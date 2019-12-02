Monday, December 2, 2019
5
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2020 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono RR Misano Limited Editions First Look

2020 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono RR Misano Limited Editions First Look

2020 Aprilia RSV4 RR 1000 and Tuono RR 1100 Misano Limited Editions: U.S. Only!

So often we see limited edition motorcycles in Europe and Japan, and all we can do is wax envious. However, Americans a chance to be a bit smug thanks to the 2020 Aprilia RSV4 RR 1000 and Tuono RR 1100 Misano Limited Editions that will only be available in the United States.

There’s nothing significantly technically different about the 2020 Misano Limited Editions. It’s primarily a styling exercise, though one with a legitimately sporting and historical background. The livery on the 2020 Aprilia RSV4 RR and Tuono RR Misano Limited Editions is inspired by the paint on the motorcycle that took Aprilia’s first victory in Grand Prix racing. Most obvious is the old-school large-A Aprilia logo.2020 Aprilia Misano Limited Editions - MSRP and Price

In 1987, Loris Reggiani took a two-stroke Aprilia to victory in the 250GP class at the San Marino Grand Prix at the Circuito Internazionale Santa Monica, now known as the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Reggiani had four podium finishes coming into Misano on the Team Aprilia factory racer, so his win was no fluke.2020 Aprilia Misano Limited Editions - Tuono RR 1100

The two motorcycles do get a carbon fiber front fender, along with a lithium battery, so they will be a bit lighter than the standard versions. The chassis and potent V4 motors are carried over from the standard RR models.

2020 Aprilia Misano Limited Editions - RSV4 RR 1000
2020 Aprilia RSV4 RR 1000 Misano Limited Edition

There will be 100 each of the Misano Limited Editions produced. Each will be numbered, with the number shown on the triple clamp of the RSV4 and the tank cover of the Tuono.

2020 Aprilia RSV4 RR 1000 Misano Limited Edition at IMS
2020 Aprilia RSV4 RR 1000 Misano Limited Edition at IMS

Aprilia debuted both motorcycles at the Progressive International Motorcycle Show in Long Beach.

2020 Aprilia Tuono RR 1100 Misano Limited Edition at IMS
2020 Aprilia Tuono RR 1100 Misano Limited Edition at IMS

You will have to wait until May to get your hands on either of these motorcycles. The MSRP of the 2020 Aprilia RSV4 RR 1000 Misano Limited Edition is $17,999, with the 2020 Aprilia Tuono RR 1100 Misano Limited Edition carrying a price tag of $15,999 on the showroom floor—if you are lucky enough find one there.

IMS photos by Don Williams

Previous articleSidi Atojo SR Boots First Look: Motocross and Supercross Ready
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Gear / Parts

Sidi Atojo SR Boots First Look: Motocross and Supercross Ready

Don Williams -
0
Sidi Atojo Boots First Look: High-End Safety for MX Plenty of companies have a single premium off-road boot. With the introduction of the Sidi Atojo SR...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Yamaha TW200 Review: The Forgotten Dual-Sport Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
2020 Yamaha TW200 Review: Fat Tires Live! Sometimes a bike has been around so long that it blends into the scenery, even when it sticks...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2019 Long Beach IMS J&P Cycle Custom Bike Show Winners

Don Williams -
0
2019 Progressive International Motorcycle Show Long Beach Winners In addition to the wide variety of new motorcycles to drool over at the 2019 Progressive International...
Read more
Community

Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock Interview

Nic de Sena -
0
Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock Interview At 2019 Long Beach IMS Progressive International Motorcycle Shows kicked off its eight-stop tour of the United States...
Read more
News

2020 Kawasaki W800 First Ride Review: Long Beach Jaunt

Nic de Sena -
0
2020 Kawasaki W800 First Ride Review: Progressive International Motorcycle Show Special Ah, Fall in California. It’s a wonderful time of year where we’re able to still...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R & GT Test: Canary Island Careening

Ron Lieback -
0
2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R & GT Test: Going Big Most cruisers bore me. I struggle with handling and power issues on most, though these laidback...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono RR Misano Limited Editions First Look

Don Williams -
0
2020 Aprilia RSV4 RR 1000 and Tuono RR 1100 Misano Limited Editions: U.S. Only! So often we see limited edition motorcycles in Europe and Japan,...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Sidi Atojo SR Boots First Look: Motocross and Supercross Ready

Don Williams -
0
Sidi Atojo Boots First Look: High-End Safety for MX Plenty of companies have a single premium off-road boot. With the introduction of the Sidi Atojo SR...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Yamaha TW200 Review: The Forgotten Dual-Sport Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
2020 Yamaha TW200 Review: Fat Tires Live! Sometimes a bike has been around so long that it blends into the scenery, even when it sticks...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2019 Long Beach IMS J&P Cycle Custom Bike Show Winners

Don Williams -
0
2019 Progressive International Motorcycle Show Long Beach Winners In addition to the wide variety of new motorcycles to drool over at the 2019 Progressive International...
Read more
Community

Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock Interview

Nic de Sena -
0
Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock Interview At 2019 Long Beach IMS Progressive International Motorcycle Shows kicked off its eight-stop tour of the United States...
Read more
News

2020 Kawasaki W800 First Ride Review: Long Beach Jaunt

Nic de Sena -
0
2020 Kawasaki W800 First Ride Review: Progressive International Motorcycle Show Special Ah, Fall in California. It’s a wonderful time of year where we’re able to still...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling