Three New High-Performance Avon Motorcycle Tires First Look

When we typically think of Avon tires, custom and retro motorcycles come to mind. However, Avon does have a range of performance-oriented street tires, led by the 3D Ultra line. Avon is upping its game with two new track-focused tires—the Avon 3D Ultra Xtreme Slick, 3D Ultra Extreme Rain Racer—plus the new 3D Ultra Evo tire for street riding.

The Avon 3D Ultra Xtreme Slick is all-new, with development work done at the Cooper Tire Europe Centre in Melksham, outside of Bath in South West England. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company owns Avon Tyres. The Avon 3D Ultra Xtreme Rain Racer is a pure track tire, ready for competition in wet weather.

The Avon 3D Ultra Evo replaces the 3D Ultra Sport street tire. It uses a new higher-performance compound.

“Avon Tyres is synonymous with on-track performance,” according to Global Avon Motorcycle Manager Dominic Clifford. “By introducing the 3D Ultra Evo, 3D Ultra Xtreme Slick, and Xtreme Rain Racer, we will take our offering to the next level. We cannot wait to see these tires on the road and on the track in 2020.”

There is no word yet on the sizes that will be available for the new tires. Also, prices have not been set.