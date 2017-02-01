2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Night Rod Special Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Night Rod Special

It comes in five color choices. But, to us, if it’s not black, it’s not a Harley-Davidson V-Rod Night Rod Special. That aside, if you have been thinking about picking up a V-Rod, this is the last year Harley-Davidson will be making them.

The Night Rod Special has blacked out the wheels, motor, chassis, and most of the exhaust. Braking is quite good, thanks to twin discs in the front, plus a 300mm disc to slow down the fat 180mm rear wheel; ABS is standard.

The pullback handlebars make this the V-Rod of choice for those who prefer comfort with their blistering acceleration.

2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Night Rod Special Specs:

ENGINE

Type: SOHC Revolution 60º V-twin

Bore x stroke: 4.13 x 2.835 inches

Displacement: 76 cubic inches

Maximum power: 122 horsepower

Maximum torque: 87 ft/lbs @ 6750 rpm

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Wet sump

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: Five-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-plate

Primary drive: Gear

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel perimeter upper; bolt-on lower frame rails

Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks/4 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shocks/2.9 inches of travel

Front tire: 120/70 x 19; Michelin Scorcher 11

Rear tire: 180/60 x 17; Michelin Scorcher 11

Front wheel: 19” x 3”; 5-spoke cast aluminum

Rear wheel: 18” x 8”; 5-spoke cast aluminum

Front brake: 300mm floating discs w/ four-piston calipers

Rear: 300mm disc w/ four-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 94.9 x 41.97 x 37.4 inches

Seat height: 27.8 inches

Wheelbase: 67 inches

Rake: 34 degrees

Trail: 5.6 inches

Right lean angle: 32 degrees

Left lean angle: 32 degrees

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

Curb weight: 673 pounds

Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 37 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Night Rod Special Colors:

Black Denim

Crushed Ice Pearl

Velocity Red Sunglo

Corona Yellow Pearl

Crushed Ice Denim

2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Night Rod Special Prices:

$17,849 MSRP

