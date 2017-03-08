2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited

Thanks to the new Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited stands its ground as a powerful luxury tourer that is capable of touring at an impressive rate of speed.

Suspended by Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve forks and emulsion shocks, the Ultra Limited handles better than ever. The Tour-Pak system is One-Touch, making it easy to access whatever has been stowed away.

To help the miles pass quickly, the Ultra Limited has a Boom! Box 6.5 GT audio system (with GPS and touchscreen), with heated handgrips and cruise control standard.

Two fog lamps bracket the Daymaker LED headlight, and the Reflex Linked Brembo brakes have ABS as standard equipment. Two new colors this year include the stately Black Hills Gold/Black Quarts and the enticing Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue.

2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Specs:

ENGINE

Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”

Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)

Maximum torque: 114 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Cooling: Liquid and air

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 3 inches of travel

Front tire: 130/80-17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T

Wheels: Cast aluminum Impeller

Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers

Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x W x H: 102.3 x 37.8 x 56.7 inches

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height (laden): 27.5 inches

Seat height (unladen): 29.1 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.7 inches

Right lean angle: 32 degrees

Left lean angle: 32 degrees

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg

Curb weight: 908 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Colors:

Vivid Black

Black Quartz

Billet Silver/Vivid Black

Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglow

Superior Blue/Billet Silver

Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz

Charcoal Denim/Black Denim

Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue

2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Price (MSRP):

$26,999 (Vivid Black)

$27,599 (Black Quartz)

$28,049 (Billet Silver/Vivid Black; Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglow; Superior Blue/Billet Silver; Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz; Charcoal Denim/Black Denim); $28,299 (Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue)

2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Photo Gallery