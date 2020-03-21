2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Proudly recalling the 1970s AMF era of Harley-Davidson ownership, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 is a compact, chopper-style cruiser that will appear to smaller riders who want solid performance in town. The air-cooled Evolution V-twin is good for 73 ft-lbs of torque at just 3500 rpm, and that means you rule the roost without much effort when the light turns green.
Tall bars provide the fist-in-the-wind look, even if the Iron 1200 is happier in urban, rather than rural, areas. The high profile 16-/19-inch tire combination aids the short-travel suspension in keeping the rider from nasty jolts on decaying city streets. With a 564-pound wet weight at approachable seat height below 29 inches, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 takes quite well to the rough-and-tumble world of traffic.
If you do take the Iron 1200 into the local canyons, you find its handling is not lacking. However, its limited cornering clearance quickly becomes apparent, unless you’re out on the most leisurely rides. The stunted suspension also makes its shortcomings known if the road isn’t well-maintained.
The Iron 1200 is an unapologetic city cruiser with the performance and looks that make it an ideal mount, unless you like roomy ergonomics. If you pass on the ABS and go with Vivid Black, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 can be had for less than $10k.
2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Air-cooled Evolution V-twin
- Displacement: 73.4ci (1202cc)
- Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.8”
- Maximum torque: 73 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10:1
- Valvetrain: Pushrods, 2vpc
- Cooling: Air
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular mild steel
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 49mm cartridge-style fork; 3.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Adjustable-preload variable rate spring w/ nitrogen-charged emulsion-style shock; 1.6 inches
- Wheels: Black 9-spoke
- Front wheel: 19 x 2.15
- Rear wheel: 16 x 3.00
- Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31
- Front tire: 100/90 x 19
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($795)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 59.6 inches
- Rake: 30 degrees
- Trail: 4.6 inches
- Lean angle (r/l): 27/28 degrees
- Seat height: 28.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
- Estimated fuel economy: 48 mpg
- Curb weight: 564 pounds
2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Colors/Prices
- Vivid Black: $9999 MSRP
- Barracuda Silver; Billiard Blue: $10,349 MSRP