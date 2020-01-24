Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 131 Crate Engine Unveiled for Tourers

Harley-Davidson has unveiled its newest Screamin’ Eagle crate engine – one that makes the popular 120R crate motor seem small in size.

Meet the Screamin’ Eagle 131 Milwaukee-Eight – the “most powerful street-compliant engine that Harley-Davidson has ever created.”

How powerful? When equipped with Screamin’ Eagle Street Cannon mufflers, the 131 produces 131 ft/lbs of torque and 121 horsepower at the rear wheel.

The 131 cubic-inch (2147cc) V-Twin – available in both oil-cooled and twin-cooled – is a bolt-in replacement for 2017 and later Touring models that were originally equipped with a Milwaukee-Eight Oil-Cooled or Twin-Cooled engines (Road Glide, Street Glide, Road King, Ultra Limited, Electra Glide). The 131 does not fit into the Trike models.

Harley says the Screamin’ Eagle 131 engine combines the 4.5-inch stroke of the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine with new 4.31-inch bore cylinders.

Milwaukee-Eight Extreme Ported four-valve cylinder heads are CNC-ported and fitted with 1mm larger-diameter valves to optimize air/fuel flow and velocity and feature fully machined combustion chambers shaped to maximize combustion efficiency.

The engine also features:

High-lift SE8-517 camshaft

High-performance cam bearing

High-compression (10.7:1) forged pistons

64mm throttle body and intake manifold

High-flow (5.5-grams per second) fuel injectors

As for aesthetics, the engine arrives with 131 Stave IV badging on the cylinder heads and timing covers. It is offered in two finish treatments – black and chrome or black and gloss black.

“Our adrenaline-seeking riders asked for thrilling power and torque with reliability,” said Harley-Davidson Product Manager James Crean.

“The Screamin’ Eagle 131 Crate Engine delivers exactly that. Developed by the Screamin’ Eagle performance team and factory-assembled at Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations to ensure the highest quality standards, this high-performance engine is genuine Harley-Davidson.”

Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 131 Crate Engine Prices:

$6,195 (oil cooled)

$6,395 (Twin-Cooled)

Harley says the 131 is eligible for Custom Coverage under the motorcycle’s factory 24-month vehicle limited warranty when dealer-installed by an authorized H-D Dealer within 60 days of vehicle purchase, and is otherwise backed by a 12-month limited warranty.

