2020 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition YZF-R3 First Look: Very Bold New Graphics

Although the Yamaha YZF-R3 will be mechanically unchanged this year, the introduction of the 2020 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition YZF-R3 might entice a few new rides to the smallest of the Yamaha sport bikes. The graphics of the 321cc sport motorcycle proudly reproduce the livery found on the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team’s YZR-M1 racer piloted by nine-time GP world champion Valentino Rossi and former Moto3 world champion Maverick Viñales in the FIM Road Racing World Championship Series.

Underneath the skin, the 2020 Yamaha Energy MotoGP Edition R3 is the same R3 we tested last year. That means you get a short-stroke DOHC parallel twin motor that displaces 321cc. Suspension on the R3 is by KYB, while the radial tires are supplied by Dunlop and mounted on cast aluminum wheels. The R3 is designed to do trouble-duty as a commuter motorcycle (56 mpg), weekend sportbike, and an inexpensive track bike. ABS is standard.

If you would like to take the leap into racing and truly emulate Rossi and Viñales, Yamaha’s bLU cRU Road Racing Contingency Program will hook you up with a bLU cRU debit card. The card gives you a $45 credit right away, along with a ten percent rebate on GYTR parts and accessories. When you start winning at the track, Yamaha adds credit to your debit card.

The 2020 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition YZF-R3 runs $300 more than last year’s ABS-equipped R3, putting the MSRP at $5599. You can start looking for the motorcycle at your dealers in July 2019.

2020 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition YZF-R3 Specs

ENGINE

Engine: Parallel twin

Displacement: 321cc

Bore x stroke: 68.0 x 44.1mm

Compression ratio: 11.2:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 8 valves

Fueling: EFI

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB 41mm inverted fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300

Front tire: 110/70 x 17

Rear tire: 140/70 x 17

Front brake: 298mm disc

Rear brake: 220mm disc

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 54.3 inches

Rake: 25.0 degrees

Trail: 3.7 inches

Seat height: 30.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

EPA estimated fuel economy: 56 mpg

Wet weight: 375 pounds

Price: 2020 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition YZF-R3: $5599 MSRP

2020 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition YZF-R3 Photo Gallery