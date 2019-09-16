2020 Ducati Monster 1200 S ‘Black on Black’ Unveiled for +$400

Ducati Monster 1200 S Black on Black

For the first time since the Monster 1200 was released for 2014, Ducati is releasing a blacked-out version for the premium S model.

The Bologna-based manufacturer is not calling the 1200 S a “Stealth” as it does for its 821. Instead, it’s calling the blacked-out 1200 S a “Black on Black” model.

The 2020 Ducati Monster 1200 S Black on Black updates the bike with gloss and matte-black parts. The only red you’ll see besides brake lights and hand control switches is the “Monster” on the fuel tank, single red “Y” on the three Y-Spoke wheels, red stitching on the seat, and “Brembo” in red on the brake calipers.

The Black on Black 1200 S will sell for $17,795 (MSRP) – $400 more than the Ducati Red version, which is the only other Monster 1200 S available in 2020. The 1200 S Black on Black will become available in September.

Blacked-out versions are nothing new in the Ducati Monster lineup. Ducati first offered a Monster 600 “Dark” in 1996 and added the 750 to the Dark lineup in 1999. These bikes were offered at a discount, though, due to not only a simple black color option but also a single front-disc brake.

The idea of offering a blacked-out bike changed from discount to premium with the release of the 821 Stealth for 2019.

For a test of Ducati’s 1200 Monster, visit Ducati Monster 1200 S Review: Il Mostro Returns.

Ducati says “The exclusive S version sharpens that Monster sports performance to an even finer edge thanks to a 48 mm Öhlins fork and rear Öhlins monoshock, both fully adjustable. Awesome braking is provided by two 330 mm Brembo discs at the front working in concert with Brembo M50 monobloc calipers.

“The Monster 1200 S also features wheels with three Y-spokes, a carbon fibre front mudguard, a headlight characterized by the DRL (Daytime Running Light) and LED indicators. Completing the as-standard equipment is the up and down quickshifter.”

