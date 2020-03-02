Tuesday, March 3, 2020
2020 Motorcycle Previews Harley Unveils Patriotic Paint for Road Glide Special (750 Available)

Harley-Davidson kept the press busy in February, The Motor Company unveiling the Fat Boy 30th Anniversary, CVO Road Glide and the Softail Standard.

The Milwaukee-Based company launched more special editions this week, debuting a patriotic two-tone paint scheme on its Road Glide Special models.

Harley Unveils Patriotic Paint for Road Glide SpecialThe factory-installed paint will be limited to 750 models.

The two paint options available are:

  • Billiard Red/Stone Washed White
  • Billiard Blue/Stone Washed White

The motorcycles are highlighted by the “Number One” logo in red and blue on the fuel tank, along with a Harley-Davidson script logo over the secondary color on the lower saddlebags, and a wide stripe in the secondary color down the center of the front fender and the fairing.

The fuel tank design is similar to the latest CVO models. Saddlebag latches are color-matched.

2020 Harley Street Glide Special with Blue Patriotic PaintSpeaking of the Road Glide Special with custom factory painting, Harley says “Factory installation offers the customer an attainable custom paint option that eliminates the need to either re-paint the original components or install an accessory paint set that leaves take-off painted parts on the shop floor.

“The Special Edition Two-Tone Paint options meet demanding Harley-Davidson standards for quality and durability, and are backed by the limited Harley-Davidson warranty.”

The 2020 Road Glide Special model with the Special Edition Two-Tone Paint options is priced at $29,699, a $1,900 premium over base price with a standard solid color.

For additional information, visit Harley-Davidson.

2020 Road Glide Special model with the Special Edition Two-Tone Paint | Photo Gallery

Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

