2020 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition YZF-R3 First Look: Very Bold New Graphics
Although the Yamaha YZF-R3 will be mechanically unchanged this year, the introduction of the 2020 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition YZF-R3 might entice a few new rides to the smallest of the Yamaha sport bikes. The graphics of the 321cc sport motorcycle proudly reproduce the livery found on the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team’s YZR-M1 racer piloted by nine-time GP world champion Valentino Rossi and former Moto3 world champion Maverick Viñales in the FIM Road Racing World Championship Series.
Underneath the skin, the 2020 Yamaha Energy MotoGP Edition R3 is the same R3 we tested last year. That means you get a short-stroke DOHC parallel twin motor that displaces 321cc. Suspension on the R3 is by KYB, while the radial tires are supplied by Dunlop and mounted on cast aluminum wheels. The R3 is designed to do trouble-duty as a commuter motorcycle (56 mpg), weekend sportbike, and an inexpensive track bike. ABS is standard.
If you would like to take the leap into racing and truly emulate Rossi and Viñales, Yamaha’s bLU cRU Road Racing Contingency Program will hook you up with a bLU cRU debit card. The card gives you a $45 credit right away, along with a ten percent rebate on GYTR parts and accessories. When you start winning at the track, Yamaha adds credit to your debit card.
The 2020 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition YZF-R3 runs $300 more than last year’s ABS-equipped R3, putting the MSRP at $5599. You can start looking for the motorcycle at your dealers in July 2019.
2020 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition YZF-R3 Specs
ENGINE
Engine: Parallel twin
Displacement: 321cc
Bore x stroke: 68.0 x 44.1mm
Compression ratio: 11.2:1
Valvetrain: DOHC; 8 valves
Fueling: EFI
Transmission: 6-speed
Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB 41mm inverted fork; 5.1 inches
Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches
Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300
Front tire: 110/70 x 17
Rear tire: 140/70 x 17
Front brake: 298mm disc
Rear brake: 220mm disc
ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
Wheelbase: 54.3 inches
Rake: 25.0 degrees
Trail: 3.7 inches
Seat height: 30.7 inches
Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
EPA estimated fuel economy: 56 mpg
Wet weight: 375 pounds
Price: 2020 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition YZF-R3: $5599 MSRP