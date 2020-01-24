Friday, January 24, 2020
Gear / Parts Harley-Davidson Screamin' Eagle 131 Crate Engine Unveiled for Tourers

Harley-Davidson has unveiled its newest Screamin’ Eagle crate engine – one that makes the popular 120R crate motor seem small in size.

Meet the Screamin’ Eagle 131 Milwaukee-Eight – the “most powerful street-compliant engine that Harley-Davidson has ever created.”

Screamin' Eagle 131 in black

How powerful? When equipped with Screamin’ Eagle Street Cannon mufflers, the 131 produces 131 ft/lbs of torque and 121 horsepower at the rear wheel.

The 131 cubic-inch (2147cc) V-Twin – available in both oil-cooled and twin-cooled – is a bolt-in replacement for 2017 and later Touring models that were originally equipped with a Milwaukee-Eight Oil-Cooled or Twin-Cooled engines (Road Glide, Street Glide, Road King, Ultra Limited, Electra Glide). The 131 does not fit into the Trike models.

Harley says the Screamin’ Eagle 131 engine combines the 4.5-inch stroke of the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine with new 4.31-inch bore cylinders.

Milwaukee-Eight Extreme Ported four-valve cylinder heads are CNC-ported and fitted with 1mm larger-diameter valves to optimize air/fuel flow and velocity and feature fully machined combustion chambers shaped to maximize combustion efficiency.

The engine also features:

  • High-lift SE8-517 camshaft
  • High-performance cam bearing
  • High-compression (10.7:1) forged pistons
  • 64mm throttle body and intake manifold
  • High-flow (5.5-grams per second) fuel injectors

Screamin' Eagle 131 in black/chrome

As for aesthetics, the engine arrives with 131 Stave IV badging on the cylinder heads and timing covers. It is offered in two finish treatments – black and chrome or black and gloss black.

“Our adrenaline-seeking riders asked for thrilling power and torque with reliability,” said Harley-Davidson Product Manager James Crean.

“The Screamin’ Eagle 131 Crate Engine delivers exactly that. Developed by the Screamin’ Eagle performance team and factory-assembled at Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations to ensure the highest quality standards, this high-performance engine is genuine Harley-Davidson.”

Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 131 Crate Engine Prices:

  • $6,195 (oil cooled)
  • $6,395 (Twin-Cooled)

Harley says the 131 is eligible for Custom Coverage under the motorcycle’s factory 24-month vehicle limited warranty when dealer-installed by an authorized H-D Dealer within 60 days of vehicle purchase, and is otherwise backed by a 12-month limited warranty.

For more, visit H-D.com.

News

24 of the Best Retro Motorcycles For Under $10k (2020 Models)

Don Williams -
0
Although going retro can be expensive when buying a new motorcycle, there are plenty of excellent wallet- and credit-friendly choices in the visually appealing...
Read more
Motorcycle Industry News

Triumph Partners With Bajaj Auto: New Models Coming

Don Williams -
0
Britain’s Triumph Motorcycles and India’s Bajaj Auto Limited will be working together to produce Triumph motorcycles in the 200cc to 750cc range. The two...
Read more
Reviews

2019 Yamaha Niken GT Two-Up Test: Passenger-Friendly Motorcycle

Arthur Coldwells -
0
We’ve reviewed the quirky-looking 2019 Yamaha Niken GT a couple of times, and comprehensively covered the technical side of the three-wheel motorcycle. Based on...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Triumph Thruxton RS Test: Retro-Modern Motorcycle

Nic de Sena -
0
The city of Albufeira is a sight for travel-weary eyes. Located in the Algarve region of Portugal on the Mediterranean coast, I dare say...
Read more
MotoGP

2020 MotoGP Schedule: 20-Round FINAL Calendar (Dates, Circuits, Tests)

Ron Lieback -
0
Dorna has finalized the 2020 MotoGP schedule, which features some significant changes over the 2019 calendar. The 2020 MotoGP calendar grows one round to 20...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure Review (14 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Suzuki continues to fine-tune, expand, and retract the V-Strom 650 platform, and the latest iteration of the mid-size adventure motorcycle is the 2020 Suzuki...
Read more
