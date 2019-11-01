2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Yamaha YZF-R3

After a refreshment last year, the 2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 returns unchanged, save for a striking new edition. The standard YZF-R3 returns in Team Yamaha Blue for the same $4999 MSRP. Spend another $300 for ABS, and you add two color options—Matte Silver White and Matt Black.

It gets even better if you’re willing to put $5599 on the counter. That gets you the 2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition, and you’ll look like Valentino Rossi or Maverick Viñales speeding through the canyons.

Underneath it all, the three different price points for the 2020 Yamaha R3 gets you the same basic motorcycle. You’re looking at a counterbalanced parallel twin that loves to rev, a curb weight of just 368 pounds (add seven pounds for ABS, it’s worth it), a compact 54.3-inch wheelbase, Dunlop Sportmax GRP-300 rubber on 17-inch wheels, and KYB suspension.

The 2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 is a versatile motorcycle. It can be adapted quickly for track day duty. At the same time, it is fully ready and able to perform as your 56 mpg daily commuter. While it is a supersport motorcycle, the handlebars rise a bit from the triple-clamp for comfort.

On the weekends, it will enjoy doing battle with your buddies in the canyons. You might just embarrass riders on larger motorcycles if you pick the tightest roads you can find.

Read our Yamaha YZF-R3 Review.

2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 Specs

ENGINE

Engine: Parallel-twin

Displacement: 321cc

Bore x stroke: 68.0 x 44.1mm

Compression ratio: 11.2:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 8 valves

Fuel delivery: EFI

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: 41mm KYB forks; 5.1 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted KYB shock; 4.9 inches of travel

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300

Front tire: 110/70 x 17

Rear tire: 140/70 x 17

Front brake: 298mm disc

Rear brake: 220mm disc

ABS: Optional ($300)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 54.3 inches

Rake: 25.0 degrees

Trail: 3.7 inches

Seat height: 30.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

EPA estimated fuel economy: 56 mpg

Wet weight: 368 pounds (ABS: 375 pounds)

COLORS

Team Yamaha Blue

Matte Silver White (ABS only)

Matte Black (ABS only)

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition (ABS only)

PRICES

2020 YZF-R3: $4999 MSRP

2020 YZF-R3 ABS: $5299 MSRP

2020 YZF-R3 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition: $5599 MSRP

