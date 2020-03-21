Saturday, March 21, 2020
Buyers Guide Harley-Davidson 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Buyer's Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Proudly recalling the 1970s AMF era of Harley-Davidson ownership, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 is a compact, chopper-style cruiser that will appear to smaller riders who want solid performance in town. The air-cooled Evolution V-twin is good for 73 ft-lbs of torque at just 3500 rpm, and that means you rule the roost without much effort when the light turns green.

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Buyer's Guide: Specs & PricesTall bars provide the fist-in-the-wind look, even if the Iron 1200 is happier in urban, rather than rural, areas. The high profile 16-/19-inch tire combination aids the short-travel suspension in keeping the rider from nasty jolts on decaying city streets. With a 564-pound wet weight at approachable seat height below 29 inches, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 takes quite well to the rough-and-tumble world of traffic.

If you do take the Iron 1200 into the local canyons, you find its handling is not lacking. However, its limited cornering clearance quickly becomes apparent, unless you’re out on the most leisurely rides. The stunted suspension also makes its shortcomings known if the road isn’t well-maintained.

The Iron 1200 is an unapologetic city cruiser with the performance and looks that make it an ideal mount, unless you like roomy ergonomics. If you pass on the ABS and go with Vivid Black, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 can be had for less than $10k.

2020 Harley Iron 1200 for sale

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Air-cooled Evolution V-twin
  • Displacement: 73.4ci (1202cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.8”
  • Maximum torque: 73 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10:1
  • Valvetrain: Pushrods, 2vpc
  • Cooling: Air
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular mild steel
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 49mm cartridge-style fork; 3.6 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Adjustable-preload variable rate spring w/ nitrogen-charged emulsion-style shock; 1.6 inches
  • Wheels: Black 9-spoke
  • Front wheel: 19 x 2.15
  • Rear wheel: 16 x 3.00
  • Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31
  • Front tire: 100/90 x 19
  • Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 59.6 inches
  • Rake: 30 degrees
  • Trail: 4.6 inches
  • Lean angle (r/l): 27/28 degrees
  • Seat height: 28.9 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
  • Estimated fuel economy: 48 mpg
  • Curb weight: 564 pounds

2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Colors/Prices

  • Vivid Black: $9999 MSRP
  • Barracuda Silver; Billiard Blue: $10,349 MSRP

 

Previous article2020 Yamaha MT-03 Review (13 Fast Facts)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Suzuki

2020 Suzuki GSX-R750 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
Take Suzuki GSX-R600 supersport chassis and put in a 750cc cheater motor, and you have the 2020 Suzuki GSX-R750. Sure, it doesn't fit in...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
When it comes to ADV, there is no shortage of motorcycles with liter-plus size engines. It's much less crowded in the small displacement division,...
Read more
Honda

2020 Honda Shadow Phantom Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
The Honda Shadow line has been around so long that motorcycles are now in the retro class, along with being cruisers. Trading on the appeal...
Read more
Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
An authentically retro-styled motorcycle, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim may not have "bobber" in its name, but it has all of the styling cues associated with the genre.
Read more
Yamaha

2020 Yamaha TW200 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Yamaha TW200 is an authentic vintage dual-sport motorcycle that is virtually untouched since its debut. The TW200 appeared on the motorcycle scene...
Read more
Suzuki

2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
An authentic retro-throwback cruiser, the 2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 is a standout in the light-middleweight class of cruisers.
Read more
Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Proudly recalling the 1970s AMF era of Harley-Davidson ownership, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 is a compact, chopper-style cruiser that will appear to smaller...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Yamaha MT-03 Review (13 Fast Facts)

Kelly Callan -
0
Yamaha welcomes a new member to the MT family in 2020 with the introduction of the MT-03. Having already covered the mid-size through liter-class...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2021 Quail Motorcycle Gathering Date Set; 2020 Event Canceled

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Quail Motorcycle Gathering will be held on May 14 and 15 at the Quail Lodge and Golf Club in Carmel-by-the-Sea in California....
Read more
Gear / Parts

Spidi Garage Jacket Review: Vintage Charm for the Modern Man

Nic de Sena -
0
The Italian brand of Spidi has been hitting home run after home run when it comes to classically styled gear, and the Garage jacket...
Read more
Motorcycle Industry News

Ducati To Reopen Factory On March 25

Don Williams -
0
Following the closure of the Borgo Panigale factory production line on March 13 due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, Ducati is planning on restart...
Read more
Isle of Man TT

2020 Isle of Man TT: Canceled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Ron Lieback -
0
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Isle of Man TT has been canceled. This is the first time racing at the Isle of...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling