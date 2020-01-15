2020 Honda Shadow Phantom Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

The Honda Shadow line has been around so long that motorcycles are now in the retro class, along with being cruisers.

Trading on the appeal of Honda reliability and a price of $7899, the 2020 Honda Shadow Phantom has a few essential modern conveniences. You’ll find EFI feeding the SOHC three-valve heads, and there are two spark plugs in each head.

That gives the liquid-cooled Shadow good gas mileage and impressive performance for a 745cc motor. The retro designation comes from wire-spoked wheels, twin shocks, and a drum rear brake.

The suspension is non-adjustable, save the spring-preload for the rear shocks, and it’s certainly adequate. The 2020 Honda Shadow Phantom is primarily an around-town cruiser, though the engine packs enough punch for freeway outings.

Plus, the 34 degrees of rake and 64.6-inch wheelbase are enough to keep the fat-tired Shadow Phantom steady at high speeds. In urban settings, the Phantom relies on small-diameter wheels, and light 549-pound curb weight for the agility needed in busy cities. The Shadow Phantom is a basic motorcycle done absolutely right for an appealing price.

For more, read our Honda Shadow Phantom test.

2020 Honda Shadow Phantom Specs

ENGINE

Type: 52-degree V-twin

Displacement: 745cc liquid-cooled

Bore x stroke: 79 x 76mm

Compression ratio: 9.6:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 3vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle body

Ignition: Two spark plugs per cylinder

Transmission: Wide-ratio five-speed

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.6 inches

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjust shocks; 3.5 inches travel

Wheels: Wire spoke

Tires: Dunlop D404

Front tire: 120/90 x 17

Rear tire: 160/80 x 15

Front: 296mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper

Rear: 180mm drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64.6 inches

Rake: 34 degrees

Trail: 6.3 inches

Seat height: 25.8 inches

Curb weight: 549 pounds

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 56 mpg

Curb weight: 549 pounds

Honda Shadow Phantom Colors:

Black

Matte Pearl White

2020 Honda Shadow Phantom Price: