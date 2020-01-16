2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

When it comes to ADV, there is no shortage of motorcycles with liter-plus size engines. It’s much less crowded in the small displacement division, with the 2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 carving out its own niche.
Powered by the 296cc twin that we first saw in the Kawasaki Ninja 300 sportbike—with a torquier tune for the ADV—the Versys-X 300 is a sub-400-pound adventure motorcycle that favors agility and manageability over high-speeds and brute force.
The 2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is an excellent introduction to the world of ADV, as it is unintimidating. While the suspension capabilities are limited, the handling is quite good. The tires favor the street, yet are decent off-road.
There’s certainly enough power for off-road excursions. However, street riders will have to keep the little twin spinning at high rpm to be competitive on the pavement. Certainly, the Versys-X is better for short weekend jaunts on backroads—just add Kawasaki’s inexpensive accessory plastic panniers—than mileage burning on transcontinental rides.
With an MSRP of $5499 and a size that appeals to the neophyte, the 2020 Kawasaki Versys-X is a welcoming motorcycle for those pondering the world of ADV.
For more, read our Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Review.
2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel-twin
- Displacement: 296cc
- Bore x stroke: 62.0 x 49.0mm
- Maximum torque: 19 ft/lbs @ 10,000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.6:1
- Fueling: EFI w/ two 32mm throttle bodies
- Valvetrain: DOHC
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-Speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.8 inches
- Tires: IRC Trail Winner GP-210
- Front tire: 100/90 x 19
- Rear tire: 130/80 x 17
- Front brake: 290mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($300)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.1 inches
- Rake: 24.3 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 32.1 inches
- Ground clearance: 7.1 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 382 pounds (ABS: 386 pounds)
2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Colors:
- Pearl Blizzard White/Metallic Matte Carbon Gray
2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Price:
- $5499 MSRP