Friday, November 1, 2019
Buyers Guide Yamaha 2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 Buyer's Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Yamaha YZF-R3

After a refreshment last year, the 2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 returns unchanged, save for a striking new edition. The standard YZF-R3 returns in Team Yamaha Blue for the same $4999 MSRP. Spend another $300 for ABS, and you add two color options—Matte Silver White and Matt Black.

2020 R3 whiteIt gets even better if you’re willing to put $5599 on the counter. That gets you the 2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition, and you’ll look like Valentino Rossi or Maverick Viñales speeding through the canyons.

Underneath it all, the three different price points for the 2020 Yamaha R3 gets you the same basic motorcycle. You’re looking at a counterbalanced parallel twin that loves to rev, a curb weight of just 368 pounds (add seven pounds for ABS, it’s worth it), a compact 54.3-inch wheelbase, Dunlop Sportmax GRP-300 rubber on 17-inch wheels, and KYB suspension.

2020 R3 priceThe 2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 is a versatile motorcycle. It can be adapted quickly for track day duty. At the same time, it is fully ready and able to perform as your 56 mpg daily commuter. While it is a supersport motorcycle, the handlebars rise a bit from the triple-clamp for comfort.

On the weekends, it will enjoy doing battle with your buddies in the canyons. You might just embarrass riders on larger motorcycles if you pick the tightest roads you can find.

Read our Yamaha YZF-R3 Review.

2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 Specs

ENGINE

  • Engine: Parallel-twin
  • Displacement: 321cc
  • Bore x stroke: 68.0 x 44.1mm
    Compression ratio: 11.2:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 8 valves
  • Fuel delivery: EFI
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension: 41mm KYB forks; 5.1 inches of travel
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted KYB shock; 4.9 inches of travel
  • Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300
  • Front tire: 110/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 140/70 x 17
  • Front brake: 298mm disc
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc
  • ABS: Optional ($300)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 54.3 inches
  • Rake: 25.0 degrees
  • Trail: 3.7 inches
  • Seat height: 30.7 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
  • EPA estimated fuel economy: 56 mpg
  • Wet weight: 368 pounds (ABS: 375 pounds)

COLORS

  • Team Yamaha Blue
  • Matte Silver White (ABS only)
  • Matte Black (ABS only)
  • Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition (ABS only)

PRICES

  • 2020 YZF-R3: $4999 MSRP
  • 2020 YZF-R3 ABS: $5299 MSRP
  • 2020 YZF-R3 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition: $5599 MSRP

2020 YZF-R3 Photo Gallery

 

Previous article2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices
Next articleSepang MotoGP Practice: Yamaha’s Quartararo on Record Pace Friday
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Suzuki

2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Virtually unchanged in its 15 years in existence, and based on the DR-Z400S that debuted in 2000, the 2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM continues...
Read more
Kawasaki

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic and Classic LT Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic and Classic LT Kawasaki gets double duty out of the Vulcan 900 Classic, offering a standard cruiser version, plus a...
Read more
Honda

2020 Honda XR650L Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
2020 Honda XR650L This marks the 27th year of the Honda XR650L, and the roots of this venerable dual sport motorcycle go all the way...
Read more
Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
Be prepared to get positive reinforcement for your purchase, as the 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight gets plenty of approving nods and unsolicited favorable comments.
Read more
Kawasaki

2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
Fun things come in small packages, and the 2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro is no exception. Featuring a SOHC two-valve motor with a horizontal cylinder and EFI, the oversquare 125cc powerplant cranks out over seven ft/lbs of torque at 6000 rpm.
Read more
Yamaha

2020 Yamaha VMax Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Yamaha VMax is for riders who want to pick up speed in a straight line at an alarming rate, while still having handling for mountain roads.
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Honda VFR800-Powered N600 Car Wins Hot Wheels Tuning Competition

Don Williams -
0
Honda VFR800-Powered N600 To Appear at SEMA If you ride motorcycles and you’re under 60 years of age, it’s almost a certainty that you played...
Read more
MotoGP

Sepang MotoGP Practice: Yamaha’s Quartararo on Record Pace Friday

Ron Lieback -
0
2019 Sepang MotoGP Friday Practice Results Practice for the third of back-to-back rounds began Friday at Sepang International Circuit for the Malaysian Grand Prix, and...
Read more
Yamaha

2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
After a refreshment last year, the 2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 returns unchanged, save for a striking new MotoGP edition that looks like Valentino Rossi's bike.
Read more
Suzuki

2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Virtually unchanged in its 15 years in existence, and based on the DR-Z400S that debuted in 2000, the 2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM continues...
Read more
Reviews

MSF DirtBike School Review: Kids Learn To Ride Safely

Yana Marutyan -
0
MSF Dirt Bike School Review: Starting Young One of the first stories my husband told me about himself was how he and his friend secretly...
Read more
Commentary

Editor’s Letter November 2019: Wrong Turn

Don Williams -
0
Editor's Letter: November 2019 If you have read my columns for any length of time, you might have noticed that I don’t have a lot...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling