2020 Yamaha XT250 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Yamaha XT250

With roots that date back to the 1980s and the Yamaha Serow, the 2020 Yamaha XT250 remains relevant in the 21st century.

Along the way, the 223cc motor grew to 249cc, although it retained its SOHC two-valve architecture, and it is still air-cooled. Other modern features such as fuel injection and dual disc brakes further keep the XT250 a usable motorcycle.

For the hardcore dual sport rider, Yamaha has the WR250R, which has a more sophisticated motor and chassis. The 2020 Yamaha XT250 is designed to keep the casual off-roader satisfied, and please everyone with ease of use (starting is electric) and low maintenance requirements. Suspension travel is under nine inches at both ends, making it possible for the XT250 to offer a seat height under 32 inches. Weight is a manageable 291 pounds.

Commuters will enjoy the 76 mpg fuel consumption rate, as well as its agile handling in urban and suburban riding situations. The five-speed transmission is a bit limiting, though the broad powerband makes it work.

Although the suspension action won’t allow you to go fast off-road, if you take your time, the 2020 Yamaha XT250 is capable of taking you almost anywhere that doesn’t require a monster hillclimb.

2017 Yamaha XT250 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single

Displacement: 249cc

Bore x stroke: 74 x 58mm

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Valvetrain: SOHC, 2 valves

Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Air

Starting: Electric

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 35mm forks; 8.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage assisted shock w/ adjustable spring-preload and rebound damping; 7.1inches

Front tire: 2.75 x 21

Rear tire: 120/80 x 18

Front brake: 245mm disc

Rear brake: 203mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 53.5 inches

Rake: 26.4 degrees

Trail: 4.2 inches

Seat height: 31.9 inches

Ground clearance: 11.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 76 mpg

Curb weight: 291 pounds

COLOR

Sandy Beige

Yamaha XT250 Price:

$5199 MSRP

Yamaha XT250 Photo Gallery