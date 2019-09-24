2019 Midwest Triumph Ride-in

Despite a morning that dawned with low overcast and the forecast calling for on-and-off showers during the day with rain moving in late in the day, the Midwest Triumph Ride-in held at New Glarus, Wis., forged ahead.

Saturday, September 21, found a number of hearty souls on hand to enjoy the area’s well-paved, twisty and somewhat technical roads and farm country scenic beauty.

Hosted by Team Power Center of Janesville, Wis., and staged at the Chalet Landhaus Inn of New Glarus, Wis., the Ride-in brings riders to southern Wisconsin’s rolling farm country where traffic is light, roads a terrific and Spotted Cow beer is brewed by the New Glarus Brewing Co.

The Swiss heritage of the area is in evidence all over, with many businesses adopting Swiss adaptations in their storefronts, offices and signage. On this weekend, the British flavor was evident in the mix, as well.

In addition to motorcycle stories being swapped among the riders, there was free-lance ride-where-you-like time, a miniature golf tournament, a Painted Cow Scavenger Hunt and door prizes awarded after the Swiss-style cookout and demo rides on the latest offerings from Triumph and Royal Enfield, including one of the slick, new Continental GT 650s and the British Biker Cooperative was on hand offering shirts, hats and other items and info about the 2020 BBC Rally and Ride-in Show at Blue River, Wis.

For riders not necessarily all-in on the idea of completely unscripted back-road roaming, more than a dozen suggested route maps were available at event registration.