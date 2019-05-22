2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire: No Lack of Quality

When Harley-Davidson® ventures into something new, premium appeal and innovation are at the forefront. Think about the first Sportster. Or the V-Rod. Or the Street 500.

And now, the 116-year old company has entered the world of electric motorcycles with that same initiative. Harley’s debut electric motorcycle, the 2020 LiveWire™, provides the premium quality that H-D is known for, along with the latest in electric-motorcycle technology.

When these elements combine, the results are a mix of high performance, stunning looks only capable of the iconic brand, and high technology that will rival any electric motorcycle manufacturer.

The LiveWire – assembled in Harley’s facility in York, Pa. – accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.0 seconds, and 100 percent of the torque is available immediately from the first twist of the throttle.

During the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, Matt Levatich, Harley-Davidson’s President and CEO, summed up the brand’s push into the electric market: “Innovation that moves the body and soul has always been at the heart of our brand, and this next chapter in our history is about creating products and opportunities for existing and aspiring riders of all ages and walks of life.”

Following are the elements that make the Harley LiveWire a true premium electric motorcycle.

Samsung SDI Battery: Harley looked to the world of electric automobiles and chose lithium-ion battery cells created by Samsung SDI. To achieve the look of an engine, the battery cells are surrounded by a finned, cast-aluminum housing.

Two Ways to Charge: The LiveWire arrives with an onboard Level 1 charger that uses a standard power cord to plug into any household outlet and get a full charge overnight. The LiveWire also can be charged at a Level 3 DC Fast Charge station – 80% in 40 minutes, or 100% in an hour. It can also be used at a Level 2 DC Fast Charge Station, which charges at a Level 1 rate.

Extended 140-mile Range: The high-voltage battery provides 140 miles of city range, or 88 miles of combined urban and highway range.

Premium Harley-Davidson Components: As expected from The Motor Company, the LiveWire is loaded with quality components, including:

Cast aluminum frame

Showa SFF-BP and BFRC-lite suspension

Brembo Monoblock brakes

Michelin Scorcher tires

Adjustable Touchscreen

Connectivity with H-D™ Connect and Panasonic Technology: The LiveWire motorcycle is equipped with the all-new H-D Connect service, which pairs motorcycle riders with their bikes through an LTE-enabled Telematics Control Unit coupled with connectivity and cloud services using the latest version of the Harley-Davidson App. This service provides battery charge status, a location finder for the closest charging station, tamper alerts, vehicle location, service reminders and other motorcycle care notifications, making the LiveWire the world’s most connected electric motorcycle.

Latest H-D Rider Aids: Cornering-enhanced Anti-lock Braking System and Electronic Chassis Control (ECC) are standard. The systems are fully electronic and utilize the latest inertial measurement unit and ABS sensor technology. The ECC traction control helps prevent loss of traction on wet or slippery road surfaces during acceleration and deceleration.

Noise: What’s a Harley-Davidson without any sound? Though electric, the LiveWire model is designed to produce an authentic mechanical sound as it accelerates and gains speed.

Rider Comfort: The H-D Revelation electric powertrain produces minimal vibration, heat, and noise, all of which enhance rider comfort.

The 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire costs $29,799 (MSRP), and is available for pre-order now. For more, visit Harley-Davidson LiveWire.