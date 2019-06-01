Valentino Rossi and AGV Reveal Mugello Pista GP R Helmet To Public: From Drudi Performance

For over two decades it has been a tradition that seven-time MotoGP Champion Valentino Rossi shows off a new AGV helmet at the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix at Mugello Circuit in his home country of Italy. This year, as in many previous years, famed helmet graphics designer Aldo Drudi of Drudi Performance teamed up with Rossi for a stunning new design.

Broad brush strokes dominate the look of Rossi’s AGV Pista GP R motorcycle helmet designed by Drudi. On top, the Italian flag colors of green, white, and red are prominently displayed, along with the logos of AGV and Yamaha. You’ll find 46 in a handwritten style on the back, below the traditional Rossi sun and moon. On the right side of the helmet along the lower edge, there is a heartfelt 58 memorializing the late MotoGP racer and friend of Rossi’s, Marco Simoncelli.

The graphics are asymmetrical, with a wide variety of colors ranging from a reprise of the Italian flag to orange, blue, yellow, and fluorescent pink. On the right side you’ll find the iconic Monster Energy logo.

The AGV Pista GP R is the top of the line of the famed Italian motorcycle helmet manufacturer. Designed for the rigors of MotoGP racing and the demands of Valentino Rossi, the AGV Pista GP R has an impressively wide field of view—190 degrees horizontally and 85 degrees vertically, and dubbed AGV Ultravision. A wind tunnel is used in the design process, as Rossi’s Yamaha M1 factory racer will be hitting speeds in the vicinity of 340 km/h. According to AGV, the Pista GP R benefits from the AGV Extreme Safety process which, “raises the level of technology in the research and development of helmets and represents a milestone in terms of protective systems for the head.” A pure carbon fiber shell is used for the AGV Pista GP R motorcycle helmet.

2019 Valentino Rossi Mugello AGV Pista GP R Helmet Photo Gallery