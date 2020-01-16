2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

When it comes to ADV, there is no shortage of motorcycles with liter-plus size engines. It’s much less crowded in the small displacement division, with the 2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 carving out its own niche.

Powered by the 296cc twin that we first saw in the Kawasaki Ninja 300 sportbike—with a torquier tune for the ADV—the Versys-X 300 is a sub-400-pound adventure motorcycle that favors agility and manageability over high-speeds and brute force.

The 2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is an excellent introduction to the world of ADV, as it is unintimidating. While the suspension capabilities are limited, the handling is quite good. The tires favor the street, yet are decent off-road.

There’s certainly enough power for off-road excursions. However, street riders will have to keep the little twin spinning at high rpm to be competitive on the pavement. Certainly, the Versys-X is better for short weekend jaunts on backroads—just add Kawasaki’s inexpensive accessory plastic panniers—than mileage burning on transcontinental rides.

With an MSRP of $5499 and a size that appeals to the neophyte, the 2020 Kawasaki Versys-X is a welcoming motorcycle for those pondering the world of ADV.

For more, read our Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Review.

2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel-twin

Displacement: 296cc

Bore x stroke: 62.0 x 49.0mm

Maximum torque: 19 ft/lbs @ 10,000 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.6:1

Fueling: EFI w/ two 32mm throttle bodies

Valvetrain: DOHC

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-Speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder

Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.8 inches

Tires: IRC Trail Winner GP-210

Front tire: 100/90 x 19

Rear tire: 130/80 x 17

Front brake: 290mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($300)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.1 inches

Rake: 24.3 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 32.1 inches

Ground clearance: 7.1 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 4.5 gallons

Curb weight: 382 pounds (ABS: 386 pounds)

2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Colors:

Pearl Blizzard White/Metallic Matte Carbon Gray

2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Price: