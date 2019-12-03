Tuesday, December 3, 2019
5
Gear / Parts Three New High-Performance Avon Motorcycle Tires First Look

Three New High-Performance Avon Motorcycle Tires First Look

When we typically think of Avon tires, custom and retro motorcycles come to mind. However, Avon does have a range of performance-oriented street tires, led by the 3D Ultra line. Avon is upping its game with two new track-focused tires—the Avon 3D Ultra Xtreme Slick, 3D Ultra Extreme Rain Racer—plus the new 3D Ultra Evo tire for street riding.

Avon 3D Ultra Xtreme Rain Racer motorcycle tire
Avon 3D Ultra Xtreme Rain Racer motorcycle track tire

The Avon 3D Ultra Xtreme Slick is all-new, with development work done at the Cooper Tire Europe Centre in Melksham, outside of Bath in South West England. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company owns Avon Tyres. The Avon 3D Ultra Xtreme Rain Racer is a pure track tire, ready for competition in wet weather.

The Avon 3D Ultra Evo replaces the 3D Ultra Sport street tire. It uses a new higher-performance compound.

Avon 3D Ultra Evo motorcycle tire
Avon 3D Ultra Evo motorcycle street tire

“Avon Tyres is synonymous with on-track performance,” according to Global Avon Motorcycle Manager Dominic Clifford. “By introducing the 3D Ultra Evo, 3D Ultra Xtreme Slick, and Xtreme Rain Racer, we will take our offering to the next level. We cannot wait to see these tires on the road and on the track in 2020.”

There is no word yet on the sizes that will be available for the new tires. Also, prices have not been set.

2020 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono RR Misano Limited Editions First Look
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

