2020 Honda Shadow Phantom Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

The Honda Shadow line has been around so long that motorcycles are now in the retro class, along with being cruisers.
Trading on the appeal of Honda reliability and a price of $7899, the 2020 Honda Shadow Phantom has a few essential modern conveniences. You’ll find EFI feeding the SOHC three-valve heads, and there are two spark plugs in each head.
That gives the liquid-cooled Shadow good gas mileage and impressive performance for a 745cc motor. The retro designation comes from wire-spoked wheels, twin shocks, and a drum rear brake.
The suspension is non-adjustable, save the spring-preload for the rear shocks, and it’s certainly adequate. The 2020 Honda Shadow Phantom is primarily an around-town cruiser, though the engine packs enough punch for freeway outings.
Plus, the 34 degrees of rake and 64.6-inch wheelbase are enough to keep the fat-tired Shadow Phantom steady at high speeds. In urban settings, the Phantom relies on small-diameter wheels, and light 549-pound curb weight for the agility needed in busy cities. The Shadow Phantom is a basic motorcycle done absolutely right for an appealing price.
For more, read our Honda Shadow Phantom test.
2020 Honda Shadow Phantom Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 52-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 745cc liquid-cooled
- Bore x stroke: 79 x 76mm
- Compression ratio: 9.6:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 3vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle body
- Ignition: Two spark plugs per cylinder
- Transmission: Wide-ratio five-speed
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.6 inches
- Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjust shocks; 3.5 inches travel
- Wheels: Wire spoke
- Tires: Dunlop D404
- Front tire: 120/90 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/80 x 15
- Front: 296mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper
- Rear: 180mm drum
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64.6 inches
- Rake: 34 degrees
- Trail: 6.3 inches
- Seat height: 25.8 inches
- Curb weight: 549 pounds
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 56 mpg
- Curb weight: 549 pounds
Honda Shadow Phantom Colors:
- Black
- Matte Pearl White
2020 Honda Shadow Phantom Price:
- $7899 MSRP