course, the oval track, and the surrounding roads to feel the full spectrum of the Kawasaki Z H2.
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 San Diego Supercross Results, Coverage, and Fantasy Commentary

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series tightened up considerably in the aftermath of the San Diego round. Defending champion Cooper Webb took...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Indian FTR Rally Unveiled: First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
With the success of the FTR 1200 and FTR 1200 S, Indian is expanding the line with an FTR focused a bit more on...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 TheArsenale x MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR First Look

Don Williams -
0
MV Agusta has produced a special edition motorcycle for TheArsenale, a high-end retail website, dubbed TheArsenale x MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR.
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road

2020 Honda CRF110F vs. 2020 Yamaha TT-R110E: Comparison Review

Don Williams -
0
Here's our 2020 Honda CRF110F vs. 2020 Yamaha TT-R110E comparison review. Let's see how the new Honda matches up with the veteran Yamaha.
Read more
Cruiser

Harley-Davidson Unveils Road Glide in Eagle Eye Yellow Paint

Staff -
0
Harley-Davidson has released a new factory-installed paint scheme for its 2020 Road Glide Special, the Motor Company calling it Eagle Eye Yellow Special Edition Paint.
Read more
Reviews

Simpson Mod Bandit Modular Motorcycle Helmet: Review

Gary Ilminen -
0
The experience shows As Simpson Race Products enters its 61st year of manufacturing high-performance powersports safety equipment, there isn’t much argument about the company’s experience...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Kawasaki Z H2 Review: Street and Track (17 Fast Facts)

Nic de Sena -
0
We head off to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for two days of riding on the road course, the oval track, and the surrounding roads to feel the full spectrum of the Kawasaki Z H2.
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 San Diego Supercross Results, Coverage, and Fantasy Commentary

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series tightened up considerably in the aftermath of the San Diego round. Defending champion Cooper Webb took...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Indian FTR Rally Unveiled: First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
With the success of the FTR 1200 and FTR 1200 S, Indian is expanding the line with an FTR focused a bit more on...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling