2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM
Virtually unchanged in its 15 years in existence, and based on the DR-Z400S that debuted in 2000, the 2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM continues to be a relevant motorcycle. Helping the DR-Z400SM along is the lack of supermoto motorcycles, its reputation for reliability, and a price tag of $7399.
The 2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM’s DOHC motor is fed by a 36mm Mikuni carburetor, and there are no power modes or ABS. You do get liquid cooling and electric start, fortunately, though the styling is definitely dated. The motor has a good reputation and responds well to reasonable performance upgrades without becoming unreliable.
The DR-Z400SM’s suspension is fully adjustable, with a beefy Showa inverted fork and linkage assisted shock. The wire-spoke 17-inch wheels are shod with Dunlop Sportmax D208 tires on Excel rims, so you can initiate slides at will.
This is a motorcycle that slips in an empty slot in the world of motorcycles and is a great learning tool for the budding supermoto racer. It just so happens that it is also incredibly fun as a commuter motorcycle, even with freeways in the mix. Urban riders will love its agility and 321-pound curb weight, though the 35-inch seat height will concern shorter and less-experienced riders.
2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Four-stroke single
- Displacement: 398cc
- Bore x stroke: 90.0 x 62.6 mm
- Compression ratio: 11.3:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: 36mm Mikuni BSR carburetor
- Cooling: Liquid
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh
- Final drive: RK 520 KZO chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable damping Showa inverted fork; 10.2 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable shock; 10.9 inches
- Wheels: Wire spoke w/ aluminum Excel rims
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.50
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax D208
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire 140/70 x 17
- Front brake: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
DIMENSIONS AND CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.5 inches
- Rake: 26.2 degrees
- Trail: 3.7 inches
- Ground clearance: 10.2 inches
- Seat height: 35.0 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 321 pounds
COLORS
- Solid Special White No. 2
- Solid Iron Gray
2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Price:
- $7399 MSRP