Monday, September 16, 2019
Gear / Parts Arai Regent-X Motorcycle Helmet First Look: Evolutionary Design

The new Arai Regent-X helmet is designed with creature comforts in mind, while still delivering the protection that motorcycle riders expect from Arai. In addition to having a new interior, the Regent-X also has a new outer shell. According to Arai, the new Regent-X has protection on par with the race-ready Corsair-X and sports Snell M2020 certification.

To make the helmet better suited for everyday riding, Arai has made a small change in the shape of the shell to make it easier to don and remove the Regent-X. A five-millimeter adjustment in the jawline is claimed to get the job done.

Arai Regent-X sizes colorsThe shell also uses a new less-expensive resin that lowers the price—a solid color has an MSRP of $560—while retaining full protection without increased weight.

Arai gave the helmet a new interior. The Regent-X has the latest iteration of the Arai Facial Contour System. According to Arai, the cheek pads articulate up and down as you put on and take off the helmet.

Once on, the pads wrap around your face. Further, there is a new neck roll design that reduces weight. This results in a quieter helmet with a snug, secure feel. As before, the cheek pads are adjustable and come in multiple sizes for a personalized fit. The lid has an Intermediate Oval fit.

Regent helmetCommunications device users will be happy to hear that the pad system has recessed pockets. According to Arai, there is extra room for speakers, and the speakers will be easier to install.

Rather than a revolutionary new helmet, the Arai Regent-X follows the Japanese company’s tradition of carefully considered change. It retains the shape that Arai says reduces the likelihood of brain injury, and the multi-density liner is still a one-piece design.

You have a bit of time to save up for the new Arai, as it won’t be hitting the dealer shelves until December.

For more visit AraiAmericas.com.

Arai Regent-X Fast Facts

  • Sizes: XS-XXL
  • Certification: DOT; Snell M2020
  • Solid colors: White; Black Frost; Gun Metallic Frost; Modern Gray; Code Red; Code Yellow
  • Graphics: Sensation Blue; Sensation Red; Sensation Yellow
  • Arai Regent-X Prices: Solids, $560 MSRP; Sensation, $690 MSRP

Arai Regent-X Helmet Photo Gallery

