2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited
Thanks to the new Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited stands its ground as a powerful luxury tourer that is capable of touring at an impressive rate of speed.
Suspended by Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve forks and emulsion shocks, the Ultra Limited handles better than ever. The Tour-Pak system is One-Touch, making it easy to access whatever has been stowed away.
To help the miles pass quickly, the Ultra Limited has a Boom! Box 6.5 GT audio system (with GPS and touchscreen), with heated handgrips and cruise control standard.
Two fog lamps bracket the Daymaker LED headlight, and the Reflex Linked Brembo brakes have ABS as standard equipment. Two new colors this year include the stately Black Hills Gold/Black Quarts and the enticing Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue.
2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Specs:
ENGINE
- Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc
- Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
- Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)
- Maximum torque: 114 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Cooling: Liquid and air
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 3 inches of travel
- Front tire: 130/80-17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
- Wheels: Cast aluminum Impeller
- Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x W x H: 102.3 x 37.8 x 56.7 inches
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height (laden): 27.5 inches
- Seat height (unladen): 29.1 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.7 inches
- Right lean angle: 32 degrees
- Left lean angle: 32 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
- Curb weight: 908 pounds
2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Black Quartz
- Billet Silver/Vivid Black
- Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglow
- Superior Blue/Billet Silver
- Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz
- Charcoal Denim/Black Denim
- Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue
2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Price (MSRP):
- $26,999 (Vivid Black)
- $27,599 (Black Quartz)
- $28,049 (Billet Silver/Vivid Black; Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglow; Superior Blue/Billet Silver; Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz; Charcoal Denim/Black Denim); $28,299 (Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue)