Wednesday, January 15, 2020
2020 Honda Shadow Phantom Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

The Honda Shadow line has been around so long that motorcycles are now in the retro class, along with being cruisers.

Trading on the appeal of Honda reliability and a price of $7899, the 2020 Honda Shadow Phantom has a few essential modern conveniences. You’ll find EFI feeding the SOHC three-valve heads, and there are two spark plugs in each head.

2020 Honda Shadow Phantom Buyer’s Guide pricesThat gives the liquid-cooled Shadow good gas mileage and impressive performance for a 745cc motor. The retro designation comes from wire-spoked wheels, twin shocks, and a drum rear brake.

The suspension is non-adjustable, save the spring-preload for the rear shocks, and it’s certainly adequate. The 2020 Honda Shadow Phantom is primarily an around-town cruiser, though the engine packs enough punch for freeway outings.

Plus, the 34 degrees of rake and 64.6-inch wheelbase are enough to keep the fat-tired Shadow Phantom steady at high speeds. In urban settings, the Phantom relies on small-diameter wheels, and light 549-pound curb weight for the agility needed in busy cities. The Shadow Phantom is a basic motorcycle done absolutely right for an appealing price.

For more, read our Honda Shadow Phantom test.

2020 Honda Shadow Phantom Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 52-degree V-twin
  • Displacement: 745cc liquid-cooled
  • Bore x stroke: 79 x 76mm
  • Compression ratio: 9.6:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 3vpc
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle body
  • Ignition: Two spark plugs per cylinder
  • Transmission: Wide-ratio five-speed
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.6 inches
  • Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjust shocks; 3.5 inches travel
  • Wheels: Wire spoke
  • Tires: Dunlop D404
  • Front tire: 120/90 x 17
  • Rear tire: 160/80 x 15
  • Front: 296mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper
  • Rear: 180mm drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 64.6 inches
  • Rake: 34 degrees
  • Trail: 6.3 inches
  • Seat height: 25.8 inches
  • Curb weight: 549 pounds
  • Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 56 mpg
Honda Shadow Phantom Colors:

  • Black
  • Matte Pearl White

2020 Honda Shadow Phantom Price:

  • $7899 MSRP

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

