2020 Glendale Supercross Results and Coverage: Roczen Sweeps

It was a clean sweep for Ken Roczen at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., as he won the first Triple Crown race in the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. The win made Roczen the first repeat winner of 2020, and boosted his lead in the standings to eight points over Eli Tomac. Tomac went 2-2-3 on the night to easily secure P2 overall while Jason Anderson surged to P3 with a 5-3-2 run. Tomac passes A1 winner Justin Barcia in the standings. Barcia took P5 overall, despite not making the top 5 in any of the three Main Events, going 6-8-7. Defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb rebounded from a poor opening Main Event to finish in P4 overall, with an 8-5-4 performance. Webb moves up to P5 in the standings behind Anderson, as Adam Cianciarulo was P8 at Glendale. Cianciarulo crashed out of Main Event 3, giving him a 3-6-17 card for the night.

Two red flags marred the night at Glendale, and the riders ended up performing five Main Event starts. The State Farm Stadium track featured multiple long straights, including a 140-yard start straight. This resulted in lap times over one minute, and the riders were typically spaced well apart. Battles were few, as Roczen led 38 of the 39 laps in the three Main Events. Tomac led the first lap of Main Event 1 before surrendering the lead to Roczen for the rest of the evening.

Zach Osborne had a terrible night, going 22-11-22, crashing out of Main Events 1 and DQed in the final Main Event, dropping him to P18 overall. Carnage ruled, as four riders failed to line up for the final start. Cianciarulo crashed on lap 11 (of 13) in the last Main Event and was slow to get up, finishing the race two laps down.

Four rounds into the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series, Roczen in the only rider with two wins, and the only rider with three podiums. Four riders—Tomac, Barcia, Anderson, and Webb—have two podiums. The other podium position went to Cianciarulo. Only Anderson has finished in the top 5 at all four rounds.

The series moves to Oakland’s RingCentral Coliseum for round 5, and it has an early start time. Be sure to consult our 2020 Supercross TV Schedule, so you don’t miss any racing.

2020 Glendale Supercross Results, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Ken Roczen (Honda): 1-1-1 Eli Tomac (Kawasaki): 2-2-3 Jason Anderson (Husqvarna): 5-3-2 Cooper Webb (KTM): 8-5-4 Justin Barcia (Yamaha): 6-8-7 Justin Brayton (Honda): 7-7-9 Malcolm Stewart (Honda): 4-14-6 Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki): 3-6-17 Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha): 11-9-8 Blake Baggett (KTM): 12-4-14 Martin Davalos (KTM): 10-16-5 Justin Hill (Honda): 9-13-10 Dean Wilson (Husqvarna): 16-10-11 Vince Friese (Honda): 13-12-12 Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki): 15-15-13 Ryan Breece (Suzuki): 19-18-15 Chris Blose (Honda): 17-17-18 Zach Osborne (Husqvarna): 22-11-22 Alex Ray (Kawasaki): 20-20-16 Chad Reed (Honda): 18-19-19 Justin Bogle (KTM): 14-22-21 Jerry Robin (Honda): 21-21-20

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (4 of 17 rounds)