2020 KTM 300 XC-W TPI, KTM 250 XC-W TPI, and new KTM 150 XC-W TPI
- KTM’s fuel-injected two-stroke XC-W TPI lineup expands to three motorcycles for 2020. We now have the 2020 KTM 300 XC-W TPI, KTM 250 XC-W TPI, and the new KTM 150 XC-W TPI. As you know, the TPI stands for transfer port injection, which targets the fuel more directly into the two-stroke combustion chamber. As before, all XC-W TPI motors feature oil-injection—no need for premix. For the uninitiated, the XC-W stands for cross-country with a wide-ratio transmission. Let’s take a look at what’s new for 2020 on the KTM XC-W TPI lineup of competition motorcycles.
- The 2020 KTM XC-W TPI lineup gets a new frame. It was developed in competition and, according to KTM, features “improve stiffness for outstanding handling and straight-line stability.”
- The subframe is 1.6 inches longer for 2020 to support the rear fender more effectively.
- The WP Xplor suspension is updated for 2020 on the KTM XC-W lineup. There are new settings at both ends on the WP Xplor suspension. The split-function air-fork gets a new mid-valve piston with the goal of more consistent damping, and there are new fork caps with new adjusters. The shock continues to be a linkage-free PDS unit, and it gets a new second piston and reshaped sealing cup. Overall, there is more resistance to bottoming.
- The bodywork, seat, and fuel tank are new, with wide-ranging claims. KTM says updates offer “superior ergonomics for increased freedom of movement and improved handling and comfort.”
- New aluminum cylinder head stays are designed to keep the engine mounted more securely.
- There are new radiators that are mounted nearly a half-inch lower. The radiators will offer increased cooling, while the dropped mounting position should improve handling by lowering the center of gravity on the KTM XC-W TPI motorcycles for 2020.
- The 2020 KTM 150 XC-W TPI features a new top-end. Carbureted previously, the new top-end accommodates the fuel-injection system. The cylinder has injectors at the rear transfer ports, which KTM says provides for “excellent downstream atomization of fuel.” The exhaust port timing is also changed. The new cylinder head is designed to improve performance in the combustion chamber, and has a new water temperature sensor.
- There’s a new exhaust system on the 2020 KTM 150 XC-W TPI. To match the changes in the motor, the 150 XC-W TPI has a new expansion chamber and muffler. The muffler has aluminum mounting brackets (plastic last year) and a new silencer cone, plus packing that is two ounces lighter.
- The 2020 KTM XC-W TPI motors get a new CNC-machined exhaust port. According to KTM, this results in “more precise port timing and constant performance.”
- There’s an updated power valve drive mechanism on the 2020 KTM 300 XC-W and 250 XC-W. KTM claims a performance enhancement.
- Dell’Orto is providing a new 39mm throttle body for all three TPI motors. The idle speed will be more easily adjustable, and cold-starting will be improved on the new Dell’Orto throttle bodies.
- For more effective TPI performance, there is a new additional ambient air-pressure sensor.
- The 2020 KTM 250 XC-W and 300 XC-W motors get new mapping.
- A new airbox and intake boot are fitted to the latest KTM XC-W TPI line. The purpose of the change is to keep the filter cleaner while improving airflow.
- The 2020 KTM 250 XC-W and 300 XC-W have a new exhaust system. KTM boasts more performance and durability, along with less weight. The expansion chamber gets a new corrugated surface.
- Pankl will be building the six-speed transmission. Pankl is owned by the same parent company that owns KTM.
- The wiring harness has been made more compact.
- No word yet on 2020 pricing, but expect to see the new KTM XC-W TPI lineup in dealers this summer.