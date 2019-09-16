Monday, September 16, 2019
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2020 Ducati Monster 1200 S 'Black on Black' Unveiled for +$400

2020 Ducati Monster 1200 S ‘Black on Black’ Unveiled for +$400

Ducati Monster 1200 S Black on Black

For the first time since the Monster 1200 was released for 2014, Ducati is releasing a blacked-out version for the premium S model.

The Bologna-based manufacturer is not calling the 1200 S a “Stealth” as it does for its 821. Instead, it’s calling the blacked-out 1200 S a “Black on Black” model.

Ducati Monster 1200 S 'Black on Black' for saleThe 2020 Ducati Monster 1200 S Black on Black updates the bike with gloss and matte-black parts. The only red you’ll see besides brake lights and hand control switches is the “Monster” on the fuel tank, single red “Y” on the three Y-Spoke wheels, red stitching on the seat, and “Brembo” in red on the brake calipers.

The Black on Black 1200 S will sell for $17,795 (MSRP) – $400 more than the Ducati Red version, which is the only other Monster 1200 S available in 2020. The 1200 S Black on Black will become available in September.

Blacked-out versions are nothing new in the Ducati Monster lineup. Ducati first offered a Monster 600 “Dark” in 1996 and added the 750 to the Dark lineup in 1999. These bikes were offered at a discount, though, due to not only a simple black color option but also a single front-disc brake.

Ducati Monster 1200 S 'Black on Black' specsThe idea of offering a blacked-out bike changed from discount to premium with the release of the 821 Stealth for 2019.

For a test of Ducati’s 1200 Monster, visit Ducati Monster 1200 S Review: Il Mostro Returns.

Ducati says “The exclusive S version sharpens that Monster sports performance to an even finer edge thanks to a 48 mm Öhlins fork and rear Öhlins monoshock, both fully adjustable. Awesome braking is provided by two 330 mm Brembo discs at the front working in concert with Brembo M50 monobloc calipers.

“The Monster 1200 S also features wheels with three Y-spokes, a carbon fibre front mudguard, a headlight characterized by the DRL (Daytime Running Light) and LED indicators. Completing the as-standard equipment is the up and down quickshifter.”

Ducati Monster 1200 S Black on Black – Photo Gallery

Previous article2019 San Marino MotoGP Results from Misano (Updated)
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

MotoGP

2019 San Marino MotoGP Results from Misano (Updated)

Ron Lieback -
0
2019 San Marino MotoGP Results from Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli Though he only led a single lap of 27 during the San Marino Grand...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Valentino Rossi 2019 Misano Helmet Revealed (22 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
Rossi Shows off Drudi-designed AGV Pista GP R at San Marino GP It’s time for the Octo San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix,...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Review (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Review Not seen since the demise of the Dyna line, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S returns as a Softail with...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Indian Thunder Stroke 116 Lineup First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Indian Thunder Stroke 116 Lineup Revealed The much-rumored Indian Thunder Stroke 116 is here. It will be powering seven 2020 Indian models in the...
Read more
Reviews

2019 Portugal World Superbike Results: Rea/Bautista Split Wins

Ron Lieback -
0
Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea and Ducati's Alvaro Bautista split wins at the 2019 Portugal World Superbike round, Rea leaving with a 91-point advantage.
Read more
Touring / Travel

AMA Partners with EagleRider: Initiation Fee Waived

AMA -
0
A new benefit announced by the American Motorcyclist Association provides members with easy access to the Club EagleRider program.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Ducati Monster 1200 S ‘Black on Black’ Unveiled for +$400

Ron Lieback -
0
For the first time since the Monster 1200 was released for 2014, Ducati is releasing a blacked-out version for the premium S model.
Read more
MotoGP

2019 San Marino MotoGP Results from Misano (Updated)

Ron Lieback -
0
2019 San Marino MotoGP Results from Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli Though he only led a single lap of 27 during the San Marino Grand...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Valentino Rossi 2019 Misano Helmet Revealed (22 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
Rossi Shows off Drudi-designed AGV Pista GP R at San Marino GP It’s time for the Octo San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix,...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Review (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Review Not seen since the demise of the Dyna line, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S returns as a Softail with...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Indian Thunder Stroke 116 Lineup First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Indian Thunder Stroke 116 Lineup Revealed The much-rumored Indian Thunder Stroke 116 is here. It will be powering seven 2020 Indian models in the...
Read more
Reviews

2019 Portugal World Superbike Results: Rea/Bautista Split Wins

Ron Lieback -
0
Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea and Ducati's Alvaro Bautista split wins at the 2019 Portugal World Superbike round, Rea leaving with a 91-point advantage.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling