Sunday, January 26, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News AMA Supercross/Motocross 2020 Glendale Supercross Results and Coverage: Roczen Sweeps

2020 Glendale Supercross Results and Coverage: Roczen Sweeps

It was a clean sweep for Ken Roczen at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., as he won the first Triple Crown race in the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. The win made Roczen the first repeat winner of 2020, and boosted his lead in the standings to eight points over Eli Tomac. Tomac went 2-2-3 on the night to easily secure P2 overall while Jason Anderson surged to P3 with a 5-3-2 run.2020 Glendale Supercross Results, Coverage, and Standings - Ken RoczenTomac passes A1 winner Justin Barcia in the standings. Barcia took P5 overall, despite not making the top 5 in any of the three Main Events, going 6-8-7. Defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb rebounded from a poor opening Main Event to finish in P4 overall, with an 8-5-4 performance. Webb moves up to P5 in the standings behind Anderson, as Adam Cianciarulo was P8 at Glendale. Cianciarulo crashed out of Main Event 3, giving him a 3-6-17 card for the night.

Two red flags marred the night at Glendale, and the riders ended up performing five Main Event starts. The State Farm Stadium track featured multiple long straights, including a 140-yard start straight. This resulted in lap times over one minute, and the riders were typically spaced well apart. Battles were few, as Roczen led 38 of the 39 laps in the three Main Events. Tomac led the first lap of Main Event 1 before surrendering the lead to Roczen for the rest of the evening.2020 Glendale Supercross Results, Coverage, and Standings - Start

Zach Osborne had a terrible night, going 22-11-22, crashing out of Main Events 1 and DQed in the final Main Event, dropping him to P18 overall. Carnage ruled, as four riders failed to line up for the final start. Cianciarulo crashed on lap 11 (of 13) in the last Main Event and was slow to get up, finishing the race two laps down.

Four rounds into the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series, Roczen in the only rider with two wins, and the only rider with three podiums. Four riders—Tomac, Barcia, Anderson, and Webb—have two podiums. The other podium position went to Cianciarulo. Only Anderson has finished in the top 5 at all four rounds.

The series moves to Oakland’s RingCentral Coliseum for round 5, and it has an early start time. Be sure to consult our 2020 Supercross TV Schedule, so you don’t miss any racing. 

2020 Glendale Supercross Results, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

  1. Ken Roczen (Honda): 1-1-1
  2. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki): 2-2-3
  3. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna): 5-3-2
  4. Cooper Webb (KTM): 8-5-4
  5. Justin Barcia (Yamaha): 6-8-7
  6. Justin Brayton (Honda): 7-7-9
  7. Malcolm Stewart (Honda): 4-14-6
  8. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki): 3-6-17
  9. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha): 11-9-8
  10. Blake Baggett (KTM): 12-4-14
  11. Martin Davalos (KTM): 10-16-5
  12. Justin Hill (Honda): 9-13-10
  13. Dean Wilson (Husqvarna): 16-10-11
  14. Vince Friese (Honda): 13-12-12
  15. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki): 15-15-13
  16. Ryan Breece (Suzuki): 19-18-15
  17. Chris Blose (Honda): 17-17-18
  18. Zach Osborne (Husqvarna): 22-11-22
  19. Alex Ray (Kawasaki): 20-20-16
  20. Chad Reed (Honda): 18-19-19
  21. Justin Bogle (KTM): 14-22-21
  22. Jerry Robin (Honda): 21-21-20

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (4 of 17 rounds)

  1. Ken Roczen (Honda), 92 points (2 wins; 3 podiums)
  2. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki), 84 (1 win; 2 podiums)
  3. Justin Barcia (Yamaha), 81 (1 win; 2 podiums)
  4. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna), 78 (2 podiums)
  5. Cooper Webb (KTM), 72 (2 podiums)
  6. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki), 71 (1 podium)
  7. Justin Brayton (Honda), 63
  8. Malcolm Stewart (Honda), 62
  9. Blake Baggett (KTM), 55
  10. Zach Osborne (Husqvarna), 48
  11. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha), 46
  12. Justin Hill (Honda), 46
  13. Vince Friese (Honda), 43
  14. Dean Wilson (Husqvarna), 43
  15. Martin Davalos (KTM), 31
  16. Justin Bogle (KTM), 24
  17. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki), 20
  18. Chris Blose (Honda), 18
  19. Chad Reed (Honda), 15
  20. Alex Ray (Kawasaki), 10
  21. Ryan Breece (Suzuki), 10
  22. Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki), 7
  23. Benny Bloss (Yamaha), 7
  24. Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha), 4
  25. Jimmy Decotis (Suzuki), 4
  26. Fredrik Norén (Suzuki), 2
  27. Jerry Robin (Honda), 1

Previous article2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Review (14 Fast Facts)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

News

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Review (14 Fast Facts)

Nic de Sena -
0
The middleweight sport category is one of the most hotly contested segments in the motorcycle industry. Situated as motorcycles capable of doing a little...
Read more
News

24 of the Best Retro Motorcycles For Under $10k (2020 Models)

Don Williams -
0
Although going retro can be expensive when buying a new motorcycle, there are plenty of excellent wallet- and credit-friendly choices in the visually appealing...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 131 Crate Engine Unveiled for Tourers

Ron Lieback -
0
Harley-Davidson has unveiled its newest Screamin' Eagle crate engine - one that makes the popular 120R crate motor seem small in size. Meet the Screamin'...
Read more
Motorcycle Industry News

Triumph Partners With Bajaj Auto: New Models Coming

Don Williams -
0
Britain’s Triumph Motorcycles and India’s Bajaj Auto Limited will be working together to produce Triumph motorcycles in the 200cc to 750cc range. The two...
Read more
Reviews

2019 Yamaha Niken GT Two-Up Test: Passenger-Friendly Motorcycle

Arthur Coldwells -
0
We’ve reviewed the quirky-looking 2019 Yamaha Niken GT a couple of times, and comprehensively covered the technical side of the three-wheel motorcycle. Based on...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Triumph Thruxton RS Test: Retro-Modern Motorcycle

Nic de Sena -
0
The city of Albufeira is a sight for travel-weary eyes. Located in the Algarve region of Portugal on the Mediterranean coast, I dare say...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Glendale Supercross Results and Coverage: Roczen Sweeps

Don Williams -
0
It was a clean sweep for Ken Roczen at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., as he won the first Triple Crown race in...
Read more
News

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Review (14 Fast Facts)

Nic de Sena -
0
The middleweight sport category is one of the most hotly contested segments in the motorcycle industry. Situated as motorcycles capable of doing a little...
Read more
News

24 of the Best Retro Motorcycles For Under $10k (2020 Models)

Don Williams -
0
Although going retro can be expensive when buying a new motorcycle, there are plenty of excellent wallet- and credit-friendly choices in the visually appealing...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 131 Crate Engine Unveiled for Tourers

Ron Lieback -
0
Harley-Davidson has unveiled its newest Screamin' Eagle crate engine - one that makes the popular 120R crate motor seem small in size. Meet the Screamin'...
Read more
Motorcycle Industry News

Triumph Partners With Bajaj Auto: New Models Coming

Don Williams -
0
Britain’s Triumph Motorcycles and India’s Bajaj Auto Limited will be working together to produce Triumph motorcycles in the 200cc to 750cc range. The two...
Read more
Reviews

2019 Yamaha Niken GT Two-Up Test: Passenger-Friendly Motorcycle

Arthur Coldwells -
0
We’ve reviewed the quirky-looking 2019 Yamaha Niken GT a couple of times, and comprehensively covered the technical side of the three-wheel motorcycle. Based on...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling