Harley-Davidson Unveils Road Glide in Eagle Eye Yellow Paint

Harley-Davidson has released a new factory-installed paint scheme for its 2020 Road Glide Special, the Motor Company calling it Eagle Eye Yellow Special Edition Paint.

This new paint option is only available on the Road Glide Special, and is highlighted by an eagle that covers the right side of the gas tank and continues across the sharknose fairing.

Harley-Davidson says the factory installation offers the customer an attainable custom paint option that eliminates the need to either re-paint the original components or install an accessory paint set that leaves take-off painted parts on the shop floor.

“The Eagle Eye Special Edition paint option finish meets demanding Harley-Davidson standards for quality and durability, and is backed by the Harley-Davidson limited warranty,” Harley says.

The Eagle Eye paint features a yellow base color with a glossy clear coat finish that’s applied to the fairing, fuel tank, front and rear fenders, saddlebags and sidecovers.

. Harley also included a Bar & Shield logo on the left side of the tank, and branding on the outside edge of each saddlebag lid.

The base price of the 2020 Road Glide Special model with the Eagle Eye Special Edition Paint Option is $29,294, a $1,495 premium over base price with a standard solid color.

