Here’s a new review from our Rider’s Library – The Complete Book of Classic and Modern Triumph Motorcycles.

A while back, we introduced you to Ian Falloon’s landmark book on the Triumph brand that was published under the same title in 2015.

Since that book came out, Falloon has not rested on his laurels, producing several other books as well as creating an update to his original The Complete Book of Classic and Modern Triumph Motorcycles 1937 to Today.

The latest edition adds to the original edition’s excellent content, coverage for models in the Triumph line-up from 2016 to 2019, including the limited-edition machines, the introduction of the liquid-cooled 1197cc T120 and Thruxton, the 2017 introduction of the nostalgic Bonneville Bobber, among others.

Falloon includes background not found in most moto journals in routine circulation. For example, he reveals that in 2017, the Bobber easily out-sold expectations with actual sales two-and-a half times higher than anticipated.

It was a big year in other ways, as well, with Triumph entering into a partnership with India’s Bajaj Auto. The move was calculated to help Triumph move into the mid-size market and entrée to the market in India itself.

He provides detailed accounts of model updates and specification changes across the range. He details the broad range fielded for the 2018 model year, followed by a streamlining of the range in 2019, even with the addition of the new Speed Twin and Bonneville-based 1200cc Scrambler models.

For 2019, Falloon recounts the introduction of two limited-production special editions, both built on the T120 Bonneville platform: the Diamond Edition, which commemorated the 60th Anniversary of the introduction of the original Bonneville in 1959 and the Ace, which celebrates London’s home to café racer culture, the Ace Café. Another special was the Thruxton TFC (Triumph Factory Custom) that was rolled out in 2019.

Falloon has extensive experience with motorcycles and motorcycle history in particular. He has been directly involved in the motorcycle industry since 1976, has written 35 books on a range of brands including Ducati, BMW, Moto Guzzi, Laverda, Honda, and Kawasaki. That range of experience is clear in the quality and depth of the book’s narrative.

Massively illustrated and meticulously documented in a superbly organized, readable form, The Complete Book of Classic and Modern Triumph Motorcycles 1937 to Today is an authoritative resource for any fan of the Triumph brand to be sure, but it is a great read for any motorcyclist, as well.

Book Data: