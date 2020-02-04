2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Unveiled: First Look

Harley-Davidson has unveiled a mid-year addition to its 2020 CVO lineup.

Meet the 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide, which joins the CVO Street Glide, CVO Limited, and CVO Tri Glide.

The CVO Road Glide is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin that produces 125 ft/lbs of torque, and is updated with the following new features:

Reflex Defensive Rider Systems (RSDS): combines the latest traction control and ABS.

combines the latest traction control and ABS. H-D Connect: subscription-based cellular connectivity to select Harley-Davidson motorcycles to keep riders connected to their motorcycle through their smartphone using the latest version of the Harley-Davidson App.

subscription-based cellular connectivity to select Harley-Davidson motorcycles to keep riders connected to their motorcycle through their smartphone using the latest version of the Harley-Davidson App. Boom! Audio 30K Bluetooth Helmet Headset: the bike arrives with the helmet headset that allows for a cordless interface with the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system and connection of up to 15 riders at one time. The unit also features a 20-minute quick charge feature that provides five hours of talk time for those on extended tours.

the bike arrives with the helmet headset that allows for a cordless interface with the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system and connection of up to 15 riders at one time. The unit also features a 20-minute quick charge feature that provides five hours of talk time for those on extended tours. Boom! Box GTS with Premium Boom! Audio: this system features Boom! Stage II bi-amped speakers (paired in fairing and saddlebag lids), and 150 watts per channel from two separate 300-watt amplifiers for 600 watts total power.

this system features Boom! Stage II bi-amped speakers (paired in fairing and saddlebag lids), and 150 watts per channel from two separate 300-watt amplifiers for 600 watts total power. Low-profile two-piece fuel tank console with lighted CVO logo.

The other new addition to the 2020 CVO Road Glide is a Kahuna Collection of chrome accessories complemented with a red Bar & Shield log. Included in the Kahuna Collection are heated handgrips, shifter pegs, brake pedal cover, muffler end caps, and rider and passenger boards.

The CVO Road Glide is the only Harley tourer offered with a 21-inch front wheel. The new bike arrives with 21-inch front/18-inch rear split seven-spoke wheels

The CVO’s frame-mounted shark-nose fairing returns with triple slipstream vents for better aerodynamics. The front spoiler is updated with lower bodywork that further improves aerodynamics and adds to the overall styling.

Also returning on the CVO model are saddlebags with a one-touch latch for easy opening, a

6.5-inch color touchscreen that’s covered with durable Corning Gorilla Glass, and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

The 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide arrives in one color – Premium Sand Dune monotone finish with pearl topcoat and subtle graphics highlighted by Smoked Satin Chrome, Gloss Black and Black Onyx finishes. The front and rear wheels are finished in Gloss Black/Smoked Satin and the Heavy Breather air cleaner is finished in Gloss Black.

The CVO Road Glide is priced at $40,999 – $19,300 over the base Road Glide in Vivid Black.

For additional information, visit Harley-Davidson.

2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Photo Gallery