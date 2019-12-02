2020 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono RR Misano Limited Editions First Look

2020 Aprilia RSV4 RR 1000 and Tuono RR 1100 Misano Limited Editions: U.S. Only!

So often we see limited edition motorcycles in Europe and Japan, and all we can do is wax envious. However, Americans a chance to be a bit smug thanks to the 2020 Aprilia RSV4 RR 1000 and Tuono RR 1100 Misano Limited Editions that will only be available in the United States.

There’s nothing significantly technically different about the 2020 Misano Limited Editions. It’s primarily a styling exercise, though one with a legitimately sporting and historical background. The livery on the 2020 Aprilia RSV4 RR and Tuono RR Misano Limited Editions is inspired by the paint on the motorcycle that took Aprilia’s first victory in Grand Prix racing. Most obvious is the old-school large-A Aprilia logo.

In 1987, Loris Reggiani took a two-stroke Aprilia to victory in the 250GP class at the San Marino Grand Prix at the Circuito Internazionale Santa Monica, now known as the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Reggiani had four podium finishes coming into Misano on the Team Aprilia factory racer, so his win was no fluke.

The two motorcycles do get a carbon fiber front fender, along with a lithium battery, so they will be a bit lighter than the standard versions. The chassis and potent V4 motors are carried over from the standard RR models.

There will be 100 each of the Misano Limited Editions produced. Each will be numbered, with the number shown on the triple clamp of the RSV4 and the tank cover of the Tuono.

Aprilia debuted both motorcycles at the Progressive International Motorcycle Show in Long Beach.

You will have to wait until May to get your hands on either of these motorcycles. The MSRP of the 2020 Aprilia RSV4 RR 1000 Misano Limited Edition is $17,999, with the 2020 Aprilia Tuono RR 1100 Misano Limited Edition carrying a price tag of $15,999 on the showroom floor—if you are lucky enough find one there.

IMS photos by Don Williams