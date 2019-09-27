2020 Honda Genio First Look: All-New Tech-Savvy Scooter

Friday, September 27, 2019
Honda keeps putting out interesting scooters, with the latest being the 2020 Honda Genio for the Indonesia market. Aimed squarely at the youth market, it features a new-generation 110cc motor and all new-frame.

“We hope Honda Genio can become the main choice of youngsters who want to look different for their daily activity like going to school, work, or meet with their friends,” Johannes Loman, Executive VP Director Astra Honda Motor said. “We’re optimistic Honda Genio can become the new identity and trend loved by Indonesian society.”

2020 Honda Genio First Look: All-New Tech-Savvy ScooterAccording to President Director AHM Toshiyuki Inuma, “There are three concepts which make Honda Genio different—its casual and fashionable design fit with the young generation’s trend; the compact body suits both male and female users in crowded road conditions; performance and complete features that its users expect. All of which is wrapped in an affordable price.”

To make the 2020 Honda Genio more appealing to new riders, the scooter gets a new frame that uses press and laser-welding technology to create a stable chassis—Honda called it eSAF (enhanced Smart Architecture Frame).

The resulting seat height is an approachable 29 inches, and there’s a large floorboard to reassure the rider, along with a combined braking system (CBS). Cargo capacity is 14 liters.

Honda uses a familiar 110cc SOHC fuel-injected eSP (enhanced Smart Power) motor. The engine hits its peak of nine horsepower at 7500 rpm, while maximum torque of seven ft/lbs at 5500 rpm. The Genio is claimed to run a 1/8-mile in 12.4 seconds from a standing start, and the top speed is nearly 60 mph. Sold in Indonesia, the Genio meets Euro 3 standards.

Fuel efficiency is essential to scooter owners, and the 2020 Honda Genio CBS-ISS version uses an Idling Stop System (ISS) that shuts the engine down when the Genio is not moving. Twisting the throttle restarts the motor automatically. The result is a staggering 139 mpg, giving the Honda Genio CBS-ISS a range of 154 miles. That means quite a long time between refueling stops for the 1.1-gallon fuel tank in urban areas.

2020 Honda Genio Scooter frameStyling is a large part of the scooter experience, and the standard 2020 Honda Genio CBS is available in five Smart colors—Smart White Blue, Smart Red, Smart Black, Smart Black Red, and Smart Silver. Stepping up to the 2020 Honda Genio CBS-ISS gives you access to five Trendy colors and one that is Fabulous—Trendy Black Red, Trendy White Blue, Trendy White Red, Trendy White, and Fabulous Matte Black.

The Genio also features an LED headlight, digital dash, and a charging outlet in the luggage box. To reduce the chance of theft, the Genio has a secure key that has a switch for unlocking the seat for access to cargo.

The Honda Genio CBS can be had for 17.2 million Indonesian rupiahs (about $1200 at press time). The Honda Genio CBS-ISS sets the buyer back another half-million rupiah (another $35 or so).

Don Williams
