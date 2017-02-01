2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Night Rod Special Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Night Rod Special
It comes in five color choices. But, to us, if it’s not black, it’s not a Harley-Davidson V-Rod Night Rod Special. That aside, if you have been thinking about picking up a V-Rod, this is the last year Harley-Davidson will be making them.
The Night Rod Special has blacked out the wheels, motor, chassis, and most of the exhaust. Braking is quite good, thanks to twin discs in the front, plus a 300mm disc to slow down the fat 180mm rear wheel; ABS is standard.
The pullback handlebars make this the V-Rod of choice for those who prefer comfort with their blistering acceleration.
Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.
2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Night Rod Special Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: SOHC Revolution 60º V-twin
- Bore x stroke: 4.13 x 2.835 inches
- Displacement: 76 cubic inches
- Maximum power: 122 horsepower
- Maximum torque: 87 ft/lbs @ 6750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11.5:1
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Wet sump
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: Five-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-plate
- Primary drive: Gear
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel perimeter upper; bolt-on lower frame rails
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks/4 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shocks/2.9 inches of travel
- Front tire: 120/70 x 19; Michelin Scorcher 11
- Rear tire: 180/60 x 17; Michelin Scorcher 11
- Front wheel: 19” x 3”; 5-spoke cast aluminum
- Rear wheel: 18” x 8”; 5-spoke cast aluminum
- Front brake: 300mm floating discs w/ four-piston calipers
- Rear: 300mm disc w/ four-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 94.9 x 41.97 x 37.4 inches
- Seat height: 27.8 inches
- Wheelbase: 67 inches
- Rake: 34 degrees
- Trail: 5.6 inches
- Right lean angle: 32 degrees
- Left lean angle: 32 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
- Curb weight: 673 pounds
- Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 37 mpg
2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Night Rod Special Colors:
- Black Denim
- Crushed Ice Pearl
- Velocity Red Sunglo
- Corona Yellow Pearl
- Crushed Ice Denim
2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Night Rod Special Prices:
- $17,849 MSRP