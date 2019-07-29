2020 Lito Sora Generation 2 First Look: Electric Superbike

2020 Lito Sora Generation 2 Electric Motorcycle Revealed

Quebec-based Lito Motorcycles has introduced the new Sora Generation 2 electric motorcycle. Touted as a superbike, the 2020 Lito Sora Generation 2 boasts 0-60 mph acceleration in three seconds.

The liquid-cooled permanent magnet three-phase AC motor, powered by a lithium-ion battery, puts out 66 ft/lbs of torque and 108 horsepower. It features an aluminum chassis with Öhlins suspension, along with carbon fiber wheels and bodywork. The curb weight is 550 pounds—25 pounds less than the original Sora.

Superbike aficionados will approve of the many of the 2020 Lita Sora Generation 2 bona fides, and look at others critically. The 550-pound curb weight is undoubtedly high, while the 108 horsepower and 66 ft/lbs of torque won’t raise eyebrows in a positive way.

However, the Öhlins suspension is top-notch, and the 25 degrees of rake and 59-inch wheelbase are definitely in superbike territory. The dual-compound Michelin Pilot Power 2CT tires allow for a lean angle of 51.2 degrees, though the most finicky riders will likely insist on a performance upgrade to a tire such as the Michelin Power RS.

We are used to electric motorcycles with no clutch, but Lito changes things up a bit with the Sora Generation 2. It features a CVT, as well as reverse. Final drive is via a belt.

The 18 kWh lithium battery delivers a 50 percent increase in range compared to the Sora Generation 1, according to Lito. That works out to a claimed maximum range of 180 miles, while Lito tells us that the 3.3 kW onboard charger has cut recharging time by half to five hours compared to the original Sora. The battery has a five-year warranty, with the rest of the motorcycle having a two-year warranty.

There are three power and regenerative braking modes—Performance, Normal, and Safe. The Safe Range feature, something proprietary to Lito tells the rider which mode to use to make it to a chosen destination.

A 5.7-inch LCD touchscreen dash delivers the wide variety of information needed to monitor an electric motorcycle properly. The dash is WiFi-compatible, and displayed info includes GPS, energy management, and usage statistics.

Unique to the Lito Sora Generation 2 is its electronically adjustable seat. Precise adjustment of the seat height between 29.5 and 33.5 inches occurs via a patented system.

“The Sora Generation 2 offers a number of significant improvements, says Lito Motorcycles’ Founder Jean-Pierre Legris. “It’s not a project, not a concept, not a rendering on the web—it’s a production motorcycle,” said Legris. The 2020 Lito Sora Generation 2 electric motorcycle is already in production in Montreal, and reservations can be made on the Lito Motorcycles website with a projected delivery before the end of summer.

Entry into the world of the motorcycle is not cheap—not surprising, given that only 20 examples scheduled for production. The list price is $82,250, though that does include free pick-up for servicing in California and Florida.

2020 Lita Sora Generation 2 Specs



ENGINE

Type: Permanent magnet 3-phase AC

Maximum power: 108 horsepower

Maximum torque: 66 ft/lbs

Top speed: 120 mph

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: CVT w/ reverse

Final drive: Belt

BATTERY

Type: Lithium-ion (5-year warranty)

Maximum capacity: 18 kWh

AC charge time: 5 hours (J1772)

Maximum range: 180 miles

CHASSIS

Frame: Aerospace-grade aluminum 6061-T6

Front suspension Fully adjustable Öhlins 48mm inverted cartridge fork

Rear suspension: Fully adjustable cantilevered Ohlins shock

Wheels: Rotobox carbon fiber

Tires: Michelin Pilot Power 2CT

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brake: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted Beringer 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 230mm floating disc w/ dual-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 59.0 inches

Rake: 25.0 degrees

Trail: 4.4 inches

Seat height: 29.5-33.5 inches (electronically adjustable)

Curb weight: 550 pounds

2020 Lita Sora Generation 2 Price: