Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Motorcycle Racing News Motorcycle Gearing Calculator Demystifies Gearing Ratios and Calculated Top Speeds

Motorcycle Gearing Calculator Demystifies Gearing Ratios and Calculated Top Speeds

Not a math whiz? Does cold sweat form when you come down to calculating final drive ratios, top speed in each gear at the red line for your optimized track day set-up and so on?

Are you a techno-dinosaur who still thinks a circular slide-rule is advanced technology? Do you rummage through your collection of ancient Cycle magazines to find out what the top speed of some old motorcycle was in each gear instead of being able to figure it out? Yep—me, too.

www.blocklayer.com/rpm-gear-bikes.aspx

Well, buck up, Bunky! That need not be the case anymore. It’s a new day and the mysterious world of all of that is now brought into focus with a free web-based motorcycle gearing calculator from an unlikely source called “Blocklayer!”

Indeed, the site has a variety of very handy calculators and technical support functions for the home handyman, contractor or would-be motorcycle performance meistro.

Here’s how it works. For this example, I’m using the specifications from the factory service manual for my 1973 Honda CB500K2.

  • Sprockets: Drive 17 tooth, driven: 34 tooth for a final reduction of 2:1 (it can work with pulleys, too)
  • Primary reduction: 3.063
  • Gear ratios: First: 2.353 Second: 1.636 Third: 1.269 Fourth: 1.036 Fifth: 0.900
  • Tires: Front 3.25 x 19 Rear: 3.5 x 18

All you have to do is input this data to the application on the site and it produces an adjustable tachometer, speedometer, and graph where you can enter your shift points it plots the calculated maximum speed in each gear! It’s so simple even a doofus like me can do it. Below are the two graphs the motorcycle gearing calculator produced for the CB500K2 at 8,000 RPM and 9,530 RPM.

1973 Honda CB500K2 Calculated Speed in Gears at 8,000 RPM by Blocklayer online calculator

motorcycle gear calculated speed 8000rpm.png

1973 Honda CB500K2 calculated speed in gears at 9,530 RPM by Blocklayer calculator online

motorcycle gear calculated speed 9530rpm.png

There are some caveats on using the calculator, for example tire sizes in inches should be converted to metric for that part of the process to assure accurate results. Making sure the gear ratios for each gear, primary and final drive reductions are correct is also critical data for an accurate outcome.

Even if everything is spot-on in terms of the data entered, there will still be potential for differences between your calculated performance and the actuals that show up at the timing traps, on your GPS or on your tachometer and speedometer.

Things like track surface conditions and ambient environmental conditions will affect final performance, as well. The bottom line – this motorcycle gearing calculator is an enormously helpful tool for bike builders, tuners and owners interested in assessing the potential effect of driveline changes they have in mind before they spin a wrench!

Previous article2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS Long Term Test: Track and Street
Gary Ilminen
Gary Ilminen

Related Posts

Reviews

2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS Long Term Test: Track and Street

Nic de Sena -
0
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS Long Term Test: We've been wringing out the superbike on the track and in the canyons. Here's what we found out.
Read more
Reviews

Michelin Commander II Tire Test (Honda VF700C): Long-term Update

Gary Ilminen -
0
We recently started a long-term evaluation of the Michelin Commander II motoryccle tires on a 1985 Honda VF700C Magna. Here's a test of nearly 9,000 miles.
Read more
MotoGP

Aprilia’s Andrea Iannone Provisionally Suspended from MotoGP (Steroids)

Ron Lieback -
0
Aprilia rider Andrea Iannone is provisionally suspended from MotoGP due to having anabolic steroids in his system. Here's the story.
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2019 LA-Barstow To Vegas Dual Sport Ride: KTM 690 Enduro R

Damon Powell -
0
After 12 years of participating in the granddaddy of dual sport events in America since 1987, when it became a two-day ride, you would...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Game Over Cycles Custom Yamaha Niken: A World’s First Unveiled

Ron Lieback -
0
Meet the Game Over Cycles Custom Niken. GOC became the world's first custom motorcycle manufacturer to unveil a Yamaha Niken build.
Read more
Commentary

Husqvarna Sparks Brand Loyalty Crisis in Wisconsin: From Moto To Lawnmower

Gary Ilminen -
0
Being of 100-percent Scandinavian (Finnish) stock, a motorcycle brand from the great north has a certain degree of automatic brand loyalty for me. Husqvarna...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

Motorcycle Gearing Calculator Demystifies Gearing Ratios and Calculated Top Speeds

Gary Ilminen -
0
Does cold sweat form when calculating final drive ratios, top speed in each gear at the red line for your optimized track day set-up and so on? Read on!
Read more
Reviews

2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS Long Term Test: Track and Street

Nic de Sena -
0
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS Long Term Test: We've been wringing out the superbike on the track and in the canyons. Here's what we found out.
Read more
Reviews

Michelin Commander II Tire Test (Honda VF700C): Long-term Update

Gary Ilminen -
0
We recently started a long-term evaluation of the Michelin Commander II motoryccle tires on a 1985 Honda VF700C Magna. Here's a test of nearly 9,000 miles.
Read more
MotoGP

Aprilia’s Andrea Iannone Provisionally Suspended from MotoGP (Steroids)

Ron Lieback -
0
Aprilia rider Andrea Iannone is provisionally suspended from MotoGP due to having anabolic steroids in his system. Here's the story.
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2019 LA-Barstow To Vegas Dual Sport Ride: KTM 690 Enduro R

Damon Powell -
0
After 12 years of participating in the granddaddy of dual sport events in America since 1987, when it became a two-day ride, you would...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Game Over Cycles Custom Yamaha Niken: A World’s First Unveiled

Ron Lieback -
0
Meet the Game Over Cycles Custom Niken. GOC became the world's first custom motorcycle manufacturer to unveil a Yamaha Niken build.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling