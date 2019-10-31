Thursday, October 31, 2019
Buyers Guide Suzuki 2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Buyer's Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM

Virtually unchanged in its 15 years in existence, and based on the DR-Z400S that debuted in 2000, the 2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM continues to be a relevant motorcycle. Helping the DR-Z400SM along is the lack of supermoto motorcycles, its reputation for reliability, and a price tag of $7399.

The 2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM’s DOHC motor is fed by a 36mm Mikuni carburetor, and there are no power modes or ABS. You do get liquid cooling and electric start, fortunately, though the styling is definitely dated. The motor has a good reputation and responds well to reasonable performance upgrades without becoming unreliable.

2020 DRZ400SMThe DR-Z400SM’s suspension is fully adjustable, with a beefy Showa inverted fork and linkage assisted shock. The wire-spoke 17-inch wheels are shod with Dunlop Sportmax D208 tires on Excel rims, so you can initiate slides at will.

This is a motorcycle that slips in an empty slot in the world of motorcycles and is a great learning tool for the budding supermoto racer. It just so happens that it is also incredibly fun as a commuter motorcycle, even with freeways in the mix. Urban riders will love its agility and 321-pound curb weight, though the 35-inch seat height will concern shorter and less-experienced riders.

2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Four-stroke single
  • Displacement: 398cc
  • Bore x stroke: 90.0 x 62.6 mm
  • Compression ratio: 11.3:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
  • Fueling: 36mm Mikuni BSR carburetor
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh
  • Final drive: RK 520 KZO chain

CHASSIS 

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable damping Showa inverted fork; 10.2 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable shock; 10.9 inches
  • Wheels: Wire spoke w/ aluminum Excel rims
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 4.50
  • Tires: Dunlop Sportmax D208
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire 140/70 x 17
  • Front brake: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS AND CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57.5 inches
  • Rake: 26.2 degrees
  • Trail: 3.7 inches
  • Ground clearance: 10.2 inches
  • Seat height: 35.0 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.6 gallons
  • Curb weight: 321 pounds

COLORS

  • Solid Special White No. 2
  • Solid Iron Gray

2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Price:

  • $7399 MSRP

2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Photo Gallery

Previous articleMSF DirtBike School Review: Kids Learn To Ride Safely
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Kawasaki

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic and Classic LT Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic and Classic LT Kawasaki gets double duty out of the Vulcan 900 Classic, offering a standard cruiser version, plus a...
Read more
Honda

2020 Honda XR650L Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
2020 Honda XR650L This marks the 27th year of the Honda XR650L, and the roots of this venerable dual sport motorcycle go all the way...
Read more
Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
Be prepared to get positive reinforcement for your purchase, as the 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight gets plenty of approving nods and unsolicited favorable comments.
Read more
Kawasaki

2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
Fun things come in small packages, and the 2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro is no exception. Featuring a SOHC two-valve motor with a horizontal cylinder and EFI, the oversquare 125cc powerplant cranks out over seven ft/lbs of torque at 6000 rpm.
Read more
Yamaha

2020 Yamaha VMax Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Yamaha VMax is for riders who want to pick up speed in a straight line at an alarming rate, while still having handling for mountain roads.
Read more
Kawasaki

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is a versatile motorcycle that can satisfy a wide number of demands.
Read more
Suzuki

2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Virtually unchanged in its 15 years in existence, and based on the DR-Z400S that debuted in 2000, the 2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM continues...
Read more
Reviews

MSF DirtBike School Review: Kids Learn To Ride Safely

Yana Marutyan -
0
MSF Dirt Bike School Review: Starting Young One of the first stories my husband told me about himself was how he and his friend secretly...
Read more
Commentary

Editor’s Letter November 2019: Wrong Turn

Don Williams -
0
Editor's Letter: November 2019 If you have read my columns for any length of time, you might have noticed that I don’t have a lot...
Read more
Kawasaki

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic and Classic LT Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic and Classic LT Kawasaki gets double duty out of the Vulcan 900 Classic, offering a standard cruiser version, plus a...
Read more
Commentary

Lieback’s Lounge: Ghost Eyes, Wet Leaves, and Night Riding Romance

Ron Lieback -
0
Lieback’s Lounge: November 2019 Many East Coast riders have already put their motorcycles to sleep. The main attributes of such a horrific act are the...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Dates: July 10-12 (Discount Tickets)

Staff -
0
Though the 2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is nine months away, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has announced the dates: July 10-12.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling