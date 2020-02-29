2020 Atlanta Supercross Results and Coverage: Roczen Dominates

Ken Roczen grabbed the holeshot at the 2020 Atlanta Supercross and never looked back, taking the win by over 13 seconds. Had Roczen glanced over his shoulder, he would have seen chaos on the track. With the finishing order of Roczen, Justin Barcia, Cooper Webb, and Eli Tomac may not sound particularly unlikely, how it got there was utterly unpredictable. A hard clay track with a loose top provided unpredictable action the entire Main Event.

Chasing Roczen after his holeshot was the unlikely pair of Martín Dávalos and Vince Friese. Mired in the pack after one lap was Tomac (P7), Jason Anderson (P9), Webb (P10), and Barcia (P11). Justin Hill got by Friese for P3 on lap 3 (of 25), and the Roczen/Dávalos/Hill/Friese squad flew in formation until lap 16 when Barcia got by Friese. A lap later, Barcia passed Hill for a podium spot. On lap 20, Barcia passed Dávalos for P2, where Barcia finished.

Tomac, who came into Atlanta with a slim lead in the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series points over Roczen, made an ill-timed pass on Blake Baggett on lap 4 as they battled for P7. Both riders hit the ground, with Tomac dropping back to P15 and Baggett to last place. Tomac didn’t return to the top 10 until lap 14, when he passed Brayton. Tomac was stalled in P10 until lap 17, and it was looking like a miserable night for the four-time winner this year.

However, an under-the-tunnel melee between Dean Wilson, Aaron Plessinger, Anderson, Webb, and Friese, allowed Tomac to move up to P7 behind Anderson with Webb emerging in P5. As Anderson, Webb, and Tomac were battling, they caught Hill, and the fight for P4 was on. Webb and Tomac got by Hill on lap 22, leaving Anderson behind. On the final lap, Webb and Tomac both passed Dávalos, dropping Dávalos to P5 and Webb, holding off Tomac’s intense challenge for the podium. Anderson went down on the final lap for the second time this year–this time in a clash with another rider–dropping him to P11 on the night.

Defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb prevailed on a difficult night. Nursing serious injuries suffered in a horrific crash the week before in Arlington, Webb had to cut his second qualifying session short. Yet, after the pack-shuffling under-tunnel incident, Webb collected himself and led the way past Hill on lap 22 and Dávalos on lap 25 to land on the podium.

“That was probably the hardest race I’ve ever had,” Webb recounted. “I was way back, and just put my head down and tried to do the best I can. I got a few gifts from the guys ahead of me but, man, it was painful. I knew it wasn’t going to be fun or easy, but that’s racing. It’s a long way out, but the only thing keeping me going is this championship, so we’ll do whatever we can.”

Dávalos’ P5 finish was by far his best of the year, as it was his first in the top 10. Although Friese struggled after the tunnel altercation, he also had his best result of the year, taking P9. Plessinger benefitted from the struggle in the tunnel, and his P7 finish was his best of 2020. Malcolm Stewart finished in P8 for the third time this year, while Wilson filled out the top 10 with his second P10 finish of the season.

The fallout of the topsy-turvy night is that Tomac and Roczen are deadlocked at the top of the standings with 200 points each. Tomac leads the most-wins tiebreaker, 4-3. Barcia and Webb remain outsiders in the championship race, though still relevant. Barcia trails the leading pair by 23 points, with Webb a point behind Barcia. Anderson’s P11 performance drops him 49 points behind the leaders in P5, at the midway point in the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series.

Next week the Supercross series moves to Daytona International Speedway. Check our 2020 Supercross TV Schedule for cable and streaming times.

Photography by Feld Entertainment and Align Media

2020 Atlanta Supercross Results, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Ken Roczen (Honda) Justin Barcia (Yamaha) Cooper Webb (KTM) Eli Tomac (Kawasaki) Martín Dávalos (KTM) Justin Hill (Honda) Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha) Malcolm Stewart (Honda) Vince Friese (Honda) Dean Wilson (Husqvarna) Jason Anderson (Husqvarna) Justin Brayton (Honda) Benny Bloss (Yamaha) Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki) Chad Reed (Honda) Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha) Adam Enticknap (Suzuki) Daniel Herrlein (KTM) Blake Baggett (KTM) James Weeks (Yamaha) Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki) Ryan Breece (Suzuki)

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (9 of 17 rounds)

Eli Tomac (Kawasaki), 200 points (4 wins; 5 podiums) Ken Roczen (Honda), 200 (3 wins; 7 podiums) Justin Barcia (Yamaha), 177 (1 win; 3 podiums) Cooper Webb (KTM), 176 (1 win; 6 podiums) Jason Anderson (Husqvarna), 151 (3 podiums) Malcolm Stewart (Honda), 137 Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki), 128 (2 podiums) Justin Hill (Honda), 127 Justin Brayton (Honda), 116 Dean Wilson (Husqvarna), 113 Blake Baggett (KTM), 108 (1 podium) Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha), 108 Zach Osborne (Husqvarna), 105 Vince Friese (Honda), 96 Martín Dávalos (KTM), 83 Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki), 58 Chad Reed (Honda), 39 Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha), 36 Ryan Breece (Suzuki), 26 Justin Bogle (KTM), 24 Benny Bloss (Yamaha), 23 Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki), 21 Alex Ray (Kawasaki), 19 Chris Blose (Honda), 18 Broc Tickle (Suzuki), 12 Adam Enticknap (Suzuki), 8 James Weeks (Yamaha), 7 Daniel Herrlein (KTM), 5 Jimmy Decotis (Suzuki), 4 Jason Clermont (Kawasaki), 3 Cade Autenrieth (Honda), 3 Ronnie Stewart (Husqvarna), 3 Fredrik Norén (Suzuki), 2 Jerry Robin (Honda), 1

Josh Cartwright (Kawasaki), 1