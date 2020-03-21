2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Proudly recalling the 1970s AMF era of Harley-Davidson ownership, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 is a compact, chopper-style cruiser that will appear to smaller riders who want solid performance in town. The air-cooled Evolution V-twin is good for 73 ft-lbs of torque at just 3500 rpm, and that means you rule the roost without much effort when the light turns green.

Tall bars provide the fist-in-the-wind look, even if the Iron 1200 is happier in urban, rather than rural, areas. The high profile 16-/19-inch tire combination aids the short-travel suspension in keeping the rider from nasty jolts on decaying city streets. With a 564-pound wet weight at approachable seat height below 29 inches, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 takes quite well to the rough-and-tumble world of traffic.

If you do take the Iron 1200 into the local canyons, you find its handling is not lacking. However, its limited cornering clearance quickly becomes apparent, unless you’re out on the most leisurely rides. The stunted suspension also makes its shortcomings known if the road isn’t well-maintained.

The Iron 1200 is an unapologetic city cruiser with the performance and looks that make it an ideal mount, unless you like roomy ergonomics. If you pass on the ABS and go with Vivid Black, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 can be had for less than $10k.

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Air-cooled Evolution V-twin

Displacement: 73.4ci (1202cc)

Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.8”

Maximum torque: 73 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm

Compression ratio: 10:1

Valvetrain: Pushrods, 2vpc

Cooling: Air

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 5-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular mild steel

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 49mm cartridge-style fork; 3.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Adjustable-preload variable rate spring w/ nitrogen-charged emulsion-style shock; 1.6 inches

Wheels: Black 9-spoke

Front wheel: 19 x 2.15

Rear wheel: 16 x 3.00

Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31

Front tire: 100/90 x 19

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper

Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 59.6 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 4.6 inches

Lean angle (r/l): 27/28 degrees

Seat height: 28.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons

Estimated fuel economy: 48 mpg

Curb weight: 564 pounds

2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Colors/Prices