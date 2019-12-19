Thursday, December 19, 2019
Community Motorcycle History Honda Produces 400th Million Motorcycle: History & Milestones

Honda Produces 400th Million Motorcycle: History & Milestones

Honda reached 70 years of motorcycle production in 2019 and achieved a significant milestone in December – producing its 400th million bike.

The company surfaced in 1946 when engineer Honda Soichiro created the Honda Technical Institute near Hamamatsu, Japan. The institute produced efficient internal combustion engines for bicycles to get around the country torn from WWII.

1949 Honda Dream D-Type, Honda's First Motorcycle
1949 Honda Dream D-Type

The institute incorporated as Honda Motor Company in 1948 and began producing motorcycles in 1949. The first bike it built was the 1949 Dream D-Type.

Honda would begin mass-producing motorcycles in 1963 within its first overseas production facility in Belgium. From there, the company would grow tremendously; to date, Honda has 35 facilities in 21 countries and produces motorcycles ranging from 50cc commuters to 1800cc Gold Wings.

Honda says since its foundation, it has developed and provided products that meet the needs of customers in many countries and regions, based on its belief that “the purpose of technology is to help people.”

Honda reached its 100th million milestone in 1997, and its 300th million in 2014. In 2018 alone, the Japanese manufacturer produced over 20 million motorcycles and followed this up with its 2019 400th million production motorcycle.

In 2019, the company had continued to cater to all ends of the motorcycle industry, from the high-performance CBR1000RR SP and CRF450X to Gold Wing tourer to the unique urban machines like the Super Cub C125 and Grom.

Honda says it will strive to realize is 2030 vision, to serve people worldwide with the “joy of expanding their life’s potential.”

“For 70 years, Honda has provided to customers worldwide motorcycles that make life easier and enjoyable,” says Takahiro Hachigo, Chief Executive Officer, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

“As a result, we have achieved our 400 million-unit milestone. I am grateful to all of our customers, and everyone involved in the development, manufacturing, sales, and service of our products. We will continue to do our best to provide attractive products that meet the needs and dreams of our customers worldwide.”

Honda Produces 400th Million Motorcycle: History & MilestonesHonda’s Path to 400 Million Motorcycles Produced Globally

  • 1948: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. founded
  • 1949: Releases its first major motorcycle model, the Dream D-Type
  • 1958: Releases its first Super Cub, the Super Cub C100
  • 1963: Begins motorcycle production in Belgium (its first motorcycle factory outside of Japan)
  • 1967: Begins motorcycle production in Thailand
  • 1968: Reaches 10 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production
  • 1971: Begins motorcycle production in Indonesia
  • 1976: Begins motorcycle production in Brazil; Honda begins motorcycle production in Italy
  • 1979: Begins motorcycle production in North America
  • 1980: Begins motorcycle production in Nigeria
  • 1984 Reaches 50 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production
  • 1992: Begins motorcycle production in China
  • 1997: Begins motorcycle production in Vietnam; Honda reaches 100 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production (achieved in 48 years)
  • 2001: Begins motorcycle production in India
  • 2004 Exceeds 10 million-unit annual motorcycle production for the first time
  • 2008: Reaches 200 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production; (11 years since 100 millionth unit)
  • 2013: Begins motorcycle production in Bangladesh
  • 2014: Reaches 300 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production; (6 years since 200 millionth unit)
  • 2018: Exceeds 20 million-unit annual motorcycle production for the first time
  • 2019: Reaches 400 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production; (5 years since 300 millionth unit)

Previous articleMotorcycle Gearing Calculator Demystifies Gearing Ratios and Calculated Top Speeds
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

Motorcycle Racing News

Motorcycle Gearing Calculator Demystifies Gearing Ratios and Calculated Top Speeds

Gary Ilminen -
0
Does cold sweat form when calculating final drive ratios, top speed in each gear at the red line for your optimized track day set-up and so on? Read on!
Read more
Reviews

2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS Long Term Test: Track and Street

Nic de Sena -
0
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS Long Term Test: We've been wringing out the superbike on the track and in the canyons. Here's what we found out.
Read more
Reviews

Michelin Commander II Tire Test (Honda VF700C): Long-term Update

Gary Ilminen -
0
We recently started a long-term evaluation of the Michelin Commander II motoryccle tires on a 1985 Honda VF700C Magna. Here's a test of nearly 9,000 miles.
Read more
MotoGP

Aprilia’s Andrea Iannone Provisionally Suspended from MotoGP (Steroids)

Ron Lieback -
0
Aprilia rider Andrea Iannone is provisionally suspended from MotoGP due to having anabolic steroids in his system. Here's the story.
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2019 LA-Barstow To Vegas Dual Sport Ride: KTM 690 Enduro R

Damon Powell -
0
After 12 years of participating in the granddaddy of dual sport events in America since 1987, when it became a two-day ride, you would...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Game Over Cycles Custom Yamaha Niken: A World’s First Unveiled

Ron Lieback -
0
Meet the Game Over Cycles Custom Niken. GOC became the world's first custom motorcycle manufacturer to unveil a Yamaha Niken build.
Read more
Motorcycle History

Honda Produces 400th Million Motorcycle: History & Milestones

Ron Lieback -
0
Honda reached 70 years of motorcycle production in 2019 and achieved a significant milestone in December - producing its 400th million bike. The company surfaced...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

Motorcycle Gearing Calculator Demystifies Gearing Ratios and Calculated Top Speeds

Gary Ilminen -
0
Does cold sweat form when calculating final drive ratios, top speed in each gear at the red line for your optimized track day set-up and so on? Read on!
Read more
Reviews

2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS Long Term Test: Track and Street

Nic de Sena -
0
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS Long Term Test: We've been wringing out the superbike on the track and in the canyons. Here's what we found out.
Read more
Reviews

Michelin Commander II Tire Test (Honda VF700C): Long-term Update

Gary Ilminen -
0
We recently started a long-term evaluation of the Michelin Commander II motoryccle tires on a 1985 Honda VF700C Magna. Here's a test of nearly 9,000 miles.
Read more
MotoGP

Aprilia’s Andrea Iannone Provisionally Suspended from MotoGP (Steroids)

Ron Lieback -
0
Aprilia rider Andrea Iannone is provisionally suspended from MotoGP due to having anabolic steroids in his system. Here's the story.
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2019 LA-Barstow To Vegas Dual Sport Ride: KTM 690 Enduro R

Damon Powell -
0
After 12 years of participating in the granddaddy of dual sport events in America since 1987, when it became a two-day ride, you would...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling