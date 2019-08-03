Marquez Equals Doohan for Premier Class Poles after Brno Gamble

2019 Brno MotoGP Qualifying Results

When Friday practice was complete for the Czech Grand Prix at Brno, Petronas Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo beat Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez to the top finish by a mere 0.023 of a second.

Marquez returned with vengeance Saturday, and it paid off. After leading the third and fourth free practice sessions, Marquez took a gamble and ran slicks during some mixed weather conditions at Brno qualifying.

This gamble allowed him to claim the pole with the best lap of 2:02.753 – far off the record set by the Repsol Honda RC213V pilot in 2016 (1:54.596). This was Marquez’s sixth pole of 2019 MotoGP, and the 58th since joining the premier class in 2013.

He is now even with Mick Doohan for most premier-class poles. Valentino Rossi resides in second place with a total of 55 pole positions.

Although Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jack Miller crashed during the final corner while it rained, he qualified second, 2.524 seconds behind. This was his best qualifying result since the 2019 San Marino GP (qualified second).

Claiming the final front-row starting position is Red Bull KTM Factory Racings’s Johann Zarco (-2.598). This was the Frenchman’s best qualifying result since taking pole in Malaysia last year, with this being KTM’s first MotoGP front row start.

The man who trails Marquez by 58 points – Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso – will head up the second row. The Italian finished just ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pol Espargaro and Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins.

Rounding out the top 10 in qualifying were Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi; Mission Winnow Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci; Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales; and Quartararo.

The grid is now set for Sunday’s 21-lap at Brno – round 10 of the 2019 MotoGP Championship.

For television times, visit 2019 MotoGP TV Times: US Schedule.

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) 2’02.753

2. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) +2.524

3. Johann Zarco (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +2.598

4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) +2.837

5. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +2.957

6. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki ECSTAR) +3.419

7. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) +3.480

8. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) +3.704

9. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) +3.873

10. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) +3.895

11. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) + 4.370

12. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 6.651