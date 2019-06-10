Dovi and Petrucci To Ride the Ducati MIG-RR E-MTB

While everyone was paying attention to Danilo Petrucci winning the 2019 Italian Grand Prix on his Ducati Desmosedici GP19—Petrucci’s first MotoGP victory—Petrucci and Mission Winnow Ducati teammate Andrea Dovizioso were taking possession of the Ducati MIG-RR electric-assisted mountain bikes.

Dovi and Petrucci were seen riding around Mugello Circuit on the newest two-wheelers from Ducati. A Shimano Steps E8000 motor powers the Ducati MIG-RR, fed by a 504 Wh battery. Other features include Mavic wheels (29-/27.5-inch combo) Fox Factory Kashima suspension, Shimano Saint four-piston calipers, and a carbon fiber Renthal handlebars. Aldo Drudi’s D-Perf took care of the graphics, and these E-MTBs looks sharp.

Keep in mind that Ducati does not build the MIG-RR; the E-MTB is considered a Ducati Powered by Thok vehicle. It is manufactured by KP, the parent company of Thok e-bikes.

American fans of Ducati will be disappointed to find out that the Ducati MIG-RR is currently only available in Europe. However, if you live in Europe, a dealer will be happy to give you a test ride. You can buy the MIG-RR at a deal, or on the e-bike portion of the Ducati website.

Dovizioso and Petrucci will be using the Ducati MIG-RR E-MTB as a cross-training tool, as well as something to simply have fun riding.

Dovizioso and Petrucci Ducati MIG-RR Photo Gallery