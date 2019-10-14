Monday, October 14, 2019
Buyers Guide Yamaha 2020 Yamaha XT250 Buyer's Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Yamaha XT250 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Yamaha XT250

With roots that date back to the 1980s and the Yamaha Serow, the 2020 Yamaha XT250 remains relevant in the 21st century.

Along the way, the 223cc motor grew to 249cc, although it retained its SOHC two-valve architecture, and it is still air-cooled. Other modern features such as fuel injection and dual disc brakes further keep the XT250 a usable motorcycle.

2020 Yamaha XT250For the hardcore dual sport rider, Yamaha has the WR250R, which has a more sophisticated motor and chassis. The 2020 Yamaha XT250 is designed to keep the casual off-roader satisfied, and please everyone with ease of use (starting is electric) and low maintenance requirements. Suspension travel is under nine inches at both ends, making it possible for the XT250 to offer a seat height under 32 inches. Weight is a manageable 291 pounds.

Commuters will enjoy the 76 mpg fuel consumption rate, as well as its agile handling in urban and suburban riding situations. The five-speed transmission is a bit limiting, though the broad powerband makes it work.

Although the suspension action won’t allow you to go fast off-road, if you take your time, the 2020 Yamaha XT250 is capable of taking you almost anywhere that doesn’t require a monster hillclimb.

Yamaha XT250 2020 for sale

2017 Yamaha XT250 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single
  • Displacement: 249cc
  • Bore x stroke: 74 x 58mm
  • Compression ratio: 9.5:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 2 valves
  • Fueling: EFI
  • Cooling: Air
  • Starting: Electric
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 35mm forks; 8.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage assisted shock w/ adjustable spring-preload and rebound damping; 7.1inches
  • Front tire: 2.75 x 21
  • Rear tire: 120/80 x 18
  • Front brake: 245mm disc
  • Rear brake: 203mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 53.5 inches
  • Rake: 26.4 degrees
  • Trail: 4.2 inches
  • Seat height: 31.9 inches
  • Ground clearance: 11.2 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.6 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 76 mpg
  • Curb weight: 291 pounds

COLOR

  • Sandy Beige

Yamaha XT250 Price:

  • $5199 MSRP

Yamaha XT250 Photo Gallery

Previous article2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Review (17 Fast Facts)
Next articleIcon Airform Helmet Review: Simplicity Is Its Own Reward
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Suzuki

2020 Suzuki Hayabusa Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Although it has fallen behind the times, the 2020 Suzuki Hayabusa remains a favorite of riders who want to go in a straight line and do it very quickly.
Read more
Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
Featuring sportbike handling and thoroughly modern styling, the LiveWire expands what it means to be a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Here's a buyer's guide.
Read more
Yamaha

2020 Yamaha Bolt and Bolt R-Spec Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
With classic bobber styling, the 2020 Yamaha Bolt and Bolt R-Spec straddle the blurry line between retro and contemporary cruisers. Here's a Buyer's Guide.
Read more
Honda

2020 Honda Grom Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Honda Grom In a sport with plenty of fun on offer, the 2020 Honda Grom might be the most fun you can have on...
Read more
Suzuki

2020 Suzuki SV650 (ABS) Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Suzuki SV650 and SV650 ABS Debuting in 1999, the Suzuki SV650 has enjoyed a constant evolution as it moves through the 21st century. Thanks...
Read more
Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Introduced 43 years ago, and a hit in its first year of production as part of the FX family, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider continues as a Softail.
Read more
Reviews

Dunlop Trailmax Mission Review: 50/50 ADV Motorcycle Tire

Don Williams -
0
the Dunlop Trailmax Mission is more like a 90/60 tire, giving 90 percent performance on the street and 60 percent on the dirt. Here's our review.
Read more
Motorcycle Apparel Reviews

Icon Airform Helmet Review: Simplicity Is Its Own Reward

Gary Ilminen -
0
The new Icon Airform full-face helmet is an interesting meld of the latest high-tech helmet design and a dash of old school look and feel.
Read more
Yamaha

2020 Yamaha XT250 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Yamaha XT250 With roots that date back to the 1980s and the Yamaha Serow, the 2020 Yamaha XT250 remains relevant in the 21st century. Along...
Read more
News

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Review (17 Fast Facts)

Nic de Sena -
0
2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Review: Street and Track Tested It has been a few short years since the 765cc inline-three made its debut to...
Read more
Suzuki

2020 Suzuki Hayabusa Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Although it has fallen behind the times, the 2020 Suzuki Hayabusa remains a favorite of riders who want to go in a straight line and do it very quickly.
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Ubuntu: One Woman’s Motorcycle Odyssey Across Africa (Rider’s Library)

Gary Ilminen -
0
In Ubuntu: One Woman’s Motorcycle Odyssey Across Africa, Heather Ellis tells the incredible, unexpected story of solo traveling in Africa. Here's a review.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling