2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Virtually unchanged in its 15 years in existence, and based on the DR-Z400S that debuted in 2000, the 2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM continues to be a relevant motorcycle. Helping the DR-Z400SM along is the lack of supermoto motorcycles, its reputation for reliability, and a price tag of $7399.

The 2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM’s DOHC motor is fed by a 36mm Mikuni carburetor, and there are no power modes or ABS. You do get liquid cooling and electric start, fortunately, though the styling is definitely dated. The motor has a good reputation and responds well to reasonable performance upgrades without becoming unreliable.

The DR-Z400SM’s suspension is fully adjustable, with a beefy Showa inverted fork and linkage assisted shock. The wire-spoke 17-inch wheels are shod with Dunlop Sportmax D208 tires on Excel rims, so you can initiate slides at will.

This is a motorcycle that slips in an empty slot in the world of motorcycles and is a great learning tool for the budding supermoto racer. It just so happens that it is also incredibly fun as a commuter motorcycle, even with freeways in the mix. Urban riders will love its agility and 321-pound curb weight, though the 35-inch seat height will concern shorter and less-experienced riders.

2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Specs

ENGINE

Type: Four-stroke single

Displacement: 398cc

Bore x stroke: 90.0 x 62.6 mm

Compression ratio: 11.3:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

Fueling: 36mm Mikuni BSR carburetor

Cooling: Liquid

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh

Final drive: RK 520 KZO chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable damping Showa inverted fork; 10.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable shock; 10.9 inches

Wheels: Wire spoke w/ aluminum Excel rims

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.50

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax D208

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire 140/70 x 17

Front brake: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS AND CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.5 inches

Rake: 26.2 degrees

Trail: 3.7 inches

Ground clearance: 10.2 inches

Seat height: 35.0 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 2.6 gallons

Curb weight: 321 pounds

COLORS

Solid Special White No. 2

Solid Iron Gray

2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Price:

$7399 MSRP

